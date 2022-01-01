Birmingham seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Birmingham

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot - Centerpoint

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6pc Wings Only$6.99
6pc Wings Combo$8.99
PHILLY + 5 WINGS COMBO$12.99
More about Hot Spot - Centerpoint
Saw's BBQ Avondale image

 

Saw's BBQ Avondale

215 41st St S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bakers
Chicken Thigh Plate$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Daniel George image

 

Daniel George

2837 Culver Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Green Lettuces$11.00
roasted beets, radicchio, cashews, goat cheese, cranberries
Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast$28.00
leek and mushroom bread pudding, roasted sweet potato, pineapple collards
Seared Ahi Tuna$18.00
wasabi aoili, arugula, apple
More about Daniel George
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

616 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Kids Fried Shrimp$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Soho Social image

 

Soho Social

1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SoHo Burger$13.00
Southern King$14.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
More about Soho Social
Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$26.00
black drum, french fries, tartar sauce
Hushpuppies$8.00
jalapeno, scallions, comeback sauce
Caesar$10.00
garlic breadcrumb, lemon anchovy vinaigrette
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters
Michael's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Michael's Restaurant

1525 1st ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Mike$20.00
More about Michael's Restaurant
The Grocery Brewpub image

 

The Grocery Brewpub

2823 Central Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.2 (167 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Grocery Brewpub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston