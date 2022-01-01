Birmingham dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Birmingham

Slim’s Pizzeria image

 

Slim’s Pizzeria

65 Church Street, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Pepperoni$21.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, basil.
Burrata$12.00
prosciutto, mushroom conserva, pimenton, arugula, sourdough
Sausage and Fennel$22.00
Mozzarella, house made fennel sausage, oregano, chili.
More about Slim’s Pizzeria
Dreamcakes Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Dreamcakes Cafe

3601 Market St Suite 101, Hoover

Avg 4.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Spaghetti$30.00
Bottle Drinks$2.50
Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread$4.00
More about Dreamcakes Cafe
Cookie Fix image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Cookie Fix

2854 18th Street, Homewood

Avg 4.9 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Presidential$2.65
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt
Oatmeal Toffee$2.65
oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits (contains: tree nuts)
Healthy Peanut Butter$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free & contains: peanuts)
More about Cookie Fix
La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Chips$7.50
Birria soup$3.25
Quesadilla
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
Cookie Fix image

 

Cookie Fix

3152 Heights Village, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Molasses$2.50
ginger, molasses, sugar in the raw coating
Healthy Peanut Butter$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free)(peanuts)
Brown Sugar Blondie$2.65
white chocolate chips, sea salt
More about Cookie Fix
Cookie Fix - Catering image

 

Cookie Fix - Catering

1941 Hoover, Ct

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights)$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Valentines 6-Pack (cahaba heights)$21.00
❤️ Our signature Valentine's 6-Pack includes ❤️
(Heartbreaker - sprinkles & vanilla glaze | Valentines M&M - m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
| Chocolate Decadence - rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate & white chocolate drizzle
| Valentines Half Dipped - salted dark chocolate caramel dipped in chocolate, topped with caramel crisp pearls
| Heart Chocolate Chip - semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with chocolate heart
| Red Velvet - traditional red velvet with cream cheese glaze) (NO CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel$2.40
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt semi-sweet chocolate chip, sea salt | single or double cookie cello tied with ribbon
More about Cookie Fix - Catering
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Blue Quesa$17.00
Grilled steak, carmelized onions, blue cheese on a flour tortilla
Arroz Con Pollo$6.00
Grilled chicken breasts served over Mexican rice drizzled with queso dip
Stk Quesa$17.00
Marinated & grilled sirloin steak
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
The Andy Mac Burger$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
Chopped BLT$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Ham & Swiss$10.00
*SPECIAL* sliced ham, swiss, mustard poppyseed butter, toasted yeast rolls
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
Mandarin Orange$9.00
mixed greens, mandarin oranges, celery, green onions, feta, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's
Michael's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Michael's Restaurant

1525 1st ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Mike$20.00
More about Michael's Restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

219 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (796 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston