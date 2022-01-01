CHOP N FRESH 291 Rele Street (DEACTIVATED)

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

CHOP N FRESH 291 Rele Street

review star

No reviews yet

291 Rele Street

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwestern
Custom Salad
Sweet Bowl Alabama

Seasonal Salads

Asian Shrimp Bowl

Asian Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

wild rice, spring mix, arugula, citrus marinated shrimp, carrots, bean sprouts, spicy broccoli, spicy sunflower seeds, nori furikake, miso sesame ginger vinaigrette

Fish + Chips Bowl

Fish + Chips Bowl

$16.00

warm quinoa, spring mix, arugula, shredded cabbage, roasted salmon, roasted asparagus, roasted corn, cilantro, tortilla chips, lemon, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Honey Mustard & Chill

Honey Mustard & Chill

$13.00

spring mix, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, craisins, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, carrots, toasted almonds, honey mustard lemon vinaigrette

Signature Salads

Cobb Boom

Cobb Boom

$14.00

shredded kale, chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, raw corn, avocado, roasted chicken, egg, blue cheese dressing

Falafel N Love

Falafel N Love

$13.00

shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pita chips*, red onion, housemade hummus, baked falafel, cucumber tahini yogurt

Impossible Taco Salad

Impossible Taco Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.50

shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, roasted chicken, parmesan crisps, fresh lime squeeze, caesar dressing

Korean BBQ Bowl

Korean BBQ Bowl

$12.50

wild rice, baby spinach, bean sprouts, roasted mushrooms, egg, shredded carrots, cucumber, roasted chicken, raw beets, nori furikake, korean bbq dressing*

Mexican Elote Bowl

Mexican Elote Bowl

$11.50

warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Southwestern

Southwestern

$13.50

chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, cilantro, roasted chicken, tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette

Sweet Bowl Alabama

Sweet Bowl Alabama

$12.50

wild rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, almonds, local goat cheese, roasted chicken, balsamic vinaigrette

Wholey Moley

Wholey Moley

$12.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted chicken, fresh lime squeeze, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Custom Salad

Custom Salad

Custom Salad

$8.50

Beverages

Maine Root Soda

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

DRAFT Better Kombucha
$5.95

$5.95

BOTTLED Better Kombucha
$4.75

$4.75

Bai Infusion
$2.50

$2.50

Fiji

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Sweet/Unsweet Tea
$2.00

$2.00

San Pellegrino
$2.50

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Fresh.

291 Rele Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

CHOPɴFRESH image
CHOPɴFRESH image
CHOPɴFRESH image

