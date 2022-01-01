Temple restaurants you'll love
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
2501 Airport Rd, Temple
|Popular items
|501 Beef with Broccoli
|$11.95
Sliced beef with broccoli in a brown sauce.
|201 Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$10.95
Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce!
Topped with bell pepper, pineapple, carrot, onion and cherries!
|A11 Egg Rolls
|$1.95
Thick skin Egg Roll Made with Pork and Veggies. See menu for Picture.
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Backporch Drafthouse Temple
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
|Popular items
|Double Wide
|$14.00
2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato
|Jalapeno Popper
|$12.35
Route 66 Patty, Mayo, Cream cheese, grilled jalapeno, bacon, Mayo, Pickles, lettuce, tomato
|O.G
|$9.50
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Bird Creek Burger Company
Bird Creek Burger Company
6 S. Main St., Temple
|Popular items
|The Temple Hot
|$9.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken dipped in our house BBQ based hot sauce/garlic mayo/pickles
|The Classic
|$9.99
beef patty/ tomato/ lettuce/ pickles
|Soda/Tea
|$2.19
pepsi/diet pepsi/ dr.pepper/ sierra mist/ big red/ mug root beer/ lemon-lime gatorade/ tropicana lemonade/Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea
More about Freezing Point
Freezing Point
2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125, Temple
|Popular items
|Cookies & Cream
Sweet cream Ice cream mixed with oreos on chocolate cake
|Regular Sundae
|$4.49
Our sundaes include 2 scoops of ice cream served with your choice of up to 5 toppings.
|Cotton Candy
Cotton Candy ice cream mixed with M&Ms and marshmallow cream on yellow cake
More about The Blue Plate
The Blue Plate
415 N 31st St, Temple
|Popular items
|Cobb In a Jar
|$5.00
Our Delicious Cobb In A Jar are made with Ham, Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, And Blue Cheese. We hope you enjoy it as much as we have!
If you Bring back the jar you can get a dollar back!!!
|Broccoli Cheddar Soup
|$4.00
|Walking Taco with Water
|$5.00
More about Treno Pizzeria
Treno Pizzeria
112 South 1st Street, Temple
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$13.49
Red sauce, signature house blend cheese, and all natural cup and char style pepperonis.
|Pepper Pig
|$13.99
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house cheese blend, American bacon, and grilled jalapenos.
|Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
Fresh artisan style pizza dough topped with fresh garlic and our house cheese blend. KIDS LOVE 'EM!
More about Warm Cookie Company
Warm Cookie Company
7425 W Adams Ave, Temple
|Popular items
|Signature Cookie
Chocolate Chips and walnuts mixed together in the world's best cookie dough
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chips mixed into the world's best cookie dough
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
The cookie with a little less guilt
More about Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple
2902 South 31st Street, Temple
|Popular items
|Lupo's Chef Salad
|$8.49
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, yellow & white American cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, banana peppers topped with shredded mozzarella & your choice of dressing.
|The Lupo Gyro
|$7.99
We slice it fresh off our gyro machine, place it on flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Bobby Lupo's ® tzatziki sauce.
|10 Leg & Flapper Mix
|$16.00
More about Mexiko Cafe
Mexiko Cafe
116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple
|Popular items
|Plate
|$8.99
Choose your base, white rice, salad, or 1/2 & 1/2 and your protein. Topped with your choice of house-made salsa, cilantro, and onions. Can be customized to be carb conscious.
|Traditional Fried Rice
|$10.99
Traditional Korean Style Fried Rice with your choice of chicken or vegetarian stir-fried with peas, carrots, and onions.
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.99
Traditional Style Korean Kimchi Fried rice made with Spam and fried kimchi. Medium Spice.