Salado restaurants you'll love

The Shed - Salado
220 Royal St, Salado
|Popular items
|Shed Pie
|$9.00
Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream
|Big Yard Bird
|$11.00
BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE
Enjoy our well-seasoned ground Turkey patty or Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
Rio Salado Tex Mex
109 Royal Street, Salado
|Popular items
|Rio Burrito
|$11.95
Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo, refried beans, spanish rice, and cheese. Topped with your choice of queso blanco, red enchilada sauce, or both. Served with a pico salad.
|Queso Blanco cup
|$6.00
8 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.
|Taco Plate
|$12.99
3 Tacos on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of beans, rice, a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Sub fajita beef or chicken, or shredded Rio chicken for $3.
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
602 Center Circle, Salado
|Popular items
|Beef Tenderloin
|$42.00
Pan-seared beef tenderloin with slow-roasted tomato, beef tallow fried & smashed potato, red wine demi, roasted asparagus
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
with sweet chili lime
|Alexander's Bread Pudding
|$10.00