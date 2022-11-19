Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Troup's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3144 Heights Village

Birmingham, AL 35243

Large 16" Classic Pepperoni
Large 16" Plain Cheese
T's Wings

Apps

Crispy Mozzarella Bites

Crispy Mozzarella Bites

$11.00

homemade fried mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Giant Meatball

Giant Meatball

$10.00

ground pork, beef, lamb, cheese, red sauce, and fresh cut basil

Hummus Trio

Hummus Trio

$9.00

Traditional, roasted red pepper, black bean, giardiniera, grilled pizza dough

T's Wings

T's Wings

$11.00

1/2 pound grilled, tossed in our house hot sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

Khachapuri Georgian Cheese Bread

$11.00

Homemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, feta, house cheese blend topped with a runny egg

Salads

1/2 Arugula Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, almonds, dried sour cherries, blueberries, Thomasville tomme cheese, lemon Dijon vinaigrette

1/2 Fall Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, roasted purple and golden beets, Ireland Farms radishes, dried figs and dates with an oregano feta vinaigrette

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, balsamic fig vinaigrette

1/2 Mon Cheri

$6.00

Arugula mixed greens, walnuts, apples, brie cheese, and a sherry vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.00

iceberg lettuce, creamy roasted tomato dressing, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, almonds, dried sour cherries, blueberries, Thomasville tomme cheese, lemon Dijon vinaigrette

Fall Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, roasted purple and golden beets, Ireland Farms radishes, dried figs and dates with an oregano feta vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, balsamic fig vinaigrette

Mon Cheri

$12.00

Arugula mixed greens, walnuts, apples, brie cheese, and a sherry vinaigrette

12" Pizzas

Small 12" Plain Cheese

Small 12" Plain Cheese

$12.00

House cheese blend

Small 12" Classic Pepperoni

Small 12" Classic Pepperoni

$15.00

Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan

Small 12" Basic Veggie

$17.00

Spinach, mushroom, artichoke hearts, shaved red onions, roasted red peppers, smoked roma tomatoes, house cheese blend and feta cheese

Small 12" BBQ Pizza

Small 12" BBQ Pizza

$19.00

BBQ sauce base. chopped Pork, brisket, cheddar cheese, pepper jack, and shaved red onions, smoked roma tomatoes, jalapenos, drizzled with white and red bbq sauce

Small 12" Big Kahuna

Small 12" Big Kahuna

$19.00

Bacon, capicola ham, pepper jack cheese, parmesan cheese, sliced jalapenos, fresh pineapples, red sauce

Small 12" Blazer

Small 12" Blazer

$18.00

Hot chicken, blue cheese, smoked tomatoes, bacon, shaved red onions, jalapeno cheddar, fresh jalapeno, house ranch

Small 12" Bradshaw

$22.00

Small 12" Ham and Cheese

$16.00

House red sauce, light house blend, Newskie's Canadian bacon, Provel cheese

Small 12" Happy Hippie

Small 12" Happy Hippie

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, shaved red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and pesto sauce

Small 12" Hogthrob

$22.00

Italian sausage, bacon, speck ham, capicola, pepperoni, smoked tomatoes, shaved red onions, and house cheese blend

Small 12" It Ain't Easy

Small 12" It Ain't Easy

$14.00

House cheese blend, feta, pepper jack, parmesan

Small 12'' Margherita

Small 12'' Margherita

$14.00

house mozzarella, fresh basil, sea salt *no tomatoes*

Small 12" Muffuletta

Small 12" Muffuletta

$18.00

mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, salami, Gambino’s olive salad

Small 12" Nana's Meatball

Small 12" Nana's Meatball

$17.00

Cheese blend, caramelized onions, pepper rings, provolone

Small 12" Old Cahawba

Small 12" Old Cahawba

$18.00

Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings

Small 12" Super Chicken

$17.00

House cheese blend, feta, pesto base, spinach, mushroom, chicken, artichoke, roma tomato

Small 12" The Hills

Small 12" The Hills

$20.00

Braised beef short rib, arugula, shaved red onions, smoked roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and horseraddish aioli

Small 12" Woodstock

Small 12" Woodstock

$18.00

Grilled portabella mushrooms, sauteed shitake and button mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, goat cheese, and truffled white sauce and spinach

Pizza Kit

$10.00

TAKE AND BAKE (NOT COOKED - MAKE AT HOME)

16" Pizzas ** ( CANNOT DO CAULIFLOWER CRUST WITH THIS SIZE ) **

Cheeseburger pizza with mustard and ketchup base, house cheese blend, cheddar jack cheese, grilled hamburger meat, lettuce, tomato, topped with shallots
Large 16" Plain Cheese

Large 16" Plain Cheese

$17.00

House cheese blend

Large 16" Classic Pepperoni

Large 16" Classic Pepperoni

$20.00

Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan

Large 16" Basic Veggie

Large 16" Basic Veggie

$22.00

Spinach, mushroom, artichoke hearts, shaved red onions, roasted red peppers, smoked roma tomatoes, house cheese blend and feta cheese

Large 16" BBQ Pizza

Large 16" BBQ Pizza

$24.00

BBQ sauce base. chopped Pork, brisket, cheddar cheese, pepper jack, and shaved red onions, smoked roma tomatoes, jalapenos, drizzled with white and red bbq sauce

Large 16" Big Kahuna

Large 16" Big Kahuna

$24.00

Bacon, capicola ham, pepper jack cheese, parmesan cheese, sliced jalapenos, fresh pineapples, red sauce

Large 16" Blazer

Large 16" Blazer

$23.00

Hot chicken, blue cheese, smoked tomatoes, bacon, shaved red onions, jalapeno cheddar, fresh jalapeno, house ranch

Large 16" Bradshaw

$27.00

Large 16" Ham and Cheese

$21.00

House red sauce, light house blend, Newskie's Canadian bacon, Provel cheese

Large 16" Happy Hippie

Large 16" Happy Hippie

$22.00

Spinach, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, shaved red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and pesto sauce

Large 16" Hogthrob

Large 16" Hogthrob

$27.00

Italian sausage, bacon, speck ham, capicola, pepperoni, smoked tomatoes, shaved red onions, and house cheese blend

Large 16" It Ain't Easy

Large 16" It Ain't Easy

$19.00

House cheese blend, feta, pepper jack, parmesan

Large 16'' Margherita

Large 16'' Margherita

$19.00

house mozzarella, fresh basil, sea salt *no tomatoes*

Large 16" Muffuletta

Large 16" Muffuletta

$23.00

mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, salami, Gambino’s olive salad

Large 16" Nana's Meatball

Large 16" Nana's Meatball

$22.00

Cheese blend, caramelized onions, pepper rings, provolone

Large 16" Old Cahawba

Large 16" Old Cahawba

$22.00

Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings

Large 16" Super Chicken

$22.00

House cheese blend, feta, pesto base, spinach, mushroom, chicken, artichoke, roma tomato

Large 16" The Hills

Large 16" The Hills

$25.00

Braised beef short rib, arugula, shaved red onions, smoked roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and horseraddish aioli

Large 16" Woodstock

Large 16" Woodstock

$23.00

Grilled portabella mushrooms, sauteed shitake and button mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, goat cheese, and truffled white sauce and spinach

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.00

16" Pizza

$16.00

Sandwiches

Served with Sweet Potato Chips or house baked pork skins
Hot Cahaba

Hot Cahaba

$12.00

Braised beef, pepperoncini, giardiniera, provolone, house hoagie

Simple Grilled Cheese

Simple Grilled Cheese

$6.00

3 cheeses

Nana's Meatball Sub

Nana's Meatball Sub

$11.00

Nana's meatballs with marinara on house made hoagie roll with provolone and pepper rings

The Troup

The Troup

$12.00

Arnone's Italian sausage, sautéed peppers & onions, marinara, provolone cheese, on house hoagie

Muffuletta Sandwich

Muffuletta Sandwich

$11.00

mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, Gambino’s olive salad, house hoagie

Pressed Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked, fried turkey breast on house focaccia with avocado, pickled red onion, house-cured bacon, and garlic mayo

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

crustless peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with Lays potato chips

Hogan's Hero

$10.00

capicola ham, canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, provolone, arugula, peppadew pickled peppers, red wine and oregano vinaigrette

Fried Stromboli

Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli

$12.50

Chicken Pesto Stromboli

$12.50

Build Your Own Stromboli

$8.00

Soups

Chili

$8.00+

Slow smoked brisket chili topped with cheddar cheese and green onions

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$6.00+

Served with garlic cheese toast

Desserts

Peachy Peach, with whipped cream and fresh macerated Chilton county peaches

S'mores Foldie

$10.00

marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crackers on grilled pizza dough with a chocolate syrup drizzle

Cheesecake of the Week

$7.00

Little Debbie Christmas Tree cheesecake topped with cinnamon, caramel sauce and whipped cream w/sprinkles

Extra Add-Ons

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00

Side of Marinara (Hot)

$0.50

Side of Pork Rinds

$2.00

Lays Chips

$2.00

Side Of Wing Sauce

$0.50

Family Meals

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$55.00Out of stock

Homemade sauce, pork, beef, lamb, fresh herbs, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, cheese blend (served w/ salad and homemade focaccia bread)

Lasagna

$60.00Out of stock

Family Salad

House Salad (Family Salad)

House Salad (Family Salad)

$23.00

mixed greens, spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, balsamic fig vinaigrette

Caesar Salad (Family Salad}

Caesar Salad (Family Salad}

$21.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, parmesan crisps, shaved red onions, house Caesar dressing

Arugula Salad (Family Salad)

Arugula Salad (Family Salad)

$25.00

mixed greens, almonds, dried sour cherries, blueberries, Thomasville tomme cheese, lemon Dijon vinaigrette

N/A Drinks

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Abita Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale

$2.50

BYO 4 pack soda

$10.00

Capri Sun

$1.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke btl

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Brown's soda

$3.00

Fanta

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Grapico

$2.50

Hank's soda

$3.00

Harvest Roots Kombucha

$5.00

Jarrritos

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Mtn Dew bottle

$2.50

Orangina

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Sprecher soda

$4.00

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite Btl

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Topo chico

$2.50

La Croix

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Barts Root Beer

$2.50

San Pell Big Bottle

$4.00

Poppi Cherry Limeade

$3.50

Poppi Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Cider

$2.00

Gear

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Shirts

$15.00

Beer koozie

$2.00

Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper (pint)

$8.00

Black Bean (pint)

$8.00

Traditional (pint)

$8.00

Dressing

Ranch

$4.00+

Roasted Tomato Ranch

$4.00+

Balsamic Fig

$5.00+

Lemon Dijon

$5.00+

Sherry

$5.00+

Raw Pizza Dough

12" dough

$3.00

16" dough

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza and more!

Website

Location

3144 Heights Village, Birmingham, AL 35243

Directions

Gallery
Troup's Pizza image
Troup's Pizza image
Troup's Pizza image
Troup's Pizza image

