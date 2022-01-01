Pulled pork sandwiches in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Birmingham restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Saw's Juke Joint
1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.00
More about Saw's Juke Joint
Saw's BBQ - Homewood
1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
No reviews yet
Original Pulled Pork Sandwich
$7.49
More about Saw's BBQ - Homewood
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Turkey Burgers
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Garlic Bread
Coconut Soup
Tacos
French Toast
Kale Salad
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston