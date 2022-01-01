Go
Paper Doll

Sophisticated craft cocktail bar in Birmingham's historic loft entertainment district.

2320 1st Ave N • $$

Popular Items

Rotaract Cocktail Class$34.48
Kit for the Rotaract Cocktail Class on April 30th!
====INCLUDES======
--Bottle of Cruzan Rum
--Mojito
--Watermelon Daquiri
-- Pineapple Sling
--All needed garnishes and ingredients.
El Chapo's Escape Mix (Quart)$20.00
Have your favorite drink at home! Just add your favorite tequila and mix! The mix contains everything to make 16 El Chapo's Escape!
Shelf- Life (3 days)
Randall's Tequila Party$50.00
Curated Kit by Randall Porter includes:
-1 bottle of El Jimador Tequila
-Guava Syrup
-El Chapo Mix
-Limes
- 2 Jarritos Grapefruit.
-Garnishes
Makes: El Chapo's Escape, Guava Margarita and a Paloma
YP Birmingham Cocktail Kit$34.48
Cocktail Kit created specially for YP Birmingham for their April Virtual Social!
Kit includes:
-1 bottle of rum
-out of office mix
-strawberry-ginger syrup
-lemongrass syrup
-limes
-garnishes
The kit makes at least 3 of the following cocktails:
-#SeñorPiña
-strawberry-ginger daiquiri
-mojito
Tequila Cocktail Kit - El Jimador Blanco$50.00
Basil Smash Mix (Quart)$20.00
Have your favorite drink at home! Just add your favorite gin and mix! The mix contains everything to make 16 basil smashes!
Shelf-life (3 days)
Gin Cocktail Kit - Hendrick's Gin$60.00
Select up to (4) cocktails you would like to include as part of your kit.
Kit contains:
1) bottle of liquor (750mL)
1) servings of each cocktail of your choice
El Jimador Blanco, 750mL Bottle$23.00
FDB Mix (Half-Quart)$20.00
Hendrick's Gin - 750 mL, Bottle$35.00
Location

2320 1st Ave N

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
