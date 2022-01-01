Birmingham salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Birmingham
brick & tin
2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
|Pork Tacos
|$13.00
marinated pork loin, pineapple cilantro salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle remoulade
|Seasonal farro Salad
|$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, farro, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
brick & tin
214 20th St N, Birmingham
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Chilled roasted salmon, Snow's Bend Farm beets, avocado, walnuts, shaved carrots, lime & farro salad with vegan green goddess dressing
|Bluebird
|$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
4673 US-280, Birmingham
|10” Salvatore’s Special
|$17.95
|Garlic Bread W/ Marinara
|$3.95
|Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce
|$13.25
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|Gyro Wrap
|$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker
|$11.99
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and grilled chicken. Served with BBQ sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Urban Cowboy Sandwich
|$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
|Grilled Chicken Special
|$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
Greenhouse - Homewood
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, spinach, kale, beets, farro, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette.
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.50
Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)
|BUILD YOUR OWN
|$10.00
Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Grilled Chicken Special
|$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
|White BBQ Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Troup's Pizza
3144 Heights Village, Birmingham
|Large 16" Old Cahawba
|$22.00
Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings
|Large 16" Classic Pepperoni
|$19.00
Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan
|T's Wings
|$11.00
1/2 pound grilled, tossed in our house hot sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Carrigan's Public House
2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.95
chopped romaine & kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
|Beets & Greens Salad
|$11.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
4730 Chace Circle, Hoover
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
|The Andy Mac Burger
|$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
|Sour Cream Biscuit
|$0.75
vegetarian
Soho Standard
1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood
|beignet
|$5.00
|fry
|$5.00
|roll
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse - Crestline
212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook
|BALT Sandwich
|$10.99
Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.50
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll