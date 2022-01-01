Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Sandwiches

Soho Standard

review star

No reviews yet

1830 29th Ave S #175

Homewood, AL 35209

snack & share

burrata

$12.00

carpaccio

$14.00

char

$8.00

cheese

$24.00

duck

$15.00

gnocchi

$16.00

oyster

$9.00

pescado

$13.00

quail

$15.00

queso

$10.00

scallop

$17.00

shrimp

$16.00

toast double

$12.00

toast single

$7.00

salad

arugula

$9.00

panzanella

$11.00

stack

$13.00

supper

burger

$18.00

chicken

$23.00

tenderloin

$42.00

fish

$37.00

crab

$31.00

short rib

$39.00

Kiddos

$5.00

desserts

cake

$19.00

skillet

$9.00

donut

$6.00

Cup Cake

$9.00

hh menu after hh

tomato (3)

$15.00

hummus (big)

$9.00

tuna (big)

$9.00

arancini (4)

$12.00

skewer (3)

$6.00

solo sides

brussels

$6.00

charred okra

$6.00

chips

$6.00

collards

$6.00

crackers (6+)

extra skewer

$2.00

fried okra

$7.00

fries

$5.00

grilled toast (2)

grits

$5.00

hoppin john

$7.00

mac

$9.00

rice

$5.00

risotto

$7.00

slaw

$4.00

smoked tomatoes

$5.00

succotash

$7.00

add on proteins

chicken

$6.00

fried oyster (3)

$7.00

shrimp (4)

$7.00

scallop (2)

$8.00

crab cake

$8.00

marinated crab

$8.00

steak (1)

$10.00

fish

$15.00

n/a beverages

cappuccino / latte

$5.00

decaf

$3.00

espresso

$2.00

regular

$3.00

coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

ginger ale

$3.00

ginger beer

$4.00

blue spring still

$4.00

carafe

mt valley bottle sparkling

$4.00

topo chico

$4.00

topo chico lime

$4.00

tea

$2.00

beer + seltzers

blue moon

$7.00

Cahaba Blonde

$8.00

cahaba pale ale

$7.00

fairhope Amber

$7.00

fairhope IPA

$7.00

High Life

$2.00

monday night ipa

$7.00

stella

$7.00

stone black cherry

$7.00

stone mandarin

$7.00

stone mango

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

1664

$7.00

Truck Honey

$7.00

wine btg

Rosé glass

$14.00

sparkling rosé glass

$13.00

hh white non hh glass

$10.00

Picpoul glass

$13.00

Pinot Grigio skin glass

$16.00Out of stock

Verdil glass

$14.00Out of stock

Pinot Blanc Wienbach glass

$18.00

Sauv Blanc glass

$19.00

Chard au bon Climat glass

$18.00

Maison Champy Chard Glass

$16.00

hh red non hh glass

$10.00

Picus Glass

$15.00

Guirmo glass

$18.00

bourgogne pn glass

$17.00

blend glass

$21.00

bordeaux glass

$18.00

cab glass

$20.00

wine bottle

bubbles bottle

$45.00

sparkling rosé bottle

$50.00

champagne philippe fontaine bottle

$118.00

rosé bottle

$54.00

sparkling rosé bottle

$50.00

chard karia bottle

$71.00

chard au bon climat bottle

$58.00

verdil bottle

$54.00Out of stock

Picpoul Bottle

$50.00

pinot grigio skin bottle

$50.00Out of stock

pinot blanc bottle

$64.00

sauv blanc bottle

$72.00

Maison Champy Chard Bottle

$50.00

Picus Bottle

$58.00

Guirmo bottle

$68.00

cab blend bottle

$77.00

cab farm bottle

$87.00

cab hrw bottle

$74.00

macon pn bottle

$64.00

bordeaux bottle

$68.00

orin swift 75864 miles bottle

$90.00

cocktails

boozy cappuccino / latte

$14.00

bubbles

$14.00

espresso martini

$14.00

gin

$14.00

irish coffee

$12.00

lemon icebox

$14.00

long island

$14.00

mezcal Mule

$14.00

rum

$14.00

sorbet float

$11.00Out of stock

tequila

$14.00

vodka

$14.00

whiskey

$14.00

scotch / irish

aberlour 12

$15.00

ardmore legacy

$13.00

auchentoshan 3 wood

$20.00

caol ila 12

$21.00

dalmore port wood reserve

$21.00

glen garioch vintage 94

$31.00

glenkinchie

$21.00

Ha`penny

$13.00

highland park

$19.00

irish high & wicked wild rover

$22.00

Jameson

$10.00

laphroaig

$24.00

macallan 12 dbl cask

$19.00Out of stock

macallan 12 sherry

$21.00Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Naked Grouse

$9.00

Oban 14

$19.00

Oban Highland Single Malt

$22.00

talisker

$22.00

irish slane

$11.00Out of stock

Proper Twelve Irish

$11.00Out of stock

macallan 15

$34.00Out of stock

ardbeg uigeadail

$22.00Out of stock

arberlour 12 DBL

$30.00

ardbeg DBL

$44.00

ardmore legacy DBL

$26.00

auchentoshan 3 wood DBL

$40.00

call Ila 12 DBL

$42.00

dalmore portwood reserve DBL

$42.00

glen garioch vintage 94 DBL

$62.00

highland park DBL

$38.00

macallan 12 sherry DBL

$42.00

monkey shoulder blend DBL

$26.00

naked grouse DBL

$18.00

slane DBL

$18.00Out of stock

talisker DBL

$44.00

tomatin 18 DBL

$50.00

Ha`penny Dbl

$26.00

Jameson Dbl

$20.00

bourbon / whiskey / rye

american highway reserve

$16.00Out of stock

bardstown discovery

$28.00

bardstown ferrand

$28.00

bardstown prisoner

$28.00

barrel bourbon cask strength

$25.00

basil hayden's

$14.00

blanton's

$19.00

blue note juke joint whiskey

$10.00

buffalo trace

$13.00

calumet 15

$25.00

clyde may's 6 110 prf

$12.00

clyde may's 13 cask

$22.00

clyde may's 13 charred

$23.00

clyde mayes 15

$29.00

clyde mayes 15 small batch

Out of stock

Crown Royal Black

$12.00

davidson reserve sour mash

$12.00

Dickel Bottled In Bond

$11.00

eagle rare

$16.00

eh taylor small batch

$22.00

elijah craig small batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

garrison bro's sml batch

$26.00

high west high country single malt

$26.00

isaac bowman port

$16.00

Jack Daniels 10 Year

$19.00

jed alabama single malt

$11.00

jed double oak

$10.00

Jed double wood Rye

$10.00

jefferson cab finish

$22.00

jefferson twin oak

$24.00

John Bowman Single Barrel

$17.00

joseph magnus cigar

$45.00

Larceny

$18.00

Makers French Oaked 46

$12.00

murray hill club

$25.00

old forester 86 Proof

$8.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$12.00

old forester 1870

$13.00

old forester 1897

$15.00

old forester 1910

$17.00

old forester 1920

$19.00

old forester statesman

$17.00

pendleton

$10.00

pendleton midnight

$13.00

Pinhook Bourbondini

$19.00Out of stock

pinhook heist

$19.00

Pinnhole funny Rye

$19.00

rabbit hole Cave Hill

$16.00

rabbit hole dererer red

$16.00

remus repeal reserve

$21.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

sam houston 15

$32.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

strannahan's single malt sherry

$17.00

templeton cask strength Rye

$16.00

the wiseman

$13.00

thomas cab

$18.00

thomas chard

$18.00

Thomas Moore Cognac

$18.00

Thomas Moore Sherry

$18.00

thomas port

$18.00

weller antique 107

$19.00Out of stock

whiskey row bottled in bond

$12.00

whiskey row shipping port small batch

$12.00

Whistle pig 10 small batch Rye

$22.00

whistle pig 12 old world Rye

$37.00

Whistle pig farm stock Rye

$18.00

wilderness trail small batch

$15.00

willet pot still

$14.00Out of stock

Willet Rye

$20.00

Willett Single Barrel Rye

$75.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Five Malt Stouted

$26.00

weller special reserve

$14.00Out of stock

stagg jr

$21.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$11.00Out of stock

rip van winkle 10

$32.00Out of stock

calumet 14

$23.00Out of stock

eh taylor single barrel

$24.00Out of stock

brother's bond

$11.00Out of stock

four roses small batch

$12.00Out of stock

bardstown ferrand DBL

$56.00

bardstown discovery DBL

$56.00

bardstown fusion DBL

$34.00Out of stock

bardstown prisoner DBL

$56.00

blanton's DBL

$38.00

blue note juke joint DBL

$18.00

brother's bond DBL

$22.00

buffalo trace DBL

$26.00

calumet 14 DBL

$46.00

calumet 15 DBL

$50.00

calumet 8 DBL

$30.00

clyde may's sp res 5 DBL

$30.00Out of stock

davidson res sour mash DBL

$20.00

davidson res TN bourbon DBL

$24.00

eagle rare DBL

$30.00

eh taylor DBL

$46.00

garrison bro's single barrel DBL

$56.00

garrison bro's small batch DBL

$52.00

isaac bowman port DBL

$32.00

jed dbl oak bourbon DBL

$20.00

jed dbl wood rye DBL

$20.00

joseph magnus cigar DBL

$90.00

midwinter night's dram DBL

$48.00Out of stock

murray hill club DBL

$50.00

old forrester DBL

$16.00

pendleton whiskey DBL

$20.00

pendleton midnight DBL

$26.00

rabbit hole heigold DBL

$32.00

rip van winkle 10 DBL

$64.00Out of stock

sam houston 15 DBL

$64.00

stagg jr DBL

$42.00

strannahan's single malt sherry DBL

$34.00

templeton cask DBL

$28.00Out of stock

templeton rye DBL

$22.00

thomas cab DBL

$36.00Out of stock

thomas chard DBL

$36.00Out of stock

thomas port DBL

$36.00Out of stock

weller antique 107 DBL

$38.00Out of stock

weller single barrel DBL

$52.00Out of stock

weller special res DBL

$28.00

whistle pig 12 old world DBL

$74.00

whistle pig 10 sml batch DBL

$44.00

whistle pig farmstock DBL

$36.00

whistle pig piggyback 6 DBL

$28.00Out of stock

willet Rye DBL

$40.00

the wiseman dbl

$26.00

mezcal & tequila

banhez mezcal

$8.00

casamigos blanco

$13.00

casamigos reposado

$15.00

casamigos añejo

$18.00

casamigos mezcal

$16.00

centenario añejo

$12.00

Centenario Plata

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

espolon blanco

$10.00

espolon reposado

$10.00Out of stock

espolon extra añejo

$25.00

jed casa esmeralda

$10.00

maestro dobel silver

$15.00

maestro dobel diamante

$20.00Out of stock

maestro dobel humito smoked

$21.00Out of stock

maestro dobel extra anejo cristalino

$45.00

milagro silver

$9.00Out of stock

well espolon blanco DBL

$16.00

well jed casa esmerelda DBL

$20.00

well banhez mezcal DBL

$16.00

centenario anejo DBL

$20.00

milagro silver DBL

$18.00

casamigos anejo DBL

$36.00

casamigos blanco DBL

$26.00

casamigos mezcal DBL

$32.00

casamigos reposado DBL

$30.00

espolon anejo DBL

$20.00

espalon blanco DBL

$20.00

espolon extra anejo DBL

$50.00

espolon reposado DBL

$20.00

maestro dobel silver DBL

$30.00

maestro dobel diamante DBL

$40.00

maestro dobel humito smoked DBL

$42.00

maestro dobel cristalino xtra anejo DBL

$90.00

gin

bombay sapphire

$8.00

empress

$11.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Haymans

$10.00

Hendricks

$9.00

jed barrel rested gin

$10.00

Wonderbird Gin

$16.00

brockman's

$11.00Out of stock

brockman's DBL

$22.00

jed barrel rested gin DBL

$20.00

seersucker DBL

$18.00

bombay sapphire DBL

$16.00

vodka

absolut elyx

$12.00

cathead orange

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

hangar one

$12.00

jed elizabeth

$10.00

ketel one

$12.00

tito's

$10.00

well wheatley's

$8.00

frankly

$10.00Out of stock

belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

well wheatley's DBL

$16.00

tito's DBL

$18.00

jed elizabeth DBL

$20.00

belvedere DBL

$24.00

kettle one DBL

$24.00

frankly DBL

$18.00

rum

bacardi

$8.00

bumbu XO 18

$12.00

diplomatico añejo rum

$10.00

foursquare 08

$17.00

jed spurgeon's

$10.00

kirk + sweeney 23

$14.00

kirk + sweeney reserve

$12.00

well bacardi DBL

$16.00

bumbu XO 18 DBL

$24.00

diplomatico 12 DBL

$20.00

jed spurgeon's DBL

$20.00

kirk + sweeney 23 DBL

$28.00

jed eugene's spiced DBL

$20.00

kirk + sweeney reserve DBL

$24.00

cordials

Aperol

$10.00

campari

$10.00

cointreau

$11.00

disaronno

$11.00

fernet-branca

$9.00

st. germain

$12.00

kitchen beer

kitchen beers

$5.00

food

arancini

$6.00

beignet

$6.00

bread

$6.00

chip

$6.00

skewer

$6.00

tuna

$6.00

drinks

Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

blue moon

$6.00

Cahaba Blonde

$6.00

Cahaba Oktoberfest

$6.00

cahaba Pale Ale

$6.00

Fairhope Amber

$6.00

fairhope ipa

$6.00

gin bombay sapphire

$6.00

hh red glass

$6.00

hh white glass

$6.00

HH Cocktail Apple Mule

$6.00

HH Old Fashioned

$6.00

hh bubbles / sprtiz

$6.00

kronenbourg 1664 blanc

$6.00

mezcal banjez

$6.00

Naked Scotch

$6.00

rum bacardi

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Seltzer

$6.00

tequila jed casa esmeralda

$6.00

Truck Honey

$6.00

vodka wheatley's

$6.00

whiskey old forester

$6.00

kitchen beers

$6.00

ss t shirts

employee ss t

$20.00

customer ss t

$30.00

long sleeve t shirts

employee ls t

$20.00

customer ls t

$30.00

hats

employee hats

$25.00

customer hats

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Soho Standard image
Soho Standard image

Map
