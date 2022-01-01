Killeen restaurants you'll love
MasFajitas
1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
|Chimichanga
|$11.49
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
|Flauta Dinner
|$10.99
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen
1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
|Popular items
|3 tacos
|$4.25
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
|Quesa Steak
|$8.75
Served with Guacamole,pico de gallo,and sour cream
|Taco
|$1.75
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Village Pizza - Killeen
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, Killeen
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
Deep fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
|Cannoli
|$2.79
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
|16" Meat Lovers
|$17.75
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
The Roll Up
3101 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen
|Popular items
|4 Egg Rolls w/ 1 Side
|$16.63
|2 Egg Rolls w/ 1 Side
|$10.16
|2 Egg Rolls
|$3.69
Boozy Beans - Clear Creek
2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101, Killeen
|Popular items
|CC Combo
|$4.90
Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch
|Ocean Caramel Chai
|$4.90
Sea Salt,Caramel Sauce & Chai Powder
|Caramel Crisp
|$4.90
Caramel Sauce & Toffee Crunch
Los Cabos Seafood Bar
1215 South Fort Hood Street, Harker Heights
|Popular items
|Flan
|$4.25
|Mexican Salad
|$9.99
|Caldo De Camaron
|$12.99
LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
1200 WILLOW SPRING RD SUITE B&C, KILLEEN
|Popular items
|Fried Ripe Plantains
|$2.00
|Sweet Chilli Shrimp Side
|$6.00
|Jerk Sauce
|$0.50
Daiquiri Fusion - Killeen
1207 S Fort Hood Street #1307, Killeen
|Popular items
|Bomb Pop
hurricane + blue Hawaiian + pina colada
|Rainbow Sherbet
pina colada + amaretto sour + hurricane + sex on the beach
|Liquid Marijuana
margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN
|Popular items
|Double Wide
|$14.00
2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$8.50
Served with IPA Whole Grain Mustard and our signature Killer Queso
|10 Count Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce
Served w/choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
5621 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen
|Popular items
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
Bite The Bagel - Killeen
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN
|Popular items
|Bagel with Spread
|$1.15
Your choice of Bagel and Spread
|Frappuccino
Blended milk, ice and your choice of flavors.
|Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel
|$8.99
Our cold cured salmon, red oinion, roma tomato and capers on your choice of bagel. Served with a pickle spear
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101, Killeen
|Popular items
|Taco
|$1.75
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
|Quesa Steak
|$8.75
Served with Guacamole,pico de gallo,and sour cream
|3 tacos
|$4.25
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Sarah’s Kitchen
224 East Avenue D, Killeen
|Popular items
|Lumpia (each)
|$1.25
Spring roll with mixed veggies (Individual)
Tropical Wok
3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200, Killeen
|Popular items
|Boneless Pork Ribs Meal
|$10.99
Owl House shaved Sno and Snacks
3301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen
Quisqueya Family Restaurant
921 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite 10, Killeen
Jamaica Nyammingz
1914 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen
|Popular items
|(3) Fried Dumplings
|$2.00
|Barbi - Fried Chicken Large
|$11.99
|Turkey Neck
|$13.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Home Alabama
4400 Watercrest Rd, Killeen
Culture Cuisine
903 E Rancier Ave, Killeen
Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine
311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen
Manje Lakay
4301 E. STAN SCHLUETER LOOP, Killeen