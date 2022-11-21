Salad
Sandwiches
Greenhouse - Homewood 1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hola! Here at Greenhouse, we believe in Feelin' Good All the TIme: and that starts with the good good food you put into your body. Nothing weird, nothing artificial, always organic, and always delicious: and always good for you. Getcha some.
Location
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham, AL 35209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Homewood
No Reviews
3027 Central Avenue Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham