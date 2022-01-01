Birmingham seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Birmingham
More about Hot Spot - Centerpoint
Hot Spot - Centerpoint
1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|6pc Wings Only
|$6.99
|6pc Wings Combo
|$8.99
|PHILLY + 5 WINGS COMBO
|$12.99
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Saw's BBQ Avondale
215 41st St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bakers
|Chicken Thigh Plate
|$13.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
More about Daniel George
Daniel George
2837 Culver Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Mixed Green Lettuces
|$11.00
roasted beets, radicchio, cashews, goat cheese, cranberries
|Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast
|$28.00
leek and mushroom bread pudding, roasted sweet potato, pineapple collards
|Seared Ahi Tuna
|$18.00
wasabi aoili, arugula, apple
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
616 29th St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
|Kids Fried Shrimp
|$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
More about Soho Social
Soho Social
1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood
|Popular items
|SoHo Burger
|$13.00
|Southern King
|$14.00
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters
SEAFOOD
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$26.00
black drum, french fries, tartar sauce
|Hushpuppies
|$8.00
jalapeno, scallions, comeback sauce
|Caesar
|$10.00
garlic breadcrumb, lemon anchovy vinaigrette
More about Michael's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Michael's Restaurant
1525 1st ave S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Pasta Mike
|$20.00