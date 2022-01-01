Go
Roots & Revelry

A fun, energetic tribute to American/French cuisine. Our dining room is bustling with high-energy just like our great Magic City. The menu boasts local and seasonal from farms throughout Alabama; the menu is ever changing as we make sure to have the freshest product on hand. Our dishes are fun, playful yet elegant with a feeling of comfort to them.
Roots & Revelry departs from the norm by modernizing fine dining. It’s haute with casual undertones, southern with international influences.

SMOKED SALMON

1623 2nd Ave N Suite B • $$

Avg 4.1 (778 reviews)

Popular Items

FGT Caprese BRW$10.00
Filet Mignon$36.00
Mahi Mahi BRW$20.00
Ancho Caesar$12.00
R&R Slider$17.00
House Ground Filet Mignon, Conecuh Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
Conecuh Dip$12.00
Conecuh Sausage, Adobo Cream Cheese, Greens Onions, House Made Chips
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1623 2nd Ave N Suite B

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
