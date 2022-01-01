Birmingham bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Birmingham
Slim’s Pizzeria
65 Church Street, Mountain Brook
|Classic Pepperoni
|$21.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, basil.
|Burrata
|$12.00
prosciutto, mushroom conserva, pimenton, arugula, sourdough
|Sausage and Fennel
|$22.00
Mozzarella, house made fennel sausage, oregano, chili.
PIZZA
Post Office Pies
209 41st St, Birmingham
|9" Pepperoni
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Aged Mozzarella
|12" Cheese
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan
|12" Swine
|$22.00
Meat Sauce, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Aged Mozzarella
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
|Snack Wings
|$8.99
|Lips - Large
|$13.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Freddy's Wine Bar
2251 Highland Ave, Birmingham
|Large Board
|$29.00
3 Charcuterie + 3 Cheese + Accompaniments
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.75
|Bolognese
|$17.50
Paper Doll
2320 1st Ave N, Birmingham
|Randall's Tequila Party
|$50.00
Curated Kit by Randall Porter includes:
-1 bottle of El Jimador Tequila
-Guava Syrup
-El Chapo Mix
-Limes
- 2 Jarritos Grapefruit.
-Garnishes
Makes: El Chapo's Escape, Guava Margarita and a Paloma
|Basil Smash Mix (Quart)
|$20.00
Have your favorite drink at home! Just add your favorite gin and mix! The mix contains everything to make 16 basil smashes!
Shelf-life (3 days)
|Rotaract Cocktail Class
|$34.48
Kit for the Rotaract Cocktail Class on April 30th!
====INCLUDES======
--Bottle of Cruzan Rum
--Mojito
--Watermelon Daquiri
-- Pineapple Sling
--All needed garnishes and ingredients.
Saw's Juke Joint
1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham
|Fried Pickles
|$5.00
|Baker
|$6.00
|5 Wings
|$14.00
Carrigan's Public House
2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham
|Carrigan's Corn Dog
|$15.45
street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija cheese, cilantro, your choice of a side item
|Hot Chicken Nachos 🌶️ 🌶️
|$14.45
Nashville style fried chicken, queso, pico de gallo, black bean & white corn salsa, spicy crema
|Hand-Cut Fries w/ House Sauces
|$7.95
A bowl of our hand-cut fries, perfectly salted, with a selection of house sauces
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Billy’s
award winning wing sauce on a bakery fresh brioche bun, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese (or make it a wrap)
|Burger
|$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
|Billys Chicken
|$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, hot black sauce and ranch
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Hot Black | Korean BBQ | Honey Sriracha | Lemon Pepper
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$12.00
6 breaded chicken tenders served with French fries or
sweet potato fries
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|California Quesadilla
|$13.00
Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Seasoned broth with chicken, fresh lime, avocado, pico & crispy tortillas chips
|Taco Basket
|$13.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
Carrigan's Beer Garden
2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM
|Birminghamburger
|$15.95
whitesell farms wagyu, beer cheese, bacon, arugula, pickled onion, garlic aioli, Hinkel's burger bun, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.95
bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip
|Eggplant Sandwich (v)
|$10.95
vinegared grilled eggplant, romesco sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, focaccia, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
sub vegan mozzarella to make this dish vegan
PIZZA
Bettola
2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham
|Sugo di Pomodoro
|$19.00
Strozzapreti Pasta, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil
|Margherita D.O.C.
|$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella, Basil
|Burrata
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Maldon Salt,
Served with Warm, House-Made Flatbread
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Little London
162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham
|Fish’n’Chips
|$16.50
No words needed. Little London’s food truck favorite! Two battered cod loins with our from scratch British style steak fries. Served with our famous from-scratch dill tartar sauce
|Pie & Chips
|$16.50
A Little London food truck favorite. Our famous beef and vegetable stew in a puff pastry pocket.
|Duchess Diesel Chips
|$16.50
As featured on Netflix! Our scratch made chips smothered in beef stew and cheese sauce then topped with fried jalapeños, cheese curds, and okra
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Queso App
|$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
|Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)
|$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
|CHIPS+GUAC+QUESO+SALSA
|$13.79
Choice of two salsas, served with guacamole and queso
Abhi Eatery and Bar
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
|Diplomat Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce
|Coconut Curry Soup
|$5.00
Scallions
The Electric
2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover
|Quatro Cheese
|$10.00
provolone, mozzarella, garlic ricotta, gouda, hot honey
|TG
|$11.00
pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, martin's potato roll
|The Bandit
|$11.00
bacon, smoked gouda, provolone, spicy bbq sauce, white bread
The Fig Tree Cafe
3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham
|Farm Burger
|$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack & swiss cheeses on a brioche bun, served with fries.
|Mimi's Truck Stop Special
|$11.95
Two eggs your way and slices of bacon, a Belgian waffle, and your choice of shredded hashbrowns or cheddar grits.
|Filet Entree
Two 4oz Filet Mignon topped with house Bearnaise, with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh greens.
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Cheese Burger
|$5.00
|USA Cheese
|$13.00
|The Big Green Pimp
|$14.00
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
270 Rele Street, Mountain Brook
|Full Caesar Salad
|$10.00
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$6.00
|Side of Marinara
|$0.50
Carrigan's Public House
2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.95
chopped romaine & kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
|Beets & Greens Salad
|$11.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette
Cayo Coco
2015 1st Ave North, Birmingham
|Ham & Cheese Croquetas
|$11.00
|Vegetable Plate
|$18.00
|Pork Porterhouse
|$27.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Daniel George
2837 Culver Road, Birmingham
|Mixed Green Lettuces
|$11.00
roasted beets, radicchio, cashews, goat cheese, cranberries
|Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast
|$28.00
leek and mushroom bread pudding, roasted sweet potato, pineapple collards
|Seared Ahi Tuna
|$18.00
wasabi aoili, arugula, apple
Soho Social
1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood
|SoHo Burger
|$13.00
|Southern King
|$14.00
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
Ruby Sunshine
1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
|Small Wings
|$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Large Wings
|$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Sideline House Salad
|$4.49
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
|Diplomat Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.
|Momos (Turkey)
|$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
|Wham Bam Birmingham Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .
SMOKED SALMON
Roots & Revelry
1623 2nd Ave N Suite B, Birmingham
|R&R Slider
|$17.00
House Ground Filet Mignon, Conecuh Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
|Conecuh Dip
|$12.00
Conecuh Sausage, Adobo Cream Cheese, Greens Onions, House Made Chips
|FGT Caprese BRW
|$10.00
- 2