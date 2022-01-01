Waco restaurants you'll love

Waco restaurants
Toast
  • Waco

Waco's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Must-try Waco restaurants

Milo image

FRENCH FRIES

Milo

1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 4.1 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Daughter$11.00
roasted sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels, salsa verde, served with a sunny egg
Pimento Cheese and Crackers$7.00
house made pimento cheese and red wheat crackers
Truffle Fries$6.00
house cut fries, served with truffle aioli and parmesan and herbs
More about Milo
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery image

FRENCH FRIES

Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery

929 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$6.95
Grilled Chicken (marinated in buttermilk) with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.
Pita Bread$1.50
Flour, yeast, salt, sugar & water. rolled, flattend and Grilled.
Chickpea Gyro$6.95
Chickpea balls wraped with letuce, ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.
More about Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
Po' Boy Place image

 

Po' Boy Place

720 Franklin Ave, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN PO' BOY$13.00
HOT CHICKEN PO' BOY$13.00
WACEAUX PO' BOY$13.00
More about Po' Boy Place
Hawks Hot Chicken image

 

Hawks Hot Chicken

1500 IH 35 S, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana Bog Down$3.75
Hawk's Buffalo Chicken Legs Box$10.95
Old School Biscuit Donut$1.75
More about Hawks Hot Chicken
Union Hall image

 

Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tamales To-Go
Half Dozen or Dozen; Choice of Pork, Chicken or Black Beans & Cheese
Elote Cup$3.95
Roasted Corn, Butter, Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Cojita, Lime, Chile Powder, Valentia
Tamale Bowl
Tamales of your choice, with Queso Blanco, Rice, Chili Con Carne, Cheese & Salsa Rojo
More about Union Hall
1424 Bistro image

SEAFOOD

1424 Bistro

1424 Washington Avenue, Waco

Avg 4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scampi$25.00
Large shrimp, garlic, butter, Parmesan & Romano with angel hair pasta.
French Silk Truffle Mousse Cake$8.00
Vanilla and chocolate sponge cake layered with white chocolate mousse and topped with a creme on glaze
Hot Apple Pie a la Mode$8.00
More about 1424 Bistro
Daiquiri Fusion - Waco Valley Mills image

 

Daiquiri Fusion - Waco Valley Mills

1717 S Valley Mills Drive, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Colada
pina colada + strawberry
CC Combo$4.90
Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch
Mango Berry
mango + strawberry
More about Daiquiri Fusion - Waco Valley Mills
Cafe Homestead image

HAMBURGERS

Cafe Homestead

608 Dry Creek Road, Waco

Avg 4.8 (1282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Unsweet Tea$3.00
Pozole Soup$9.00
Peach Sweet Tea$3.00
More about Cafe Homestead
La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant image

 

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Togo marg$10.00
Pick 1 Mesquite Fajitas
Family Fajitas
More about La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
Hecho en Waco image

 

Hecho en Waco

300 6th St B, Waco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Che'Tacos$14.00
D.F. Enchiladas$12.00
Fajita Salad$12.00
More about Hecho en Waco
Village Pizzeria @ Union Food Hall image

 

Village Pizzeria @ Union Food Hall

720 Franklin Ave., Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperonni Slice$5.25
Classic red sauce, deli pepperoni, cup and char pepperoni, mozzarella
Queen Margherita Slice$5.25
Classic red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, EVOO, and sea salt
Queen Margherita Pizza$18.99
Classic red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, EVOO, and sea salt
More about Village Pizzeria @ Union Food Hall
Guess Family Barbecue image

BBQ

Guess Family Barbecue

2803 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Chopped Brisket and Barbecue Sauce on a Toasted Bun
Breakfast Taco$5.00
With Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Scrambled Egg and Choice of Meat
Broccoli Salad$4.00
With Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
More about Guess Family Barbecue
koKo Ramen image

BBQ • RAMEN

koKo Ramen

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

Avg 4.1 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bao Buns$7.00
Our signature buns served with your choice of meat. Comes with cilantro, jalapeño, pickle and hoisin sauce.
Smoked Brisket Rangoons$7.00
Handmade Rangoons with smoked brisket from Guess Family Barbecue. 3 per order.
Tonkotsu Ramen$11.00
Triple Stock, Pork Belly, Noodles, Mushroom, Scallion, Ajitama Egg, Pickled Ginger, Black Garlic Oil.
More about koKo Ramen
Fuego Tortilla Grill image

TACOS

Fuego Tortilla Grill

1524 Interstate 35 S, Waco

Avg 4.5 (6217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loco Pollo$4.79
Char-flamed chicken, smoked bacon, frijoles, roasted poblano queso, house-made flour tortilla
Fuego Steak$6.59
Charbroiled 100% Certified Angus Beef, chipotle cream corn, potato, pico de gallo, jack cheese, house-made flour tortilla
Dr Pepper Cowboy$6.49
Smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, chipotle cream corn, jack cheese, house-made flour tortilla
More about Fuego Tortilla Grill
Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX image

 

Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX

215 S. University Parks Dr, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pipeline
Blend: strawberry, banana, chocolate almond milk, acai, peanut butter
Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, bananas, cacao nibs,
Gnarly
Honey, cinnamon, vanilla, espresso, milk & a coconut sugar dusting
Hangover Cure
Blend: coconut water, blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, ginger
Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, blueberries
More about Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2510 Circle Rd., Waco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Helberg on Austin image

 

Helberg on Austin

2223 Austin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Sausage$7.00
More about Helberg on Austin
Dough Re Mi - Waco image

 

Dough Re Mi - Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cookies N Cream
More about Dough Re Mi - Union Hall
Wako Taco image

 

Wako Taco

1800 Summer, Waco

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baylor Taco Plate$11.99
3 Sirloin steak tacos on flour tortilla served with cilantro, onions, guacamole & queso fresco, rice and beans.
More about Wako Taco
Helberg Barbecue image

 

Helberg Barbecue

2223 Austin Ave, Waco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Helberg Barbecue
BSR Surf Park image

 

BSR Surf Park

5347 Old Mexia Rd, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about BSR Surf Park
Huaco Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Huaco Eatery

720 Franklin Ave, Waco

Avg 4.7 (92 reviews)
Takeout
More about Huaco Eatery
Curry Up and Wok This Way image

 

Curry Up and Wok This Way

720 FRANKLIN, SUITE 510, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Curry Up and Wok This Way
Stay Classy Waco image

 

Stay Classy Waco

723 Austin Ave Unit 1, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Stay Classy Waco
Restaurant banner

 

The Salad Stand

720 Franklin Ave Suite 220, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All Kale Caesar
So-Co
B.Y.O. Salad$11.00
More about The Salad Stand
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe de Luis

804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105, Waco

Avg 3.4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Stack$12.00
Chicken & Waffle$10.00
Pancake$2.50
More about Cafe de Luis
Restaurant banner

 

The Blasian Asian at Union Hall

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yellow Noodle Dish$11.00
Noodles grilled with broccoli, cabbage, and Yakisoba sauce. Served with extra Yakisoba sauce on the side.
Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)$10.95
Our rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and fried garlic. Comes with egg, onions and a medley of veggies. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu. Add shrimp for $2.
Blasian$13.00
(3) Jakak skewers (1 chicken, 1 pork, and 1 beef). Served with yellow noodles, (2) egg rolls, sweet chili sauce, and Yakisoba sauce.
More about The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Mama & Papa B's BBQ - Waco

525 s 8th street, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wrap$2.50
More about Mama & Papa B's BBQ - Waco
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's Smoke - Waco (New)

330 AUSTIN AVE, WACO

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coach's Smoke - Waco (New)
Restaurant banner

 

BSR Ticketing

5347 OLD MEXIA ROAD, WACO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BSR Ticketing

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waco

Tacos

Brisket

Enchiladas

Cake

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Baby Back Ribs

