Red Mountain Theatre Company

Roots & Revelry

A fun, energetic tribute to American/French cuisine. Our dining room is bustling with high-energy just like our great Magic City. The menu boasts local and seasonal from farms throughout Alabama; the menu is ever changing as we make sure to have the freshest product on hand. Our dishes are fun, playful yet elegant with a feeling of comfort to them.

Roots & Revelry departs from the norm by modernizing fine dining. It’s haute with casual undertones, southern with international influences.

