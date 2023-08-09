East 59 Cafe at Lee Branch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee. Breakfast. Lunch. Catering. Events. Community.
Location
701 Doug Baker Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Lee Branch
No Reviews
1001 Doug Baker Blvd. Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Greystone
No Reviews
5363 US-280 B100 Hoover, AL 35242
View restaurant
Walk-On's Greystone - Hoover (Greystone), AL
No Reviews
6401 Tattersall Park Drive Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham