Killeen restaurants you'll love

Killeen restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Killeen

Killeen's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Bagels
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Killeen restaurants

MasFajitas image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen

Avg 4.4 (1791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Chimichanga$11.49
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Flauta Dinner$10.99
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
More about MasFajitas
Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen image

FRENCH FRIES

Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen

1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Avg 4.5 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 tacos$4.25
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Quesa Steak$8.75
Served with Guacamole,pico de gallo,and sour cream
Taco$1.75
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
More about Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen
Village Pizza - Killeen image

 

Village Pizza - Killeen

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Deep fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
Cannoli$2.79
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
16" Meat Lovers$17.75
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
More about Village Pizza - Killeen
The Roll Up image

 

The Roll Up

3101 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Egg Rolls w/ 1 Side$16.63
2 Egg Rolls w/ 1 Side$10.16
2 Egg Rolls$3.69
More about The Roll Up
Boozy Beans - Clear Creek image

 

Boozy Beans - Clear Creek

2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CC Combo$4.90
Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch
Ocean Caramel Chai$4.90
Sea Salt,Caramel Sauce & Chai Powder
Caramel Crisp$4.90
Caramel Sauce & Toffee Crunch
More about Boozy Beans - Clear Creek
Los Cabos Seafood Bar image

 

Los Cabos Seafood Bar

1215 South Fort Hood Street, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flan$4.25
Mexican Salad$9.99
Caldo De Camaron$12.99
More about Los Cabos Seafood Bar
LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE image

 

LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

1200 WILLOW SPRING RD SUITE B&C, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Ripe Plantains$2.00
Sweet Chilli Shrimp Side$6.00
Jerk Sauce$0.50
More about LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Daiquiri Fusion - Killeen image

 

Daiquiri Fusion - Killeen

1207 S Fort Hood Street #1307, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bomb Pop
hurricane + blue Hawaiian + pina colada
Rainbow Sherbet
pina colada + amaretto sour + hurricane + sex on the beach
Liquid Marijuana
margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango
More about Daiquiri Fusion - Killeen
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen image

 

Backporch Drafthouse Killeen

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Wide$14.00
2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato
Giant Soft Pretzel$8.50
Served with IPA Whole Grain Mustard and our signature Killer Queso
10 Count Boneless Wings$11.00
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce
Served w/choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery
More about Backporch Drafthouse Killeen
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

5621 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Bite The Bagel - Killeen image

 

Bite The Bagel - Killeen

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bagel with Spread$1.15
Your choice of Bagel and Spread
Frappuccino
Blended milk, ice and your choice of flavors.
Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel$8.99
Our cold cured salmon, red oinion, roma tomato and capers on your choice of bagel. Served with a pickle spear
More about Bite The Bagel - Killeen
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek image

 

Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek

3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco$1.75
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Quesa Steak$8.75
Served with Guacamole,pico de gallo,and sour cream
3 tacos$4.25
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
More about Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
Sarah’s Kitchen image

 

Sarah’s Kitchen

224 East Avenue D, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lumpia (each)$1.25
Spring roll with mixed veggies (Individual)
More about Sarah’s Kitchen
Tropical Wok image

 

Tropical Wok

3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Pork Ribs Meal$10.99
More about Tropical Wok
Owl House shaved Sno and Snacks image

 

Owl House shaved Sno and Snacks

3301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Owl House shaved Sno and Snacks
Colombia Express image

 

Colombia Express

1231 Royal crest Dr, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Colombia Express
Quisqueya Family Restaurant image

 

Quisqueya Family Restaurant

921 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite 10, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Quisqueya Family Restaurant
Oreofe African Restaurant image

 

Oreofe African Restaurant

3804 West Stan Schlueter, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oreofe African Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Jamaica Nyammingz

1914 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(3) Fried Dumplings$2.00
Barbi - Fried Chicken Large$11.99
Turkey Neck$13.99
More about Jamaica Nyammingz
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Celaya 2020

836 S Fort Hood, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Taqueria Celaya 2020
Restaurant banner

 

Big Hoss BBQ

9502 E. Trimmier Rd, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Hoss BBQ
Culture Cuisine image

 

Culture Cuisine

903 E Rancier Ave, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Culture Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine

311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Manje Lakay

4301 E. STAN SCHLUETER LOOP, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Manje Lakay

