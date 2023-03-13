Main picView gallery

Zoe’s Kitchen 225 Country Club Park

review star

No reviews yet

225 Country Club Park

Birmingham, AL 35244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Sandwiches

Chicken Roll-Ups

$11.95

two grilled tortillas filled with slices of grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta & carmelized onions & salsa on the side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

all white meat with lettuce, tomato & mayo on 7-grain

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.95

marinated boneless breast served with carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato & feta on a sesame bun

Chicken Pita #1

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Zoes Slaw

Chicken Pita #2

$11.95

chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, carmelized onions & feta

Lean Turkey Pita

$10.95

99% fat free turkey, Swiss cheese & Zoës slaw

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

lettuce, tomato & mayo on rye (grilled upon request)

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

lettuce, tomato & mayo on rye (grilled upon request)

Grilled Feta Sandwich

$10.95

feta cheese, tomato, basil & carmelized onions on rye

Gruben

$10.95

turkey, Zoes Slaw Swiss & spicy mustard Grilled on Rye

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.95

lettuce, tomato & mayo on 7-grain

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

American, Swiss or cheddar on white, 7-grain, wheat or rye (tomato upon request)

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95

lettuce, tomato & mayo on 7-grain (red onion upon request)

Sides

SD MARINATED SLAW

$3.95

shredded cabbage, scallions & feta with a light vinaigrette

SD PASTA SALAD

$3.95

pasta shells, diced tomatoes, basil & feta

SD POTATO SALAD

$3.95

new potatoes with scallions in Zoës dressing

SD FRESH FRUIT

$3.95

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

SD RICE PILAF

$3.95

SD Pita Chips

$3.95

toasted pita wedges topped with a light spray of olive oil & Zoës seasoning

SD Pita Bread

$1.00

Fresh Made Pita

SD POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

Salsa

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Soup

Soup Cup

$4.95

Soup Bowl

$7.95

Soup Quart

$15.95

Protein

Egg Salad Scoop

$5.95

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.95

Pimento Cheese Scoop

$5.95

Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.95

SD Chicken Breast

$4.95

Chicken Kabob Skewer Only

$4.50

Chicken Roll Ups Only

$8.25

Scoop Chix Salad Bed Of Lettuce

$6.95

Scoop Tuna Salad Bed Of Lettuce

$6.95

HUMMUS

Small Hummus

$4.95

Large Hummus

$6.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.95

mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncinis, calamata olives, red onions & feta served with Zoës potato salad, pita bread & Zoës dressing

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

$12.95

Zoës famous chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with a large serving of seasonal fruit, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & pita

Chicken Salad Sampler

$12.95

served with Zoës slaw, pasta salad, potato salad, cucumber & tomato on a bed of lettuce with Zoës dressing & pita bread

Tuna Salad Sampler

$12.95

Hummus Sampler

$12.95

Hot Plates

Quesadilla

$9.95

spinach, scallions & feta layered between soft flour tortillas, grilled & served with salsa & a choice of side

Protein Power Plate

$12.95

grilled boneless skinless chicken breast topped with grilled onions served over a large bed of Zoës slaw

Greek Chicken Marinara Plate

$13.95

sauteed chicken breast served over a bed of orzo topped with Greek marinara sauce & lightly sprinkled parmesan cheese with Zoës Greek salad

Chicken Kabobs

$14.95

two kabobs of chicken, green peppers, cherry tomatoes & red onion marinated, grilled & served over a bed of rice pilaf with Zoës Greek salad

Pita Pizza

$13.95

pita bread crust, marinara, grilled chicken, feta cheese and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

chicken, spinach, scallions & feta layered between soft flour tortillas, grilled & served with salsa & a choice of side

Grilled Chicken Plate*

$12.95

grilled boneless skinless chicken breast with Zoës Greek salad, pita bread & a side of rice pilaf or pasta salad

Tubs

Chicken Salad - small

$6.95

Chicken Salad- large

$11.95

Pimento Cheese - small

$6.95

Pimento Cheese - large

$11.95

Egg Salad - small

$6.95

Egg Salad - large

$11.95

Hummus - small

$6.95

Hummus - large

$11.95

Tuna Salad - small

$6.50

Tuna Salad - large

$11.95

Fresh Fruit - large

$7.95

Fresh Fruit - quart

$14.95

Marinated Slaw - large

$7.95

Marinated Slaw - quart

$14.95

Pasta Salad - large

$7.95

Pasta Salad - quart

$14.95

Potato Salad - large

$7.95

Potato Salad - quart

$14.95

Zoes Dressing Bottle

$9.95

DINNER FOR FOUR

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$54.95

ten chicken kabobs served over a bed of rice pilaf with Zoës Greek salad & pita bread

Greek Chicken Marinara Dinner

$47.95

five sautéed chicken breasts topped with Greek marinara sauce & lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese served over a bed of orzo with Zoës Greek salad & pita bread

Baked Chicken Dinner

$47.95

PLEASE CALL 90 MINS. IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP whole chicken, marinated & baked with a box of rice pilaf, Zoës Greek salad

Baked Chicken Only

$17.95

Chicken Breast Dinner

$47.95

five chicken breasts, grilled onions, served over a bed of rice pilaf with Zoës Greek salad & pita bread

KIDS MENU

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chx Quesadilla

$6.95

GRILLED CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.95

Kids GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

Turkey & Cheese

$6.95

PB&J

$6.95

Kids Rollup

$6.95

Kid CSS

$6.95

Pasta And Sauce

$6.95

DESSERT

YAYA's Homemade Chocolate Cake

$3.95

SLICE

YAYA's Homemade Chocolate Sheet Cake

$39.95

WHOLE CAKE

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Homemade Limeade Cup

$3.50

Homemade Limeade Gallon

$14.95

Tea Gallon

$8.95

Bottle Drink

$2.95

Delivery Charge

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 Country Club Park, Birmingham, AL 35244

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Otey's - Crestline
orange starNo Reviews
224 Country Club Park Mountain Brook, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
La Paz Restaurant & Catering - Crestline
orange starNo Reviews
99 Euclid Avenue Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Craft's on Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Church St Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Slim's PIzzeria
orange starNo Reviews
65 Church Street Mountain Brook, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 3811 Clairmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Clairmont Avenue Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Ladybird Taco - Mountain Brook
orange starNo Reviews
Rele St Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston