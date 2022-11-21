The Grocery Brewpub imageView gallery
The Grocery Brewpub

167 Reviews

$

2823 Central Ave

Birmingham, AL 35209

Game Day Specials

$3 Draft / Bud Light Selzer

$3.00

$4 Shot / Whipped Cake

$4.00

Dbl Titos

$10.00

Miller Pitcher

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Upside Dawn

$5.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Baby Bomb

$5.00

$4 SHOT SPECIAL

$4.00

COCO LOCO

$5.00

Fruit Loop Shot

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Pink Tea

$4.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Pickle Shot

$3.00

Pucker Up

$4.00

Keylime Pie

$5.00

Loopy Shot

$5.00

ScrewBall

$6.00

Shot of Week

$4.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

Fourth of July

$5.00

$5 BOMB SPECIAL

$5.00

Game day Shot

$4.00

Malibull

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Caramel Apple

$5.00

Peach Marg Shot

$5.00

Apps

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Wings

$8.00+Out of stock

Egg Roll

$1.00

1/2# Claws

$18.00Out of stock

Test Food

Entrees

Rocket Shrimp

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Rocket Chicken

$11.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

1/2 Chicken

$12.00

1# Crawfish

$12.00

2# Crawfish

$20.00

Pow Pow Shrimp

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$10.00

Veg Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Kick'n Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Maryland Crab-Cake Sliders

$12.00

Roast Beef Debris

$13.00

Rocket Ruben Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Po Boy

$10.00

Rocket Philly Cheese

$11.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Lobster Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers n Brews #1

$10.00

Burgers n Brews #2

$12.00

Burgers n Brews #1 combo

$15.00

Burgers n Brews #2 combo

$15.00

Reg. Burger n Brew combo

$15.00

Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crab Cake Salad

$12.00

Tacos

Taco Combo

$10.00

Rocket Chicken Taco

$4.00

Rocket Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Black Fish Taco

$4.00

Black Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Fried Alligator Taco

$4.00

Black Alligator Taco

$4.00

Carnita Taco

$4.00

Taco Margarita Combo

$15.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Out of stock

Smoked Caramel Pecan Bread Pudding

$6.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Food

K. Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

K. Chk Finger

$6.00

K. Slider

$6.00

K. Quesadilla

$6.00

K. Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Game Day Menu

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Stadium Dog

$4.00

Sandwich Meal

$10.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$15.00

Softball Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Hat

$15.00

Visors

$20.00

Growlers

Growler

$5.00

Koozies

Koozie

$3.00

Face Mask

Face Mask

$5.00

HH Liquor

HH Well Vodka

$3.00

HH Well Gin

$3.00

HH Well Rum

$3.00

HH Well Tequila

$3.00

HH Well Whiskey

$3.00

HH Well Scotch

$3.00

HH Beer

HH 16 Oz Miller Lite

$3.00

HH 16 Oz DosEquis

$3.00

HH 16Oz Goose Island

$3.00

HH 16Oz Bud Light

$3.00

HH Wine

HH Chardonnay Glass

$3.00

HH Pinot Grigio Glass

$3.00

HH Cabernet Glass

$3.00

HH Pinot Noir Glass

$3.00

HH Rose' Glass

$3.00

HH Cocktails

HH Bushwacker

$5.00

HH Screwdriver

$5.00

HH Frozen Marg

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2823 Central Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
The Grocery Brewpub image

