Go
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image
Salad

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

49 Reviews

$$

331 Summit Blvd

Birmingham, AL 35243

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

331 Summit Blvd, Birmingham AL 35243

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Abhi Eatery and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fig Tree Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0181

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Urban Cookhouse

No reviews yet

Buy Local. Eat Urban.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

orange star3.5 • 49 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston