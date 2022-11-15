Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Billy's Sports Grill Liberty Park

review star

No reviews yet

4520 Overton Rd

Birmingham, AL 35210

Popular Items

10pc Wings
Kids Chicken Finger
Buffalo Chicken

Starters

10pc Wings

$20.00

Ten Fried wings, tossed in a medium heat sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese. Also available fried without sauce Double fried double sauced add 1

5pc Wings

$12.00

Five Fried wings, tossed in a medium heat sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese. Also available fried without sauce Double fried double sauced add 1

12pc Boneless Wings

$16.00

Twelve boneless fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese.

8pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

Eight boneless fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery& ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Fresh battered tenderloins, seasoned & fried, with a side of honey mustard.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pickle chips battered & fried, served with a side of horseradish sauce.

Fried Olives

$13.00

A scratch‐made favorite. Black olive pieces with Mozzarella cheese, seasoned, battered & fried, served with a side of buttermilk ranch

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries with melted cheddar cheese topped with bacon, served with a side of buttermilk ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$11.00

House‐made fresh daily, pico‐style, served with hand‐cut tortilla chips

Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Delicious & homemade, hand‐cut & breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a side of marinara sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

A grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken & cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream & salsa.

Village Nachos

$12.00

Hand‐cut corn tortilla chips covered with queso, homemade chili, lettuce, salsa, sour cream & jalapeño peppers.

Queso & Chips

$9.00

A large bowl of white cheese with a blend of onions, tomatoes, green chilies, & fresh jalapeños, served with hand‐cut tortilla chips.

Cup Chili

$7.00

Billy’s special recipe, made with hearty ground chuck. Add cheese or onions for 0.75 each.

Bowl Chili

$11.00

Billy’s special recipe, made with hearty ground chuck. Add cheese oronions for 0.75 each.

🌶 Chili Bowl & Grilled Cheese 🧀

$15.00

Billy’s special recipe, made with hearty ground chuck. Add cheese oronions for 0.75 each. Served with a Grilled Cheese sandwich your choice of cheese

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Greenery

Traditional Chef Salad

$15.00

A bed of lettuce topped with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, sliced boiled egg, & cucumber

Cobb Salad

$13.00

A bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, black olives, & blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

A traditional Caesar salad topped with croutons & shaved Parmesan cheese

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled marinated chicken, homemade salsa, Jack cheese & served with tortilla chips

Side Salads

$6.00

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, &red onion

Sandwiches

Billys Chicken

$12.00

A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled marinated chicken topped with lettuce on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add cheese 1

Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Smoked turkey, lettuce, & tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with a side of buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in Billy’s award winning wing sauce on a bakery fresh brioche bun, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese (or make it a wrap)

Chicken Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Toasted flour tortillawrapped around grilled marinated chicken, Jack cheese, & salsa.

Billys Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken topped with bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,& mayo on a bakery fresh brioche bun.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, crisp Romaine lettuce & Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing & wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey stacked high, Applewood smoked bacon, Jack & American cheese, lettuce, tomato,&mayo on bakery fresh whole wheatbread.

Black&Blue Burger

$15.00

Half pound burger marinated & grilled to perfection, topped with blue cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato, & onion, brioche bun.

BLT

$12.00

Loaded with Applewood smoked bacon & served on toasted bakery fresh whole wheat with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Ground beef patty topped with grilled onions & American cheese on toasted bakery fresh whole wheat bread*

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled blackened Mahi Mahi served on toasted bun topped with shredded lettuce, tomato,& a choice of remoulade or lemon‐dill tarter sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Sliced sirloin served with sautéed peppers & onions then topped with white American cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll

French Dip

$17.00

Thinly sliced sirloin steak topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie served with a side of au jus & horseradish sauce

Grill Cheese

$9.00

Wheat Bread grilled with American cheese

Smash that Cheese Burger

$13.00

2 grilled ground beef patties smashed thin with American cheese , red onions and pickles grilled in the middle *

Burger

$13.00

Half pound burger marinated & grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, & onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Half pound burger marinated & grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, & onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5

Bacon and Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Half pound burger marinated & grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, & onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled marinated chicken topped with lettuce on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add cheese 1

Entrees

Breast Plate

$16.00

Two of our famous marinated grilled chicken breasts served with a choice of two sides*

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Ground beef patty topped with a fried egg, sautéed onions,& gravy, served with a choice of two sides*

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Fresh cut Salmon filet grilled and served with a choice of 2 sides

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Blackened, fried, or grilled Mahi served with avocado, jalapeño slaw, sour cream & jalapeño slices accompanied by a side of tortilla chips &salsa*

Mahi Entree

$20.00

Grilled, fried, or blackened for a bit of spice, served with jalapeno slaw & a choice of two sides*

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kid size burger, served plain with fries.

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.00

Golden fried chicken tenderloin served with fries

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.00

Grilled American cheese on whole wheat bread , served with chips

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

All beef hot dog served with fries

Drinks To-Go

Coke Can 12oz

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite Can 12oz

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can 12oz

$2.00Out of stock

Dasani 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Golden Sweet Tea 18.5oz

$3.00Out of stock

Golden Un-Sweet Tea 18.5oz

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries Side

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$5.00

1/2 Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

$5.00

1/2 Sweet Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.00

House Chips Side

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side

$3.00

Collard Greens Side

$3.00

Coleslaw Side

$3.00

Broccoli Side

$4.00Out of stock

Side House Salad

$6.00

Egg Side

$1.50

Grilled Vegetables Side

$4.00

Side 4oz Salsa & Chips $

$6.00

White Rice Side

$3.00

Dressings Side

Sauces

Celery x 6 Piece

$2.00

Pickel Spears x 3

$2.00

Chicken Breast (A La Carte)

$6.00

Salmon 6oz (A La Carte)

$12.00

Mahi (A La Carte)

$12.00

Burger Pattie (A La Carte)

$8.00

Queso 4oz / No Chips

$4.00

Side 3 piece Bacon

$3.00

Desserts

Oreo Pie

$6.00

A crisp Oreo crust filled with a creamy whipped filling among chocolaty goodness!

Hot Brownie w/ ice cream

$8.00Out of stock

FRZ Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

FRZ Hand Spun Shake

$6.00

FRZ Ice Cream Sunday

$6.00

FRZ Root Beer Float

$6.00

FRZ Coke Float

$6.00

FRZ Shaved Ice

$4.00Out of stock

Retail

Billy's White Sauce 8oz Bottle

$8.00

A Billy’s secret recipe, it’s good on anything (mayo , vinegar , lemon and various seasonings)

Billy's Hot Mustard 8oz Bottle

$8.00

A spicy mustard sauce, take a small taste first, (sweet and hot) excellent with chicken

Billy's T Shirt

$18.00

Billy's Hat

$20.00

Billy's Koozie

$7.00

Billy's Pullover Hoodie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

inside and outside dining , covered patio, huge projection screen and multiple flat screens, bar, happy hours, hand spun milkshakes, cones, frozen daiquiris

Website

Location

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL 35210

Directions

Gallery
Billy's Sports Grill image
Billy's Sports Grill image

