Birmingham Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Birmingham

YUMMEFY image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Noodles$10.95
Flat rice noodles cooked with chicken or tofu, green onions, mixed vegetables, red & green chilies in a house sauce
Himalayan Chicken$11.95
Boneless chicken sauteed in ginger, garlic, and chili sauce with fresh fenugreek leaves, basil leaves & black peppers
Chicken Fried Rice$9.95
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry Pot Sticker$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
Spring Roll$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
Masaman Curry$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
More about Shiki - Homewood
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
Diplomat Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce
Coconut Curry Soup$5.00
Scallions
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diplomat Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.
Momos (Turkey)$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
Wham Bam Birmingham Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston