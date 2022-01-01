Go
Toast

Troup's Pizza

Pizza and more!

3144 Heights Village

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan crisps, shaved red onions, house Caesar dressing
Large 16" Classic Pepperoni$19.00
Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan
Crispy Mozzarella Bites$10.00
homemade fried mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Small 12" Classic Pepperoni$14.00
Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan
Large 16" Old Cahawba$22.00
Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings
Small 12" Plain Cheese$11.00
House cheese blend
Large 16" Plain Cheese$16.00
House cheese blend
Extra Ranch$0.50
Wedge Salad$7.00
iceberg lettuce, creamy roasted tomato dressing, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles
T's Wings$12.00
1/2 pound grilled, tossed in our house hot sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
See full menu

Location

3144 Heights Village

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cookie Fix

No reviews yet

Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

Mudtown Eat & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ashley Mac's

No reviews yet

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

Abhi Eatery and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston