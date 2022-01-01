Birmingham Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Birmingham
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$10.95
Flat rice noodles cooked with chicken or tofu, green onions, mixed vegetables, red & green chilies in a house sauce
|Himalayan Chicken
|$11.95
Boneless chicken sauteed in ginger, garlic, and chili sauce with fresh fenugreek leaves, basil leaves & black peppers
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.95
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Popular items
|Panang Curry Pot Sticker
|$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
|Spring Roll
|$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
|Masaman Curry
|$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
Abhi Eatery and Bar
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
|Diplomat Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce
|Coconut Curry Soup
|$5.00
Scallions
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
|Popular items
|Diplomat Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.
|Momos (Turkey)
|$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
|Wham Bam Birmingham Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .