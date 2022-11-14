Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam's Super Samwiches

No reviews yet

1830 29th Avenue South

Homewood, AL 35209

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.55

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Conecuh Egg & Cheese

$4.55

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Bologna Egg & Cheese

$4.05

Bologna, Egg & Cheese

Hamburger Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Hamburger, Egg & Cheese

Bacon & egg

$4.05

Conecuh & Egg

$4.05

Sausage & Egg

$3.95

Ham & Egg

$3.95

Meat & Egg

Bologna & Egg

$3.35

Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Egg & Cheese

Egg Samwich

$2.75

Egg

Bacon Samwich

$3.75

Sausage Samwich

$3.25

Ham Samwich

$3.25

Bologna Samwich

$3.25

1 Egg

$1.50

Order of Bacon

$3.00

Order of Sausage

$2.75

Bill Cook

$5.90

Scott Myers

$5.90

Marcus Cassimus

$2.72

Risener

$4.53

Michael Grammas

$109.10

Bowl of Grits

$1.50

Dogs

Regular Hot Dog

$3.50

Mustard Onion Kraut Sauce

Chili Hot Dog

$3.75

Mustard Onion

Slaw Hot Dog

$3.75

Mustard Onion Slaw Sauce

Special Hot Dog

$4.00

Mustard Onion Krat Sauce Beef

Super Dog

$5.00

Mustard Onion Kraut Sauce

Weiner

$2.00

Bacon 1 slice

$1.00

Cheese

$0.50

Beef

$0.50

Slaw

$0.25

Chili

$0.50

No Bun

-$1.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.25

Mustard Onion Pickles Sauce

Cheeseburger

$4.75

Mustard Onion Pickles Sauce

Super Hamburger

$5.85

Mustard Mayo Lettuce Tomate Pickles Onion Sauce

Hot Beef

$3.75

Mustard Onion Pickles Sauce

Extra cheese

$0.50

Bacon 2 slices

$2.00

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomato

$0.50

Chili

$0.25

No bun

-$1.50

Bowl Chili

12oz cup

Bowl Chili 12oz

$7.00

Bowl Chili 20oz

$9.00

Bowl Chili 32oz

$12.00

Bowl Chili Gallon

$20.00

Samwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Bread & Cheese

BLT

$5.65

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Turkey (sm)

$5.75

Turkey, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Turkey (lg)

$7.00

More Turkey, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Ham, Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Pickles

Hunk o' ham

$7.00

Ham, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$7.00

Roast Beef, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Sauce, Pickles

Conecuh Sausage

$6.25

Mustard, Onion, Kraut, Sauce

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Chicken, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

Sam's Club

$7.75

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Bologna

$3.25

Chips

Chips

$1.85

Nachos - Beef

$5.85

Nachos - Chili

$5.60

Candy

M & M

$1.00

Sauce

Sauce

$7.00

Tailgate Special

12 Hot Dogs

$36.36

12 Chili Dogs

$39.09

12 Special Dogs

$38.00

12 Slaw Dogs

$40.91

12 Hamburgers

$45.45

12 Cheese Burgers

$50.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving our customers for 52 years from beautiful downtown Homewood. Come visit our new location. A little more room but the same food.

1830 29th Avenue South, Homewood, AL 35209

