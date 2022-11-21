Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Greenhouse - Homewood 1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111

review star

No reviews yet

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111

Birmingham, AL 35209

Popular Items

Greenhouse Salad
BUILD YOUR OWN
Fall Salad

Drinks

GH Iced Tea

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Harvest Roots Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

La Croix

$1.50

Spindrift

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Waterloo

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Izze

$2.50

Water

Topo Chico

$2.00Out of stock

Seasonal Slushee

$4.00Out of stock

Better Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Grab and Go!

Chicken Salad Pint

$12.00

Vinaigrette Bottle

$10.00

Hummus Pint

$12.00

Soup to go

$8.00

Fruity Nutty Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

White Chicken Chili

$10.00

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Hummus 8oz

$6.00Out of stock

Salad Crunch 5 oz

$3.75

Kid's Table

Happiest Meal

$10.00

Pick a protein and a side!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese and a side

Salad

Greenhouse Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, romaine, watercress, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, goat cheese, salad crunch, avocado, Goddess vinaigrette.

Pretty Good #1

$10.00

Romaine, napa cabbage, watercress, radish, pickled carrot, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, cashews, gochujang vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Kale, Watercress, corn, cherry tomatoes, bacon, pickled onion, egg, blue cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, kale, pecorino, breadcrumbs, GH Caesar dressing

The Freek

$10.00

Romaine, mixed greens, parsley, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta, tahini vinaigrette

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.

Fall Salad

$10.00

Spinach, kale, romaine, watercress, roasted butternut squash, shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese, spiced pecans, honey chili vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Steak, arugula, grilled peppers and onions, mozzarella, horseradish sauce, chimichurri, french roll (Hot!)

Bahn Green

$10.00

Pork Rillette, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, ginger aioli, french loaf (Hot!)

Cuban

$10.00

Roasted pork, ham, marinated kale and pickled onions, swiss cheese, ciabatta (Hot!)

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

GH Chicken Salad on house-made fruity nutty sourdough.

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Vegan Bahn Green

$10.00

Mushroom Sandwich (v)

$10.00+

Egg Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese-inspired egg salad sandwich on house milk bread.

Sides

Avocado Toast with Everything Bagel Seasoning

$4.50

Crudite with Dressing

$2.50

Carrots, celery, broccoli, peppers.

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fruity Nutty Toast

$2.00

House Made Fruity Nutty Sourdough... toasted!

Pita Chips

$2.50

Roasted Sweet Potato

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries with Curried Mayo

$4.50

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

House Made Sourdough

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.00

White bean hummus and pita chips

$8.00

Chickpea Fritters

$5.00

Vegan and Gluten Free

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Green Boi

$9.00Out of stock

add whey protein

Blue Guy

$9.00

Mr. Pink

$9.00

Soup

Creamy Tomato

$5.00

Topped with breadcrumbs and pesto.

White Chicken Chili

$6.00

Carrot Cumin (V)

$5.00

WILDCARD

$6.00Out of stock

Mushroom Soup (v)

$5.00

Sweets

Ridiculous Cookie

$3.75

It lives up to its name.

Gluten-Free Blondie

$3.75

contains walnuts

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.75

(Nut free!)

Big Deborah

$3.75Out of stock

Gluten-Free Jam Bar

$3.75

(Nut free!)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Hola! Here at Greenhouse, we believe in Feelin' Good All the TIme: and that starts with the good good food you put into your body. Nothing weird, nothing artificial, always organic, and always delicious: and always good for you. Getcha some.

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham, AL 35209

