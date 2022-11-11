Encore Rouge
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Encore Rouge is your premium gourmet street food! We have been operating around the greater Birmingham, AL area for over five years. Our menu consists of pastas, burgers, wings, and fries. Have you gotten your Encore Rouge fix for the day?
Location
707 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd South, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233
