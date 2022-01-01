Chicken tenders in Tuscaloosa

Go
Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast

Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Baumhower’s Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Baumhower’s Victory Grille
#14 Fried Chicken Fingers (2) image

 

Lucys

6571 Alabama HWY 69 S, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#14 Fried Chicken Fingers (2)$9.99
#15 Grilled Chicken Fingers (2)$9.99
More about Lucys
Chicken fingers image

 

Twelve25

1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fingers$12.00
Lightly battered, your choice of seasoned or sweet potato fries
More about Twelve25
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Tuscaloosa

Curly Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Tuscaloosa to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Prattville

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston