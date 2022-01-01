Go
Mayawell Bar image
Bars & Lounges

Mayawell Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

1 Review

$$

2900 4th Avenue S

Birmingham, AL 35233

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

2900 4th Avenue S, Birmingham AL 35233

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bettola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot and Hot Fish Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Son of a Butcher

No reviews yet

Premium Meats, Seafood & Provisions

Mayawell Bar

orange star5.0 • 1 Review
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston