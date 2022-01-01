Temple restaurants you'll love

Go
Temple restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Temple

Temple's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Temple restaurants

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

2501 Airport Rd, Temple

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
501 Beef with Broccoli$11.95
Sliced beef with broccoli in a brown sauce.
201 Sweet and Sour Chicken$10.95
Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce!
Topped with bell pepper, pineapple, carrot, onion and cherries!
A11 Egg Rolls$1.95
Thick skin Egg Roll Made with Pork and Veggies. See menu for Picture.
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Backporch Drafthouse Temple image

 

Backporch Drafthouse Temple

4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Wide$14.00
2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato
Jalapeno Popper$12.35
Route 66 Patty, Mayo, Cream cheese, grilled jalapeno, bacon, Mayo, Pickles, lettuce, tomato
O.G$9.50
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Bird Creek Burger Company image

 

Bird Creek Burger Company

6 S. Main St., Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Temple Hot$9.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken dipped in our house BBQ based hot sauce/garlic mayo/pickles
The Classic$9.99
beef patty/ tomato/ lettuce/ pickles
Soda/Tea$2.19
pepsi/diet pepsi/ dr.pepper/ sierra mist/ big red/ mug root beer/ lemon-lime gatorade/ tropicana lemonade/Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea
More about Bird Creek Burger Company
Freezing Point image

 

Freezing Point

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cookies & Cream
Sweet cream Ice cream mixed with oreos on chocolate cake
Regular Sundae$4.49
Our sundaes include 2 scoops of ice cream served with your choice of up to 5 toppings.
Cotton Candy
Cotton Candy ice cream mixed with M&Ms and marshmallow cream on yellow cake
More about Freezing Point
The Blue Plate image

 

The Blue Plate

415 N 31st St, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb In a Jar$5.00
Our Delicious Cobb In A Jar are made with Ham, Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, And Blue Cheese. We hope you enjoy it as much as we have!
If you Bring back the jar you can get a dollar back!!!
Broccoli Cheddar Soup$4.00
Walking Taco with Water$5.00
More about The Blue Plate
Treno Pizzeria image

 

Treno Pizzeria

112 South 1st Street, Temple

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$13.49
Red sauce, signature house blend cheese, and all natural cup and char style pepperonis.
Pepper Pig$13.99
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house cheese blend, American bacon, and grilled jalapenos.
Cheese Sticks$7.00
Fresh artisan style pizza dough topped with fresh garlic and our house cheese blend. KIDS LOVE 'EM!
More about Treno Pizzeria
Warm Cookie Company image

 

Warm Cookie Company

7425 W Adams Ave, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Cookie
Chocolate Chips and walnuts mixed together in the world's best cookie dough
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chips mixed into the world's best cookie dough
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
The cookie with a little less guilt
More about Warm Cookie Company
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple image

 

Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple

2902 South 31st Street, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lupo's Chef Salad$8.49
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, yellow & white American cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, banana peppers topped with shredded mozzarella & your choice of dressing.
The Lupo Gyro$7.99
We slice it fresh off our gyro machine, place it on flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Bobby Lupo's ® tzatziki sauce.
10 Leg & Flapper Mix$16.00
More about Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple
Mexiko Cafe image

 

Mexiko Cafe

116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plate$8.99
Choose your base, white rice, salad, or 1/2 & 1/2 and your protein. Topped with your choice of house-made salsa, cilantro, and onions. Can be customized to be carb conscious.
Traditional Fried Rice$10.99
Traditional Korean Style Fried Rice with your choice of chicken or vegetarian stir-fried with peas, carrots, and onions.
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.99
Traditional Style Korean Kimchi Fried rice made with Spam and fried kimchi. Medium Spice.
More about Mexiko Cafe
First Street Roasters image

 

First Street Roasters

110 S. 1st St., Temple

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about First Street Roasters

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Temple

Cookies

Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fried Rice

Map

More near Temple to explore

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston