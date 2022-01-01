- Home
- /
- Birmingham
- /
- Salad
- /
- Soho Standard
Salad
Burgers
Sandwiches
Soho Standard
No reviews yet
1830 29th Ave S #175
Homewood, AL 35209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
snack & share
solo sides
add on proteins
n/a beverages
beer + seltzers
wine btg
Rosé glass
$14.00
sparkling rosé glass
$13.00
hh white non hh glass
$10.00
Picpoul glass
$13.00
Pinot Grigio skin glass
$16.00Out of stock
Verdil glass
$14.00Out of stock
Pinot Blanc Wienbach glass
$18.00
Sauv Blanc glass
$19.00
Chard au bon Climat glass
$18.00
Maison Champy Chard Glass
$16.00
hh red non hh glass
$10.00
Picus Glass
$15.00
Guirmo glass
$18.00
bourgogne pn glass
$17.00
blend glass
$21.00
bordeaux glass
$18.00
cab glass
$20.00
wine bottle
bubbles bottle
$45.00
sparkling rosé bottle
$50.00
champagne philippe fontaine bottle
$118.00
rosé bottle
$54.00
sparkling rosé bottle
$50.00
chard karia bottle
$71.00
chard au bon climat bottle
$58.00
verdil bottle
$54.00Out of stock
Picpoul Bottle
$50.00
pinot grigio skin bottle
$50.00Out of stock
pinot blanc bottle
$64.00
sauv blanc bottle
$72.00
Maison Champy Chard Bottle
$50.00
Picus Bottle
$58.00
Guirmo bottle
$68.00
cab blend bottle
$77.00
cab farm bottle
$87.00
cab hrw bottle
$74.00
macon pn bottle
$64.00
bordeaux bottle
$68.00
orin swift 75864 miles bottle
$90.00
cocktails
scotch / irish
aberlour 12
$15.00
ardmore legacy
$13.00
auchentoshan 3 wood
$20.00
caol ila 12
$21.00
dalmore port wood reserve
$21.00
glen garioch vintage 94
$31.00
glenkinchie
$21.00
Ha`penny
$13.00
highland park
$19.00
irish high & wicked wild rover
$22.00
Jameson
$10.00
laphroaig
$24.00
macallan 12 dbl cask
$19.00Out of stock
macallan 12 sherry
$21.00Out of stock
Monkey Shoulder
$13.00
Naked Grouse
$9.00
Oban 14
$19.00
Oban Highland Single Malt
$22.00
talisker
$22.00
irish slane
$11.00Out of stock
Proper Twelve Irish
$11.00Out of stock
macallan 15
$34.00Out of stock
ardbeg uigeadail
$22.00Out of stock
arberlour 12 DBL
$30.00
ardbeg DBL
$44.00
ardmore legacy DBL
$26.00
auchentoshan 3 wood DBL
$40.00
call Ila 12 DBL
$42.00
dalmore portwood reserve DBL
$42.00
glen garioch vintage 94 DBL
$62.00
highland park DBL
$38.00
macallan 12 sherry DBL
$42.00
monkey shoulder blend DBL
$26.00
naked grouse DBL
$18.00
slane DBL
$18.00Out of stock
talisker DBL
$44.00
tomatin 18 DBL
$50.00
Ha`penny Dbl
$26.00
Jameson Dbl
$20.00
bourbon / whiskey / rye
american highway reserve
$16.00Out of stock
bardstown discovery
$28.00
bardstown ferrand
$28.00
bardstown prisoner
$28.00
barrel bourbon cask strength
$25.00
basil hayden's
$14.00
blanton's
$19.00
blue note juke joint whiskey
$10.00
buffalo trace
$13.00
calumet 15
$25.00
clyde may's 6 110 prf
$12.00
clyde may's 13 cask
$22.00
clyde may's 13 charred
$23.00
clyde mayes 15
$29.00
clyde mayes 15 small batch
Out of stock
Crown Royal Black
$12.00
davidson reserve sour mash
$12.00
Dickel Bottled In Bond
$11.00
eagle rare
$16.00
eh taylor small batch
$22.00
elijah craig small batch
$12.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$16.00
garrison bro's sml batch
$26.00
high west high country single malt
$26.00
isaac bowman port
$16.00
Jack Daniels 10 Year
$19.00
jed alabama single malt
$11.00
jed double oak
$10.00
Jed double wood Rye
$10.00
jefferson cab finish
$22.00
jefferson twin oak
$24.00
John Bowman Single Barrel
$17.00
joseph magnus cigar
$45.00
Larceny
$18.00
Makers French Oaked 46
$12.00
murray hill club
$25.00
old forester 86 Proof
$8.00
Old Forester 100 Proof
$12.00
old forester 1870
$13.00
old forester 1897
$15.00
old forester 1910
$17.00
old forester 1920
$19.00
old forester statesman
$17.00
pendleton
$10.00
pendleton midnight
$13.00
Pinhook Bourbondini
$19.00Out of stock
pinhook heist
$19.00
Pinnhole funny Rye
$19.00
rabbit hole Cave Hill
$16.00
rabbit hole dererer red
$16.00
remus repeal reserve
$21.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$11.00
sam houston 15
$32.00
Sazerac Rye
$11.00
strannahan's single malt sherry
$17.00
templeton cask strength Rye
$16.00
the wiseman
$13.00
thomas cab
$18.00
thomas chard
$18.00
Thomas Moore Cognac
$18.00
Thomas Moore Sherry
$18.00
thomas port
$18.00
weller antique 107
$19.00Out of stock
whiskey row bottled in bond
$12.00
whiskey row shipping port small batch
$12.00
Whistle pig 10 small batch Rye
$22.00
whistle pig 12 old world Rye
$37.00
Whistle pig farm stock Rye
$18.00
wilderness trail small batch
$15.00
willet pot still
$14.00Out of stock
Willet Rye
$20.00
Willett Single Barrel Rye
$75.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$14.00
Woodford Reserve Five Malt Stouted
$26.00
weller special reserve
$14.00Out of stock
stagg jr
$21.00Out of stock
Templeton Rye
$11.00Out of stock
rip van winkle 10
$32.00Out of stock
calumet 14
$23.00Out of stock
eh taylor single barrel
$24.00Out of stock
brother's bond
$11.00Out of stock
four roses small batch
$12.00Out of stock
bardstown ferrand DBL
$56.00
bardstown discovery DBL
$56.00
bardstown fusion DBL
$34.00Out of stock
bardstown prisoner DBL
$56.00
blanton's DBL
$38.00
blue note juke joint DBL
$18.00
brother's bond DBL
$22.00
buffalo trace DBL
$26.00
calumet 14 DBL
$46.00
calumet 15 DBL
$50.00
calumet 8 DBL
$30.00
clyde may's sp res 5 DBL
$30.00Out of stock
davidson res sour mash DBL
$20.00
davidson res TN bourbon DBL
$24.00
eagle rare DBL
$30.00
eh taylor DBL
$46.00
garrison bro's single barrel DBL
$56.00
garrison bro's small batch DBL
$52.00
isaac bowman port DBL
$32.00
jed dbl oak bourbon DBL
$20.00
jed dbl wood rye DBL
$20.00
joseph magnus cigar DBL
$90.00
midwinter night's dram DBL
$48.00Out of stock
murray hill club DBL
$50.00
old forrester DBL
$16.00
pendleton whiskey DBL
$20.00
pendleton midnight DBL
$26.00
rabbit hole heigold DBL
$32.00
rip van winkle 10 DBL
$64.00Out of stock
sam houston 15 DBL
$64.00
stagg jr DBL
$42.00
strannahan's single malt sherry DBL
$34.00
templeton cask DBL
$28.00Out of stock
templeton rye DBL
$22.00
thomas cab DBL
$36.00Out of stock
thomas chard DBL
$36.00Out of stock
thomas port DBL
$36.00Out of stock
weller antique 107 DBL
$38.00Out of stock
weller single barrel DBL
$52.00Out of stock
weller special res DBL
$28.00
whistle pig 12 old world DBL
$74.00
whistle pig 10 sml batch DBL
$44.00
whistle pig farmstock DBL
$36.00
whistle pig piggyback 6 DBL
$28.00Out of stock
willet Rye DBL
$40.00
the wiseman dbl
$26.00
mezcal & tequila
banhez mezcal
$8.00
casamigos blanco
$13.00
casamigos reposado
$15.00
casamigos añejo
$18.00
casamigos mezcal
$16.00
centenario añejo
$12.00
Centenario Plata
$10.00
Corralejo Blanco
$10.00Out of stock
Corralejo Reposado
$12.00
espolon blanco
$10.00
espolon reposado
$10.00Out of stock
espolon extra añejo
$25.00
jed casa esmeralda
$10.00
maestro dobel silver
$15.00
maestro dobel diamante
$20.00Out of stock
maestro dobel humito smoked
$21.00Out of stock
maestro dobel extra anejo cristalino
$45.00
milagro silver
$9.00Out of stock
well espolon blanco DBL
$16.00
well jed casa esmerelda DBL
$20.00
well banhez mezcal DBL
$16.00
centenario anejo DBL
$20.00
milagro silver DBL
$18.00
casamigos anejo DBL
$36.00
casamigos blanco DBL
$26.00
casamigos mezcal DBL
$32.00
casamigos reposado DBL
$30.00
espolon anejo DBL
$20.00
espalon blanco DBL
$20.00
espolon extra anejo DBL
$50.00
espolon reposado DBL
$20.00
maestro dobel silver DBL
$30.00
maestro dobel diamante DBL
$40.00
maestro dobel humito smoked DBL
$42.00
maestro dobel cristalino xtra anejo DBL
$90.00
gin
vodka
absolut elyx
$12.00
cathead orange
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
hangar one
$12.00
jed elizabeth
$10.00
ketel one
$12.00
tito's
$10.00
well wheatley's
$8.00
frankly
$10.00Out of stock
belvedere
$12.00Out of stock
well wheatley's DBL
$16.00
tito's DBL
$18.00
jed elizabeth DBL
$20.00
belvedere DBL
$24.00
kettle one DBL
$24.00
frankly DBL
$18.00
rum
bacardi
$8.00
bumbu XO 18
$12.00
diplomatico añejo rum
$10.00
foursquare 08
$17.00
jed spurgeon's
$10.00
kirk + sweeney 23
$14.00
kirk + sweeney reserve
$12.00
well bacardi DBL
$16.00
bumbu XO 18 DBL
$24.00
diplomatico 12 DBL
$20.00
jed spurgeon's DBL
$20.00
kirk + sweeney 23 DBL
$28.00
jed eugene's spiced DBL
$20.00
kirk + sweeney reserve DBL
$24.00
kitchen beer
drinks
Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA
$6.00
blue moon
$6.00
Cahaba Blonde
$6.00
Cahaba Oktoberfest
$6.00
cahaba Pale Ale
$6.00
Fairhope Amber
$6.00
fairhope ipa
$6.00
gin bombay sapphire
$6.00
hh red glass
$6.00
hh white glass
$6.00
HH Cocktail Apple Mule
$6.00
HH Old Fashioned
$6.00
hh bubbles / sprtiz
$6.00
kronenbourg 1664 blanc
$6.00
mezcal banjez
$6.00
Naked Scotch
$6.00
rum bacardi
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Seltzer
$6.00
tequila jed casa esmeralda
$6.00
Truck Honey
$6.00
vodka wheatley's
$6.00
whiskey old forester
$6.00
kitchen beers
$6.00
ss t shirts
long sleeve t shirts
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood, AL 35209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Homewood
No Reviews
3027 Central Avenue Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurant
CHOP N FRESH - 291 Rele Street (DEACTIVATED)
No Reviews
291 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Homewood
More near Homewood
Trussville
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Cullman
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.