Salad
Sandwiches

brick & tin Mountain Brook

review star

No reviews yet

2901 Cahaba Road

Birmingham, AL 35223

Order Again

Popular Items

Bluebird
Brisket
Chick & Tin

Panini

all paninis come with with your choice of soup or salad.
Brisket

Brisket

$17.00

Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread

Chick & Tin

Chick & Tin

$15.00

Flash fried all-natural Joyce Farms chicken, house pickles, homemade honey-mustard & thinly sliced swiss cheese on pain de mie flatbread

Pork Tostada

$15.00

Sauteed pork shoulder, pineapple salsa, lime crema, cotija cheese on a flash fried corn tortilla.

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

Roasted pork shoulder, ham, yellow mustard, mayo, homemade pickles & Swiss cheese on pain de mie flatbread

Tuscan

Tuscan

$14.00

Roasted portobello mushroom, oven dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, & pesto on focaccia

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$15.00

smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, iceberg lettuces and apple butter on pain de mie loaf

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Classic grilled cheese on white bread

Soups & Salads

protein add-ons: chicken $4 turkey $4 brisket $6
Bluebird

Bluebird

$17.00

Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette

Classic Salad

Classic Salad

$8.00+

Iceberg, cheddar, croutons, pickled onions, tomatoes & buttermilk ranch

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$6.00+

Spinach, romaine, frisée & chamagne vinaigrette

Seasonal Farro Salad

Seasonal Farro Salad

$10.00+

roasted butternut squash, carrots, celery, spinach, walnut & sorghum-sherry vinaigrette

Local Lettuces

Local Lettuces

$9.00+

mixed lettuces, candied pecans, sliced apples, goats cheese, golden raisins, honey vinaigrette

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Mac & Cheese Combo

Mac & Cheese Combo

$10.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese with your choice of soup or salad.

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00
Mushroom

Mushroom

$5.00+
Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$5.00+

Vegetarian • Gluten-free

Small Plates

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

$6.00Out of stock

House made tortilla chips and fresh tomatillo salsa.

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

Lightly fried brussels sprouts with homemade remoulade

Harvest Farms Dip Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Harvest Farms Butternut Squash & Kale Queso & Harvest Farms Golden Beet Hummus served with tortilla chips, carrots & broccoli.

Plates

spring onions, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, basil, chicken broth, pecorino & pappardelle
Sauteed Salmon

Sauteed Salmon

$26.00

Roasted butternut squash puree, farro, roasted carrots & celery, roasted butternut squash, sorghum-sherry vinaigrette & basil pesto.

From the Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25
Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle

$2.25

Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle

$2.25
Flourless Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

Flourless Chocolate Cookie

$2.25
Brown Butter Coconut Cookie

$2.25

Brown Butter Coconut Cookie

$2.25
Cookies by the Dozen

$20.00

Cookies by the Dozen

$20.00
PB Blondie

PB Blondie

$2.50
Brownie

Brownie

$3.50
Apple Pie Bar

Apple Pie Bar

$3.50
Magic Bars

Magic Bars

$3.00
French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade vanilla bean ice cream

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.00Out of stock

Flat Italian bread

Pain De Mie Flats

Pain De Mie Flats

$6.00

French white bread in flatbread form

Pain De Mie Loaf

Pain De Mie Loaf

$7.00

French white bread

Challah Loaf

Challah Loaf

$9.00

Only available on Fridays. Ready at 2 pm

Choc. Ice Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Blondie

Pumpkin Blondie

$3.00Out of stock
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00
Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Turkey & Cheese

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
PB & Honey

PB & Honey

$5.00
PB & J

PB & J

$5.00
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Family Meals

Soup & Salad For 4

$25.00

Your choice of salad & soup. Feeds 4.

Half Pan Seasonal Salad

$35.00

farro, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds & sherry vinaigrette (Feeds 4-6)

Half Pan Bluebird Salad

$45.00

Fried all natural Joyce Farms chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, spinach, romaine, bacon, champagne vinaigrette & creamy bleu cheese dressing (feeds 4-6)

Half Pan Classic

$30.00

Iceberg, cheddar, croutons, pickled onions, tomatoes & buttermilk ranch

Whole Pies

These pies are for future orders only. You can pick them up Wednesday 12pm-Close. If you have any questions feel free to call the restaurant.

Blueberry

$40.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan

$40.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$40.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Caramel Ganache

$40.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$40.00Out of stock

Lemon Chess

$40.00Out of stock

Beverages

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Half And Half Tea

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Water

Side Lemon

Side Lime

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

House made Gingerbeer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Lemon Blk Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Wine

BTL Fontsainte

$52.00

BTL Gruet Sparkling Rose

$52.00

BTL Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Dom. Minchin La Tour Saint-Minchin

$68.00

BTL Eshcol Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Tajad Sparkling White

$52.00

BTL Tintero Bianco

$48.00

BTL Four Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

BTL Stolpman La Cuadrilla

$64.00

BTL Masi Valpolicella Classico

$52.00

Javernand Burgundy Pinot Noir

$64.00

Wearables

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
At brick & tin, we strive to serve the freshest produce and humanely raised meats. We source local, seasonally available produce whenever we can. We care about where our products come from and we hope you enjoy everything as much as we enjoy making it.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
brick & tin image
brick & tin image

