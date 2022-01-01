Birmingham Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Birmingham restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Birmingham

Freddy's Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Freddy's Wine Bar

2251 Highland Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Board$29.00
3 Charcuterie + 3 Cheese + Accompaniments
Brussels Sprouts$9.75
Bolognese$17.50
More about Freddy's Wine Bar
OvenBird Restaurant image

 

OvenBird Restaurant

2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwiches$40.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
Beef Stroganoff$40.00
Braised, Beef Tri Tip, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Crema, Parmesan, Campanella Pasta
Blistered Okra$12.00
Saffron Yogurt, Benne Seeds
More about OvenBird Restaurant
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Gyro Wrap$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Philly Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion
Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Feta Theologos$10.00
Grilled French feta, seasoned with fresh garlic, olive oil & oregano. Served with toasted French bread.
Greek Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, French feta & oregano.
Gyro Wrap$10.00
Savory beef & lamb gyro slices, tomatoes, grilled onions, French feta & tzatziki, wrapped in warm pita bread.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market

