Bottega features flavors inspired by the wine bars and trattorias of Italy–from Venice to Palermo. The best aperitifs, wines, beers, cocktails, savory bites and sublime desserts are offered in a warm and sophisticated atmosphere. Italy inspires the cuisine, carefully crafted by linking ingredients from the American South with artisanal producers from the Italian countryside. The formal dining room first welcomed guests in 1988 in the historic Beaux-Arts building. Two years later, the Café opened in the adjoining space, with a menu built around pizzas and dishes cooked in a wood-burning oven.

2240 Highland Ave S • $$$

Avg 4.9 (4228 reviews)
2240 Highland Ave S

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freddy's Wine Bar

Freddy's is a locally owned restaurant and wine bar specializing in tapas style sharing plates and charcuterie.

Galley and Garden

Sleek Sports Bar

Chez Fonfon

Chez Fonfon is that cozy, casual French bistro that we hope transfers you to Paris, Lyon or Nice. Opened in 2000 by Frank and Pardis Stitt, it is a bustling place serving classic, hearty French fare: steak tartare, moules et frites, sauteed trout with brown butter, escargots, and homemade charcuterie. We offer the most delicious wines, chosen for their value and quirkiness, from the Loire, Rhone and Languedoc.
Patrick Dunne (of Lucullus fame)is responsible for the decor, including authentic elements such as the French Belle Epoque cafe tables and 100 year old etched glass door from Lyon. The marble wainscoting and mahogany paneling for the bar were rescued out of a glorious old Birmingham office building.

