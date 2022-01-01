Go
Barrow Brewing Company

Bell County's first microbrewery serving our own classic craft beers alongside wines & ciders in the best atmosphere. Happy Pizza available Thurs-Sun.

108 Royal St • $$

Popular Items

Sourdough 20% Wheat Loaf$8.00
Made using our house yeast strain and 20% whole wheat flour. Order by Sunday at 8 p.m. for pickup Monday 3-6 p.m.
Bel Air Supreme Pizza$13.16
Our "supreme" pizza
Hat Tip 6-pack$9.50
Big Bubbly Blonde 6-pack$9.50
Big Bubbly Blonde
Pilot Pepperoni Pizza$10.16
Classic pepperoni pizza
Creek Don't Rise 6-pack$9.50
Evil Catfish IPA 6-pack$9.50
Evil Catfish IPA
784 Belgian White Ale 6-pack$9.50
784 Belgian Style White Ale
Big Don Bacon Lover Pizza$13.16
Our "meat lovers" pizza with bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, and caramelized onions.
No Diggity Cheese Pizza$9.47

Location

108 Royal St

Salado TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
