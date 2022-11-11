Restaurant header imageView gallery

Encore Rouge

707 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd South

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

Order Again

Street Bites

Chicken Spinach Dip

$8.00

Creamy, Rich Cheese Sauce with Spinach and Cajun Seasonings

Bourbon Street Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy, fried shrimp tossed in our creamy, spicy sauce.

Dirty Nachos

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef with freshly chopped onions, bell peppers, celery, and our secret cheese sauce.

Gourmet Street Baskets

Cajun Crispy Tenders

$12.00

3 chicken tenders seasoned to perfection and fried golden brown served with your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned fries

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Served with seasoned fries

Chicken Sandwich w/ ff

$13.00

Tossed in our famous sweet & spicy GSAUCE, topped with spicy mayo and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned fries

Crispy Fried Catfish

$12.00+

Southern fried catfish fillets served with seasoned fries

Loaded Shrimp Fries

$14.00

Thick cut fries topped with our signature Alfredo sauce, sautéed gulf shrimp, and applewood smoked bacon

Rockefeller Fries

$14.00

Thick cut fries topped with our signature spinach dip, chicken, and applewood smoked bacon

Street Wings

$12.00+

8 piece buffalo wings with your choice of flavor served with seasoned fries

Street Wings ONLY

$11.00+

Uptown Fries

$18.00

Thick cut fries topped with our signature Alfredo sauce, sautéed gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, and applewood smoked bacon

Whole Wings

$9.00+

Whole wings served with seasoned fries

Whole Wings ONLY

$7.00+

Magnolia Street Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Penne pasta and chicken tossed in our rich homemade cajun alfredo sauce

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$14.00

Penne pasta and shrimp tossed in our rich homemade cajun alfredo sauce

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Penne pasta, chicken, and shrimp tossed in our rich homemade cajun alfredo sauce

Cajun Trio Alfredo

$18.00

Penne pasta, chicken, shrimp, and sausage tossed in our rich homemade cajun alfredo sauce

Cajun Rockefeller Alfredo

$14.00

Penne pasta and chicken tossed in our rich homemade spinach dip

Cajun Alfredo NO MEAT

$10.00

Bayou Road Burgers

Bayou Burger

$16.00

Handcrafted 7oz thick burger, topped with creamy spinach dip, shrimp, and smoked gouda cheese. Served on brioche bun with our signature fries.

French Onion Burger

$13.00

Handcrafted 7oz thick burger, topped with onions, suateed in sherry's wine & creamy cheese sauce. Served on brioche bun with our signature fries.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Handcrafted 7oz thick burger, topped with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served on brioche bun with our signature fries.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Handcrafted 7oz turkey burger, seasoned with fresh herbs and cajun spices, topped with smoked gouda cheese, sauteed spinach and grilled onions. Served on brioche bun with our signature fries.

The Rouge Way Burger

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 piece)

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Served with fries

Kids Plain Cajun Alfredo

$8.00

Penne pasta tossed in our rich homemade cajun alfredo sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Beverages

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Aubrey and Alyvia's Gourmet Frozen Lemonade

$7.00

Water

$0.50

Coke

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Extra Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

GSauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Merchandise

16 oz Bottle of G Sauce

$10.00

Sweet and Spicy

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Encore Rouge is your premium gourmet street food! We have been operating around the greater Birmingham, AL area for over five years. Our menu consists of pastas, burgers, wings, and fries. Have you gotten your Encore Rouge fix for the day?

707 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd South, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

