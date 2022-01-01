Soho Social
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood, AL 35209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santos Coffee - XO Homewood - 2908 18th Street South
No Reviews
2908 18th Street South Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurant
Shiki - Homewood - 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109
No Reviews
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109 Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Homewood
No Reviews
2701 18th St South, Suite 200 Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Homewood
More near Homewood