Baumhower's Victory Grille Tuscaloosa North

1,092 Reviews

$$

500 Harper Lee Dr.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Curly-Q Fries
Large Wings
Lips - Small

Appetizers

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

$12.99

Fried Gulf shrimp, Thai Sweet Chili sauce, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

$4.50

House-fried tortilla chips, scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Hand-battered dill pickle planks, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Spencer's Gooey Fries

Spencer's Gooey Fries

$4.99

Curly-q fries, scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Wings Sampler

Wings Sampler

$19.99

Traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Boneless Wings Sampler

Boneless Wings Sampler

$19.99

Boneless wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Sweet Potato Fries App

Sweet Potato Fries App

$3.99

With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.

Triple Play Cheese Fries

Triple Play Cheese Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Homemade Chili Bowl

$6.49

Homemade Chili Cup

$3.99

Salads

Sideline House Salad

Sideline House Salad

$4.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken House Salad

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken, white fish, or Alabama Gulf Shrimp.

Grilled Fish House Salad

Grilled Fish House Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$13.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

$5.49

A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

$12.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

$13.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

$14.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp

Nana’s Chicken Salad

Nana’s Chicken Salad

$10.99

Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Hot Lips Salad

Hot Lips Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.

Sidelines

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Curly-Q Fries

$3.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Fruit Medley

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Grilled Half Potato

$2.99

Cup of Blanco

$3.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Hand Helds

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, wheat bun, curly-q fries, Bauhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.99

Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.49

Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Burgers

Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$3.99

⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.

Gooey Burger

Gooey Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.

Triple Play Cheese Burger

Triple Play Cheese Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.

Da Boss Burger

Da Boss Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$13.99

½ pound grind, fried egg avocado, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.

Victory Burger

Victory Burger

$15.99

Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun

Bowl Series

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

$13.99

Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Large Pot Roast Bowl

Large Pot Roast Bowl

$15.99

Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

$16.99

A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread

Naan Series

Naan Chicken Philly

Naan Chicken Philly

$11.99

Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Pot Roast Philly

Naan Pot Roast Philly

$12.99

A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Ranch BLT

Naan Ranch BLT

$8.99

This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.

Wings

Large Wings

Large Wings

$15.99

10 of our legendary wings

XLarge Wings

XLarge Wings

$20.99

14 of our legendary wings

8 oz Dipping Sauce

$1.99

8 oz Wing Sauce

$1.99

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Wings - Reg Party Platter - Catering

$35.99
Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering

Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering

$69.99

48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12

Hot Lips

Lips - Small

Lips - Small

$5.50

10 boneless wings

Lips - Large

Lips - Large

$7.50

15 boneless wings

Lips - XLarge

Lips - XLarge

$9.50

20 boneless wings

Lips - Regular Party Platter

Lips - Regular Party Platter

$46.99

50 boneless wings. SERVES 10-15

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

$83.99

100 boneless wings. SERVES 25-30

Main Events

Allie Marie Platter

$14.99

Black & White Chicken Platter

$12.99

Caribbean Grilled White Fish

$13.99

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Pollo A La Cubana

$12.99

Wesleys Hot Lips

$14.99

Wings Combo

$15.99

Geaux Fish

$15.99

The Big Easy Chicken

$14.99

Bam Bam Chicken

$9.99

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99Out of stock

Beignets Ala'bama

$3.99

Fried Banana Pudding

$6.99

Anne Katherine's Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Fudge Pie

$4.99

NA Bev

Free Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Homemade Lemonade

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Hawaiian Punch

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Adult Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Adult Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Adult Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99Out of stock

Adult Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Orange Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.95

Yellow Red Bull

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

Location

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Directions

Gallery
Baumhower's Victory Grille image
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

