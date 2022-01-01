Birmingham Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Birmingham
More about Freddy's Wine Bar
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Freddy's Wine Bar
2251 Highland Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Large Board
|$29.00
3 Charcuterie + 3 Cheese + Accompaniments
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.75
|Bolognese
|$17.50
More about OvenBird Restaurant
OvenBird Restaurant
2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwiches
|$40.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
|Beef Stroganoff
|$40.00
Braised, Beef Tri Tip, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Crema, Parmesan, Campanella Pasta
|Blistered Okra
|$12.00
Saffron Yogurt, Benne Seeds
More about The Purple Onion
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|Gyro Wrap
|$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Philly Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Popular items
|Feta Theologos
|$10.00
Grilled French feta, seasoned with fresh garlic, olive oil & oregano. Served with toasted French bread.
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, French feta & oregano.
|Gyro Wrap
|$10.00
Savory beef & lamb gyro slices, tomatoes, grilled onions, French feta & tzatziki, wrapped in warm pita bread.