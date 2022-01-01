Roots & Revelry
A fun, energetic tribute to American/French cuisine. Our dining room is bustling with high-energy just like our great Magic City. The menu boasts local and seasonal from farms throughout Alabama; the menu is ever changing as we make sure to have the freshest product on hand. Our dishes are fun, playful yet elegant with a feeling of comfort to them.
Roots & Revelry departs from the norm by modernizing fine dining. It’s haute with casual undertones, southern with international influences.
SMOKED SALMON
1623 2nd Ave N Suite B
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
