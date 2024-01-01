Sabor los catrachos - 811 N 3rd St
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
811 N 3rd St, Temple TX 76501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Marias | Temple - 6 South Main Street
No Reviews
6 South Main Street Temple, TX 78613
View restaurant