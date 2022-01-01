Waco restaurants you'll love
Milo
1020 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Farmers Daughter
|$11.00
roasted sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels, salsa verde, served with a sunny egg
|Pimento Cheese and Crackers
|$7.00
house made pimento cheese and red wheat crackers
|Truffle Fries
|$6.00
house cut fries, served with truffle aioli and parmesan and herbs
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
929 Franklin Ave, Waco
|Chicken Gyro
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken (marinated in buttermilk) with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.
|Pita Bread
|$1.50
Flour, yeast, salt, sugar & water. rolled, flattend and Grilled.
|Chickpea Gyro
|$6.95
Chickpea balls wraped with letuce, ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.
Po' Boy Place
720 Franklin Ave, Waco
|CHICKEN PO' BOY
|$13.00
|HOT CHICKEN PO' BOY
|$13.00
|WACEAUX PO' BOY
|$13.00
Hawks Hot Chicken
1500 IH 35 S, Waco
|Banana Bog Down
|$3.75
|Hawk's Buffalo Chicken Legs Box
|$10.95
|Old School Biscuit Donut
|$1.75
Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Tamales To-Go
Half Dozen or Dozen; Choice of Pork, Chicken or Black Beans & Cheese
|Elote Cup
|$3.95
Roasted Corn, Butter, Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Cojita, Lime, Chile Powder, Valentia
|Tamale Bowl
Tamales of your choice, with Queso Blanco, Rice, Chili Con Carne, Cheese & Salsa Rojo
1424 Bistro
1424 Washington Avenue, Waco
|Scampi
|$25.00
Large shrimp, garlic, butter, Parmesan & Romano with angel hair pasta.
|French Silk Truffle Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Vanilla and chocolate sponge cake layered with white chocolate mousse and topped with a creme on glaze
|Hot Apple Pie a la Mode
|$8.00
Daiquiri Fusion - Waco Valley Mills
1717 S Valley Mills Drive, Waco
|Strawberry Colada
pina colada + strawberry
|CC Combo
|$4.90
Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch
|Mango Berry
mango + strawberry
Cafe Homestead
608 Dry Creek Road, Waco
|Mango Unsweet Tea
|$3.00
|Pozole Soup
|$9.00
|Peach Sweet Tea
|$3.00
La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
|Small Togo marg
|$10.00
|Pick 1 Mesquite Fajitas
|Family Fajitas
Hecho en Waco
300 6th St B, Waco
|Che'Tacos
|$14.00
|D.F. Enchiladas
|$12.00
|Fajita Salad
|$12.00
Village Pizzeria @ Union Food Hall
720 Franklin Ave., Waco
|Pepperonni Slice
|$5.25
Classic red sauce, deli pepperoni, cup and char pepperoni, mozzarella
|Queen Margherita Slice
|$5.25
Classic red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, EVOO, and sea salt
|Queen Margherita Pizza
|$18.99
Classic red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, EVOO, and sea salt
Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave, Waco
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Chopped Brisket and Barbecue Sauce on a Toasted Bun
|Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
With Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Scrambled Egg and Choice of Meat
|Broccoli Salad
|$4.00
With Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
koKo Ramen
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Bao Buns
|$7.00
Our signature buns served with your choice of meat. Comes with cilantro, jalapeño, pickle and hoisin sauce.
|Smoked Brisket Rangoons
|$7.00
Handmade Rangoons with smoked brisket from Guess Family Barbecue. 3 per order.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$11.00
Triple Stock, Pork Belly, Noodles, Mushroom, Scallion, Ajitama Egg, Pickled Ginger, Black Garlic Oil.
Fuego Tortilla Grill
1524 Interstate 35 S, Waco
|Loco Pollo
|$4.79
Char-flamed chicken, smoked bacon, frijoles, roasted poblano queso, house-made flour tortilla
|Fuego Steak
|$6.59
Charbroiled 100% Certified Angus Beef, chipotle cream corn, potato, pico de gallo, jack cheese, house-made flour tortilla
|Dr Pepper Cowboy
|$6.49
Smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, chipotle cream corn, jack cheese, house-made flour tortilla
Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX
215 S. University Parks Dr, Waco
|Pipeline
Blend: strawberry, banana, chocolate almond milk, acai, peanut butter
Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, bananas, cacao nibs,
|Gnarly
Honey, cinnamon, vanilla, espresso, milk & a coconut sugar dusting
|Hangover Cure
Blend: coconut water, blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, ginger
Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, blueberries
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2510 Circle Rd., Waco
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Helberg on Austin
2223 Austin Avenue, Waco
|Housemade Sausage
|$7.00
Dough Re Mi - Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Cookies N Cream
Wako Taco
1800 Summer, Waco
|Baylor Taco Plate
|$11.99
3 Sirloin steak tacos on flour tortilla served with cilantro, onions, guacamole & queso fresco, rice and beans.
The Salad Stand
720 Franklin Ave Suite 220, Waco
|All Kale Caesar
|So-Co
|B.Y.O. Salad
|$11.00
Cafe de Luis
804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105, Waco
|Cafe Stack
|$12.00
|Chicken & Waffle
|$10.00
|Pancake
|$2.50
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall
720 Franklin Avenue, Waco
|Yellow Noodle Dish
|$11.00
Noodles grilled with broccoli, cabbage, and Yakisoba sauce. Served with extra Yakisoba sauce on the side.
|Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)
|$10.95
Our rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and fried garlic. Comes with egg, onions and a medley of veggies. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu. Add shrimp for $2.
|Blasian
|$13.00
(3) Jakak skewers (1 chicken, 1 pork, and 1 beef). Served with yellow noodles, (2) egg rolls, sweet chili sauce, and Yakisoba sauce.
Mama & Papa B's BBQ - Waco
525 s 8th street, Waco
|Wrap
|$2.50
- 2
1