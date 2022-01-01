Birmingham salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Birmingham

brick & tin image

 

brick & tin

2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
Pork Tacos$13.00
marinated pork loin, pineapple cilantro salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle remoulade
Seasonal farro Salad$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, farro, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
brick & tin image

 

brick & tin

214 20th St N, Birmingham

Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Chilled roasted salmon, Snow's Bend Farm beets, avocado, walnuts, shaved carrots, lime & farro salad with vegan green goddess dressing
Bluebird$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta

4673 US-280, Birmingham

10” Salvatore’s Special$17.95
Garlic Bread W/ Marinara$3.95
Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce$13.25
The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Gyro Wrap$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker$11.99
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and grilled chicken. Served with BBQ sauce.
Urban Cookhouse image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
Greenhouse - Homewood image

 

Greenhouse - Homewood

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham

Winter Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, spinach, kale, beets, farro, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette.
Grilled Cheese$7.50
Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.00
Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.
Urban Cookhouse image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Local Mix Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Troup's Pizza image

 

Troup's Pizza

3144 Heights Village, Birmingham

Large 16" Old Cahawba$22.00
Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings
Large 16" Classic Pepperoni$19.00
Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan
T's Wings$11.00
1/2 pound grilled, tossed in our house hot sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Carrigan's Public House image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook

Bang Bang Quesadilla$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
Kale Caesar Salad$10.95
chopped romaine & kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
Beets & Greens Salad$11.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
The Andy Mac Burger$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
Soho Standard image

 

Soho Standard

1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood

beignet$5.00
fry$5.00
roll$5.00
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

BALT Sandwich$10.99
Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.
Berry Good Salad$10.50
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
