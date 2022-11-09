Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
American

The Electric

review star

No reviews yet

2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212

Hoover, AL 35226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hedberg
Camilla
Classic

Sammies

Animal 2.0

$12.00

mushrooms, corn, hot sauce, veganaise, black bean, red peppers, pickled onions, french roll

BIG Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Provolone, Cheddar, Toasted White Bread

Boardman, OH

Boardman, OH

$11.00

pastrami, beer cheese, pickled onions, house ranch, brioche roll

Camilla

$12.00

chicken, cheddar, white bbq, tomato, balsamic greens, Hinkel's sourdough

Cuban

$13.00
Downhome

Downhome

$11.00

bologna, american cheese, pickled tomatillos, "205" mustard, chips (inside), white bread

Hedberg

Hedberg

$12.00

turkey, bacon, romaine, provolone, tomato, "205" mustard, pickles, Hinkel's sourdough

PBLT

$11.00

bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, white bread

T.G.

T.G.

$11.00

pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, brioche roll

Tchoupitoulas

$14.00

Ham, bologna, pepperoni, provolone, garlic mayo, olive spread, brioche roll

The Bandit

$11.00

pastrami, smoked gouda, provolone, spicy bbq sauce, jalapenos, white bread

Tom & Mots

$10.00

mozzarella, basil oil, tomato, sourdough

Pub Sub

$14.00

ham, pastrami, cheddar, swiss, tomato, garlic mayo, "pub slaw", french roll (pub slaw: romaine, sport peppers, pickled onions, 205 mustard- No Substitutions)

Sloppy Joe

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Mixed Greens

$3.00

spring mix lettuces with your choice of house ranch or balsamic vinaigrette

Slaw

$3.00

cabbage, red peppers, red onion, vinegar, spices

Salads & Soups

Rosebud

$10.00

mixed greens, pears, roasted sunflower seeds, pickled onions, feta, balsamic vin

Wedge American

$12.00

romaine, bacon, cheddar, pickled onions, tomato, bacon

El Paso

$11.00

chopped romaine, black beans, red peppers, corn, pickled tomatillos, chipotle crema, mozzarella, cilantro-lime ranch

Cup Curry Tomato Soup

$4.00

with sour cream & basil (vegetarian)

Bowl Curry Tomato Soup

$6.00

Cup French Onion

$4.00

Bowl French Onion

$6.00

*Half* Rosebud Salad

$6.00

*Half* El Paso Salad

$7.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

beans, tomato, peppers, onions, cumin, lager, cheddar, sour cream, scallions (vegetarian)

Bowl Chili

$7.00

beans, tomato, peppers, onions, cumin, lager, cheddar, sour cream, scallions (vegetarian)

Apps

Beer Cheese

$8.00

cheddar, american, lager, kettle chips

Buffalo Hummus

$9.00

chickpeas, tahini, hot sauce, toasted pita

BBQ Chicken Chips

$12.00

chicken, beer cheese, pimento, spicy & white bbq, scallions, pickled onions on kettle chips

Loaded Chili Chips

$12.00

chili, sausage, beer cheese, chipotle crema, sour cream, scallions, pickled onions on kettle chips

Flatbreads

Quattro Cheese

$10.00

provolone, mozzarella, garlic ricotta, gouda, hot honey

Classic

$11.00

pepperoni, conecuh sausage, mozzarella, provolone, basil

Pyromania

$12.00

chicken, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, mozzarella, pickled onions, spicy bbq, ranch

The Islander

$11.00

bacon, pineapple, mozz, jalapeno, red peppers

Big Dill

$10.00

Pickles, Mozzarella, Ranch, Garlic, Olive Oil

Conecuh Dogs

The Baron

$10.00

conecuh sausage, slaw, "205" mustard, sport peppers in a toasted french roll

Silverstar

$11.00

conecuh sausage, beer cheese, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, chipotle crema, scallions in a toasted french roll

Kids

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Melty American Cheese and Toasted White Bread

PB&J

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly on White Bread

Cheesy Flatbread

$5.00

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Kids Sausage Dog

$7.00

Polish sausage in a toasted bun served plain

Cereal Bars

Smores

$4.00Out of stock

coco puffs, marshmallows, golden grahams, corn flakes

Cereal Bar

$3.00

Cooking Crisp, Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Crisp

Fruity Cereal Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.00

NA

Aha Orange

$1.75

12oz Can

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Coke Zero

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Diet Coke

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Pibb

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Fanta Orange

$1.75

12oz Can

Ginger Ale

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Gingerbeer

$2.50

Fanta Grape

$1.75Out of stock

12oz Can

Half & Half

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

12oz Can

Shirley Temple

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Sprite

$2.50

16oz Fountain

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bluff Park's Neighborhood Sandwich Shop and Bar

Location

2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover, AL 35226

Directions

Gallery
The Electric image
The Electric image

Similar restaurants in your area

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109 Hoover, AL 35226
View restaurantnext
Ash Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
705 Oak Grove Rd Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
Jake's Soulfood Cafe - 3075 John Hawkins Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
3075 John Hawkins Parkway Birmingham, AL 35244
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Vestavia Hills, AL
orange star4.4 • 2,311
1919 Kentucky Ave Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse - Homewood - 1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111
orange starNo Reviews
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111 Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
Local 39 - Edgewood
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Oxmoor Road Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hoover

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hoover
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston