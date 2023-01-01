Main picView gallery

Otey's Crestline

224 Country Club Park

Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Order Again

MUNCHIES

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

Basket of homemade tortilla chips & fresh salsa

CHEESE NACHOS

$10.00

Tortilla chips covered in melted cheddar, jalapenos, salsa& southwestern sour cream

CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips covered in melted cheddar, chicken & jalapenos. Served with salso & southwestern sour cream

THE ULTIMATE NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips loaded with cheddar, beef & beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, salsa & served with sourthwestern sour cream

BO'S NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips piled high with chili, melted cheddar, jalapennos & salsa with southwestern sour cream

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$13.00

Otey's fries covered with Rodney's chili & topped with melted cheddar cheese

BEN'S CHEESY FRIES

$13.00

Otey's fries, melted cheddar & mozzarella, topped with bacon & served with buttermild ranch

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$14.00

Southern style chiken fingers served with fries & honey mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$15.00

Southern style chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, served with buttermilk rance & celery

FRIED CHEESE STICKS

$10.00

Battered mozzarella cheese fried & swerved with marinara & buttermilk ranch

1\2 BENS FRY

$8.00

WINGS

10 PIECE

$15.00

Fried crispy & tossed in Otey's signature sauces: Hot, BBQ, or Mild. Served with Buttermild Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery sticks

20 PIECE

$25.00

Fried crispy & tossed in Otey's signature sauces: Hot, BBQ, or Mild. Served with Buttermild Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery sticks

30 PIECE

$35.00

Fried crispy & tossed in Otey's signature sauces: Hot, BBQ, or Mild. Served with Buttermild Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery sticks

SOUP

CUP

$5.00

Rodney's delicious homade soup served with a slice of freshly baked French bread

SOUP & SALAD

$9.00

BOWL

$8.00

Rodney's delicious homade soup served with a slice of freshly baked French bread

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$10.00

DESSERTS

BLACK CAT SPLIT PIE

$5.00

Homemade fudge pie with a layer of Rodney's secret peanut butter & frozen whipped cream

HOT FUDGE PIE

$5.00

Hot fudge pie topped with whipped cream

BURGERS

OTEY'S BURGER

$15.00

Large, homestyle chargrilled burger with crisp lettuce, tomato & red onion on a homestyle bun

RODNEY'S CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

The Otey's Burger served with your choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Provolone, or Swiss)

THE BIG BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Crispy bacon piled high on Rodney's cheeseburger

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Same great cheeseburger with a dollop of Rodney's Chili

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

Fresh ground turkey hand pattied, grilled, served with lettuce, tomato, & sliced red onion on a homestyle bun

GARDEN BURGER

$15.00

Grilled vegetable 'burger' with provolone, fresh lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a homestyle bun

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast with zesty slaw & tomato on a homestyle bun

THE DIABLO SANDWICH

$15.00

Grilled Conecuh sausage with homemade BBQ sauce topped with spicy slaw on a hoagie bun. Must order a Dr. Pepper & "Make it Snappy!" in honor of Buford T. Justice

CLUB

$13.00

Deluxe 3-layer with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, & tomato on toasted bread

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.00

Hickory smoked turkey or honey ham, sliced thick & piled high with mayo, mustard, lettuce & tomato

OTEY'S BIG BLT

$10.00

Lots of crisp bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato on toasted bread

PIMENTO CHEESE BLT

$10.00

Crisp bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato topped with housemde Pimento cheese & served on toasted bread

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

Otey's white meat chicken salad with lettuce & tomato

1/2 SMOKED TURKEY

$8.00

Hickory smoked turkey or honey ham, sliced thick & piled high with mayo, mustard, lettuce & tomato

1/2 OTEY'S BIG BLT

$8.00

Lots of crisp bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato on toasted bread

1/2 PIMENTO CHEESE BLT

$8.00

Crisp bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato topped with housemde Pimento cheese & served on toasted bread

1/2 CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$8.00

Otey's white meat chicken salad with lettuce & tomato

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

ENTREE OF THE DAY

$15.00

HONEY HAM SANDWICH

$10.00

1/2 HONEY HAM

$8.00

1/2 CLUB SANDWICH

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$5.00

BASKET 1/2 FRIES 1/2 RINGS

$5.00

PASTA BASIL

$5.00

PASTA PARMESAN

$6.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.00

BLACK BEAN CORN SALSA

$6.00

POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

ZESTY SLAW

$5.00

SOUTHERN SLAW

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

CUP - CHILI

$5.00

CUP - SOUP (SEASONAL)

$5.00

FRESH FRUIT (SEASONAL)

$5.00

PINT CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

PINT RANCH

$7.50

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

BENS

$7.00

CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

CHEESE NACHOS

$7.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Crisp mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese, & house-made croutons

CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD

$15.00

Chicken on fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, provolone & house-made croutons

CLUB SALAD

$15.00

Crisp mixed greens, piled high with ham, turkey, provolone, cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, & house-made croutons

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$11.00

Otey's own white meat chicken salad & parmesan pasta on a bed of lettuce with cucumber & tomato

PASTA BASIL W/ GRILLED OR BLACKENED CHICKEN

$13.00

Basil pasta served warm with a grilled or blackened chick breast

WRAPS & ROLLUPS

TURKEY, BACON, SWISS & SLAW WRAP

$12.00

AN ALL TIME FAVORITE!

CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, provolone, southwestern sour cream served with our zesty salsa

VEGGIE ROLLUP

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, provolone served with our low fat vinaigrette

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Southern fried or grilled chicken fingers tossed in Otey's signature sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch

FRIED CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Golden fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & Marshie's mustard

CORDON BLEU WRAP

$15.00

Honey baked ham, golden fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & Marshie's mustard

SOUTH OF THE BORDER ROLLUP

$12.00

Smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, southwestern sour cream served with zesty salsa

SOUTHERN SLAW WRAP

$15.00

Grilled or blackened chicken with swiss cheese, tomato & Rodney's southern slaw. Good stuff!

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

Grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, provolone & buttermilk ranch

KIDS

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KID'S BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KID'S TURKEY SANDWICH

$8.00

KID'S NACHOS

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

CORN DOGS

$8.00

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

RETAIL

CIGS

$10.00

SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

T-SHIRT

$20.00

HAT

$20.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lively pub featuring pub fare & cocktails plus local live music acts in the evenings.

Location

224 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Directions

