The Collins Bar

Tell us what you like, we will take it from there. Here at The Collins Bar there is no cocktail menu. Instead you tell us a little about things your normally enjoy and we will build you a delicious drink. Remember, Trust Your Bartender.

2125 2nd Ave North

Location

Birmingham AL

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
