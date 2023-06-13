Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Roots & Revelry - Birmingham - TJ Tower

778 Reviews

$$

1623 2nd Ave N Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35203

Dinner

Starters

Arancini

$20.00

Fried Mozzarella filled Risotto, Smoked Tomato Marinara, Arugula

Gumbo

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto Crostini

$18.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Fried Okra

$16.00

Served with Smoked Marinara

Roasted Sprout Salad

$17.00

Ancho Caesar

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, House Made Ancho Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Cornbread Croutons

Crawfish Cakes

$22.00

Two Crawfish Cakes, Grilled Lemon, Remoulade, Arugula, Beurre Blanc

Main

Grilled Salmon

$45.00

Muscovy Duck

$48.00

Lamb Pasta

$58.00

Porkchop

$41.00

Filet Mignon

$55.00

9oz House Cut, Truffle Whipped Potatoes, Haricot verts, Veal Demi

Veal Osso Buco

$42.00Out of stock

Airline Chicken Florentine

$40.00

Veggie Flight

$36.00

Grouper

$46.00

Sides

Side of Sweet Mash

$5.00

Crab

$12.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Regular Mash

$5.00

Dessert

Dessert

Chocolate Gateau

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Crepes

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Digestivo

LOOK IN COCKAIL : LIQUOR: CORDIALS

Cigar

Cigar

$18.50

Small

$18.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$35.00

Vday

Tab Hold Charge

Brenda Tetreault

$450.00

V-day

$85 Prefix

$85.00

Lobster Beignets

Okra

Ceasar

Crawfish Bisque

Guisado

Chicken Florintine

Cheesecake

Sprout Salad

Chocolate Mousse

Creme Brulee

Grouper

Filet

Chicken Florentine

Pork Chop

Merchandise

Gallery 905

Painting

Plated Dinner

$30 Per. Person Plated Dinner

$30.00

Delivery Fee

Fee

Gallery

$10.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fun, energetic tribute to American/French cuisine. Our dining room is bustling with high-energy just like our great Magic City. The menu boasts local and seasonal from farms throughout Alabama; the menu is ever changing as we make sure to have the freshest product on hand. Our dishes are fun, playful yet elegant with a feeling of comfort to them. Roots & Revelry departs from the norm by modernizing fine dining. It’s haute with casual undertones, southern with international influences.

Website

Location

1623 2nd Ave N Suite B, Birmingham, AL 35203

Directions

