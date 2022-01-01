Tuscaloosa Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Tuscaloosa

Baumhower’s Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
Triple Play Cheese Fries$9.49
Voodoo Wing Company image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Voodoo Wing Company

1306 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
24 Piece Wings$25.99
Buffalo Sandwich$4.59
6 Piece Wings$6.89
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Small Wings$11.99
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
