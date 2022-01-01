Salado restaurants you'll love

Salado restaurants
Toast
  • Salado

Salado's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Salado restaurants

The Shed - Salado image

 

The Shed - Salado

220 Royal St, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shed Pie$9.00
Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream
Big Yard Bird$11.00
BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE
Enjoy our well-seasoned ground Turkey patty or Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips
Chicken Fajita Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
Rio Salado Tex Mex image

 

Rio Salado Tex Mex

109 Royal Street, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rio Burrito$11.95
Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo, refried beans, spanish rice, and cheese. Topped with your choice of queso blanco, red enchilada sauce, or both. Served with a pico salad.
Queso Blanco cup$6.00
8 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.
Taco Plate$12.99
3 Tacos on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of beans, rice, a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Sub fajita beef or chicken, or shredded Rio chicken for $3.
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen image

 

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

602 Center Circle, Salado

Avg 4.7 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Tenderloin$42.00
Pan-seared beef tenderloin with slow-roasted tomato, beef tallow fried & smashed potato, red wine demi, roasted asparagus
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
with sweet chili lime
Alexander's Bread Pudding$10.00
Restaurant banner

 

McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado

417 North Main Street Suite 101, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$9.95
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Eggs Benedict$13.95
