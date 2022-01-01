Soho Social imageView gallery

Popular Items

SoHo Burger
Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers

Apps

Campechano Totchos

$15.00

Pimento Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$9.00

Queso

$8.00

Southern Crab Cakes

$15.00

Tallulah Wings

$16.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Whistle Stop Egg Rolls

$9.00

Mini Dogs

$11.00

Pork Belly Lollipops

$11.00

The Trio

$18.00

Salads

Social House

$12.00

Hollywood Caesar

$12.00

Iceburg Wedge

$12.00

Pear & Gorgonzola

$12.00

The Basics

$12.00

Sandwiches

Crab & Avocado BLT

$19.00

Oh Susannah

$14.00

Southern King

$15.00

3 Bacon BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Wrap

$16.00

The Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BRATS Southern BRATS

$15.00

Tuna Wrap

$20.00

Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Campechano Tacos

$16.00

The Dave

$16.00

Gringo Loco Tacos

$18.00

Southern Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

FISH TACO

$21.00

Burgers

SoHo Burger

$14.00

Jamn Gouda

$16.00

Black and Blue

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Spicy Cahaba

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Social Stack

$16.00

The Melt

$13.00

El Chihuahua

$14.00

Freshman Fifteen

$16.00

9 burger

$21.00

Plates

SoHo Soul Plate

$22.00

Chicken Fingers

$17.00

GRILLED FINGERS

$17.00

Steak and Fries

$34.00

Buffalo Mac N Chz

$21.00

Sides

2 Oz Pico

$0.75

6 Oz Queso

$4.00

Hoe Cakes

$2.00

Conecuh Collards

$4.00

Hand cut fries

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Avocado-Radish Salad

$6.00

sweet potato fries

$5.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Truffle tots

$5.00

Maple Bacon Brussels

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Pear Gorg Salad

$6.00

Side Basic Salad

$6.00

Side Social Salad

$6.00

Side Wedge

$6.00

Trio Veggies

$2.00

Trio Naan

$2.00

No Side

BEEF RUB Chips

Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Mini Dogs

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Desserts

daily fix

$9.00

Cake in-a Cup

$9.00

Big Cakes

$22.00

A La Carte Sauces

2 Oz Queso

$1.00

3B Mustard

$0.75

AL White Buffalo

$0.75

Bacon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Bourbon Chipotle

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Cahaba

$0.75

Corn Mayo

$0.75

Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.75

Green Tomato Jam

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

JBG Dip

$1.00

Lemon Rosemary Vinaigrette

$0.75

Maple Tahini

$0.75

Orange Ginger Soy

$0.75

Pepper Jelly

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Sauce

$0.75

SoHo Maple

$0.75Out of stock

Sticky Shishito + Honey

$0.75Out of stock

Syrup

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Miscellaneous Food

Egg

$1.00

4 Fried Chicken Fingers

$5.00

4 Grilled Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Single Crab Cake

$7.00

Tuna

$7.00

Bacon HIckory

$2.00

Bacon Shoulder

$3.00

Bacon Jalapeno

$3.00

Naan TRIO

$3.00

Basket of chips

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$2.00

Hoe Cakes 2

$3.00

beignets basket (10)

$8.00

kids choc chip waffle w fruit

$5.00

kids choc chip waffle w bacon

$5.00

kids choc chip waffle w grits

$5.00

Swag

Coozie

$3.00

Customer Hat

$30.00

Customer Longsleeve T

$25.00

Customer Short Sleeve T

$20.00

Customer Sweathshirt

$30.00

Employee Hat

$25.00

Employee Longsleeve T

$20.00

Employee Short Sleeve T

$15.00

Employee Sweathshirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Soho Social image

