Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Rib-It-Up

29 Reviews

$$

830 1st Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rib Dinner
Chef Salad
Peach Cobbler

Snacks

Potato

Potato

$5.95+Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

5 chicken fingers and fries

Chili

Chili

$6.79+

Chili Combo includes a grill cheese sandwich

Grill Cheese

$2.65

Rib Tip Snack

$6.85
Wing Basket

Wing Basket

$11.79

4 whole wings and fries

Wing Snack

$9.59

4 whole wings

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.59

Chop Chk Sand

$6.49

Dark Chk Sand

$6.49Out of stock

Fish Sand

$6.89

Hamburger

$6.09

Pork Chop Sand

$7.09

Pork Sand

$6.49

Rib Sand

$7.99

Sausage Link

$4.49

Wht Chk Sand

$6.49Out of stock

J Chop Chk Sand

$7.49

J Rib Sand

$9.69

J Pork Sand

$7.49

Chezburger Combo

$10.79

Cheeseburger with fries and a drink. May substitute side for an uncharge.

Chic Sand Combo

$10.69

Chopped chicken sandwich with fries and a drink. May substitute side for an uncharge.

Hamburger Combo

$10.29

Hamburger with fries and a drink. May substitute side for an uncharge.

Pork Sand Combo

Pork Sand Combo

$10.69

Pork sandwich with fries and a drink. May substitute side for an uncharge.

Sausage Combo

Sausage Combo

$8.49

Sausage link topped with onions and peppers. Includes fries and a drink. May substitute side for an uncharge.

Dinners

1/2 Chick Dinner

$14.29Out of stock

1/4 Chick Dark

$9.49Out of stock

1/4 Chick Wht

$10.49

Catfish Dinner

$15.99

Chk & Rib Dinner

$22.99

Chop Chk Dinner

$12.39

Fish Dinner

$12.49

Pork Chop Dinner

$13.69

Pork Dinner

$13.39

Rib Dinner

$14.99

Tender Dinner

$11.79

Tips Dinner

$12.59Out of stock

Veggie Dinner

$9.99

Wing Dinner

$13.49

Daily Specials

T - Spaghetti

$11.99Out of stock

W - Hamburger Steak

$11.99Out of stock

T - Beef Tips & Rice

$11.99Out of stock

F - Chicken & Dressing

$11.99Out of stock

Sides

BBQ Beans

$3.29

Collard Greens

$3.29

Dressing

$3.29Out of stock

Frd Grn Tomatoes

$3.29

French Fries

$3.29

Fried Okra

$3.29

Green Beans

$3.29

Green Salad

$3.29

Mac N Cheese

$3.29

Mash Potatoes

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.29

Potato Salad

$3.29

Rice

$3.29Out of stock

Slaw

$3.29

Turnip Greens

$3.29

Yams

$3.29

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.29

BBQ Beans Pt

$6.49

Collard Greens Pt

$6.49

Dressing Pt

$6.49

Green Beans Pt

$6.49

Green Salad Pt

$6.49Out of stock

Mac N Cheese Pt

$6.49

Mash Potatoes Pt

$6.49

Potato Salad Pt

$6.49

Slaw Pt

$6.49

Turnip Greens Pt

$6.49

Yams Pt

$6.49

Fries Pt

$6.49

Fried Green Tomatoes Pt

$6.49

Okra Pt

$6.49

Bun

$0.65

Cornbread

$0.65

Cracklin

$1.05

Garlic Bread

$0.65Out of stock

Roll

$0.65

White Bread

$0.65

Cornbread (12)

$7.00Out of stock

Crackin (12)

$11.00Out of stock

Pack Bun

$4.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Cheetos

$1.50Out of stock

Classic Lays

$1.50Out of stock

Doritos

$1.50Out of stock

Fritos

$1.50Out of stock

Ranch Doritos

$1.50Out of stock

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.45

8 oz BBQ Sauce

$2.00

16 oz BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Gallon BBQ Sauce

$25.00

X Ranch

$0.68

X 1000 Island

$0.68

X French

$0.68

X Italian

$0.68

X Blue Cheese

$0.68

X Honey Mustard

$0.68

Ham

$0.68

X Sour Crm

$0.68

Add Chz

$0.68

Cranberry sauce

$0.45

X Butter

$0.45

X Bacon Bits

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.45

BBQ Beans Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Collard Greens Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Mac N Cheese Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Potato Salad Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Slaw Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Turnip Greens Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Yams Qt

$11.99Out of stock

Dressing Qt

$13.50Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.89

Chick Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad

$7.09

Green Salad

$3.29

Pork Salad

$10.99

Special Orders

Chicken Half

$8.75Out of stock

Chicken Whole

$14.95Out of stock

Chop Chk 1/2 Lb

$8.75

Chop Chk Lb

$14.95

Family Pack

$65.95

Pork 1/2 Lb

$8.75

Pork Lb

$14.95

Ribs 1/2 Slab

$13.45

Ribs Slab

$26.35

Slab Special

$37.95

Tip Bucket SM

$28.55

Tip Bucket LG

$50.95

Tip Special SM

$38.95

Tip Special LG

$70.95

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Ban Pudding Pt

$7.09Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Lemon Cream

$3.95

Peach Cobbler

$3.95

Peach Cobbler Pt

$7.09

Red Velvet

$3.95

Sw Pot Pie

$3.95

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Strawberry Fanta

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Mr Pibb

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Half Swt & Unswt

$2.29

Water

Ice Small

Ice Md

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

830 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Directions

Gallery
Rib-It-Up image
Rib-It-Up image
Rib-It-Up image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Saw's BBQ - Homewood - 1008 Oxmoor Road
orange starNo Reviews
1008 Oxmoor Road Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
Saw's BBQ Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
215 41st St S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Creekside BBQ - Pelham - 1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd Pelham, AL 35124
View restaurantnext
Leo & Susie’s Famous Green Top Bar BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Highway 78 E Dora, AL 35062
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston