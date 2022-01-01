  • Home
Pignetti's Italian - Waco 401 South 3rd Street

No reviews yet

401 South 3rd Street

Waco, TX 76706

Order Again

BY THE GLASS RED

GL CAYMUS CAB

$25.00

GL SETA MALBEC

$9.00

GL KANDI BRANCHETTO

$9.00

GL FORNIDO BLEND

$10.00Out of stock

GL CHANTILLI CHIANTI

$12.00

GL DRUMHELLER MERLOT

$9.50

GL ALIAS PINOT NIOR

$9.50Out of stock

GL Educated Guess Cabernet

$15.00

GL 10 Span Cabernet

$10.00

GL LUCIDO CAB

$11.00

GL Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

BY THE GLASS WHITE

GL BIELER ROSE

$11.00

GL SENSUALIS MOSCATO

$11.00

GL CERETTO BLANGE

$11.00

GL LOOSEN BROS RIESLING

$9.00

GL AVISSI PROSECCO

$9.00

GL TASCA D'ALMERITA GRILLO

$10.00

GL David Arthur "Brielle"

$20.00

Gl Change Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GL 10 SPAN CHARD

$9.00

GL Devil's Corner Chardonnay

$10.00

ANNIVERSARY TOAST

SPINELLI PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

RED BOTTLE

ELOUAN PINOT NOIR

$37.00

CAN SUMOI PINOT NOIR

$38.00

BORSAO PINOT NOIR

$39.00

DEVIL'S CORNER PINOT NOIR

$45.00

MONGEARD MUGNERET "BOURGOGNE" PINOT NOIR

$59.00

FLANEUR PINOT NOIR

$59.00

DOMAINE CHEVEAU PINOT NOIR

$59.00

FAILLA PINOT NOIR

$67.00

RESONANCE PINOT NOIR

$72.00

ALTO MONCAYO PINOT NOIR

$76.00

BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR

$85.00

NICOLAS JAY PINOT NOIR

$89.00

PAUL HOBBS PINOT NOIR

$99.00

GEORGE HANSEN PINOT NOIR

$105.00

CLARICE GARY'S VINYARD PINOT NOIR

$135.00

LUCIEN LE MOINE PINOT NOIR

$235.00

MONGEARD-MUGNERET "ECHEZEAUX" PINOT NOIR

$250.00

DANCING HARES BLEND

$85.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$47.00

Mongeard-Mugneret Bougogne

$59.00

Alexana Terrior Selection

$69.00

Palazzo Maffei Valpolicella Ripasso

$39.00

Howell Mt Vineyards Cabernet Sauvigno

$169.00

Hourglass HGIII Red Blend

$75.00

Paulo Scavino Barolo

$95.00

Alias Pinot Noir

$46.00

Sylvain Morey Pinot Noir

$135.00

Beaune Les Arigots Pinot Noir

$225.00

Ladoix Pinot Noir

$77.00

Mongeard Mugneret Bourgogne

$59.00

MARKHAM MERLOT

$55.00

TATE MERLOT

$86.00

TERRA D"ORO ZINFANDEL

$47.00

HOWELL MOUNTAIN VINEYARDS ZINFANDEL

$75.00

LA JOTA CABERNET FRANC

$185.00

Felino

$37.00

Emmolo Merlot

$65.00

Turley Judge Bell

$89.00

Turley Estate

$95.00

AMICI "NAPA VALLEY" CABERNET

$95.00

ANAKOTA CABERNET

$175.00

Austin Hope

$75.00

BARNET CABERNET

$115.00

Buena Vista Cab

$75.00

Caymus Napa Valley

$125.00

David Arthur Le Boucher

$249.00

David Aurthor 3 Acre

$225.00

DUNN CABERNET

$195.00

EDGE CABERNET

$55.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

Experience

$49.00

FRANK FAMILY CABERNET

$85.00Out of stock

La Petite

$200.00

LA SIRENA CABERNET

$285.00

Melka CJ

$155.00

Ovid

$160.00

PAUL HOBBS CABERNET

$185.00

Peter Michael

$300.00Out of stock

Post And Beam

$74.00

SILVER OAK CABERNET

$240.00

Sinegal Cab

$95.00

SINEGAL CABERNET

$95.00

Sinegal Napa Valley Cabernet

$95.00

SPINELLI CABERNET

$33.00

TOR Cab

$285.00

TOR CABERNET

$285.00

TREFETHEN CABERNET

$89.00

Neal

$55.00

Mon Frere

$40.00

Catena Alta

$75.00

10 Span Cab

$38.00

ARCANUM ITALY

$59.00

Bartolo Mascarello Barolo

$295.00

Cannonau

$75.00

Casavnova di Neri Brunello

$129.00

FALESCO ITALY

$95.00

IL BORRO "PIAN DI NOVA" ITALY

$59.00

IL BORRO MERLOT ITALY

$135.00

Il Fauno

$59.00

Kandi

$36.00

Lenotti Amarone

$89.00

Lucente Toscana

$45.00

PALAZZO MAFFEI ITALY

$45.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo

$95.00

Renieri Brunello

$109.00

SAN POLO ITALY

$38.00

Seghesio La Villa Barolo

$119.00

Spinelli Sangiovese

$33.00

TASCA D'ALMERITA ITALY

$37.00

Tenuta Le Calcinaie "Chianti Colli Senesi"

$43.00

TENUTA SAN GUIDO ITALY

$98.00

Rosso Chianti

$48.00

Q.S.S "RARE" TEMPRANILLO

$32.00

VALL LLACH TEMPRANILLO

$45.00

R LOPEZ DE HEREDIA TEMPRANILLO

$59.00

MUGA TEMPRANILLO

$79.00

PINTIA TEMPRANILLO

$139.00

VINA ROBLES SYRAH

$39.00

HEARST RANCH SYRAH

$42.00

FESS PARKER SYRAH

$43.00

THE PESSIMIST RED BLEND

$39.00

DANCING HARES RED BLEND

$85.00

SIXTEEN APPELLATIONS RED BLEND

$89.00

SETA MALBEC

$36.00

FORNIDO MALBEC

$44.00

CATENA ALTA MALBEC

$77.00

Alto Moncayo Veraton Grenache

$76.00

A.D. 1212

$59.00

Juan Gil

$37.00

David Arthur Proprietary Blend

$99.00

Chateau L' Hospitalet La Clape

$75.00

Triumph

$44.00

Chateau De Fontenille Bordeaux

$39.00

Chateau La Reverance

$69.00

Lucido

$44.00

Turley Hayne Petite Syrah

$165.00

Muga

$79.00

Il Boro Pian Di Nova

$59.00

Lopez De Heredia Vina 2001 Reserva Red

$249.00

WHITE BOTTLE

ALAIN NORMAND FRENCH WHITE

$46.00

ARIETTA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$79.00

Arindo

$35.00

BENU DI BATASIOLO PINOT GRIS

$38.00

BROKENWOOD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$37.00

CAN SUMOI SAUVGNON BLANC

$36.00

CONUNDRUM SAUVIGNON BLANC

$37.00

David Arthur Chard

$115.00

David Arthur Rose

$75.00

DEVIL'S CORNER CHARDONNAY

$36.00

DROUHIN FRENCH WHITE

$59.00

Drouhin-Vaudon Chablis

$59.00

HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$38.00

HOURGLASS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$69.00

LA SPINETTA PINOT GRIS

$42.00

Le Clos

$37.00

Le Clos Viognier

$37.00

LEEUWIN ESTATE RIESLING

$46.00

Leitz Dragonstone`

$44.00

Mare Antico

$55.00

Mason Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$44.00

NEYERS CHARDONNAY

$45.00

NICOLAS JAY CHARDONNAY

$89.00

REMHOOGTE RIESLING

$37.00

SAN SIMEON CHARDONNAY

$39.00

SENSUALIS MOSCATO

$40.00

Sylvain Morey Chard W

$179.00

Terra Stregate

$39.00

TERRE STREGATE AURORA PINOT GRIS

$39.00

TRIMBACH RIESLING

$36.00

Valori Pecorino

$37.00

VALORI PINOT GRIS

$37.00

WILLIAM FEVRE FRENCH WHITE

$59.00

ZIND HUMBRECHT PINOT GRIS

$47.00

ZYME "FROM BLACK TO WHITE" BIANCO PINOT GRIS

$59.00

Spinelli Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Loosn Bros Reisling

$36.00

Lopez De Heredia Vina

$89.00

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

GERARD BERTRAND BRUT

$38.00

RAVENTOS BLANC ROSE

$46.00

CANARD DUCHENE ROSE

$89.00

DELMOTTE BRUT

$120.00

BRUNO PAILLARD BRUT

$125.00

BILLECART SALMON ROSE

$145.00

Camossi X Brut

$75.00

Micel Prosecco

$38.00

Pierre Boever Grand Cru

$119.00

Pierre Boever Millesime 2016

$115.00

NA BEVERAGES

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

TEXAS RED

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

PEACH SODA

$2.50

WATERMELON SPLASH

$2.50

MEXI COLA

$2.50

DIET MEXI COLA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

500 ML PELIGRINO

$5.00

LITER PELIGRINO

$8.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

PIGNETTIS OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

PHEONIX MANHATTAN

$14.00

TROPICALE NEGRONI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

FAWKES BELLINI

$11.00

RED SANGRIA

$11.00

M.S.B. MARGARITA

$12.00

SMOKY BEES KNEES

$12.00

EGGNOG MARTINI

$12.00

ESSPRESSO/ COCKTAILS ECT.

Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Double Espresso

$5.50Out of stock

Donnies Lemon Drop

$15.00

Limoncello Shot

$7.00

Classic Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00

BEER

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

DOS XX

$6.00

SHINER BOCK

$6.00

PERONI

$6.00

SOUTHERN ROOTS ALICO

$6.00

SOUTHERN ROOTS SEASONAL

$7.00

SOUTHER ROOTS PALE ALE

$6.00

Menabrea Lager

$6.00

CIDERDAZE

$6.00

KITCHEN BEER

$3.00

BALADIN

$6.00Out of stock

LIQUOR

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year Single Barrel

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

W. L. Weller 12 Year

$15.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$11.00

Knobb Creek Boubon

$12.00

TX Texas Blendd Whiskey

$10.00

Whisle Pig 10 Year

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Balcones

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Glenlivit 12 Year

$14.00

Macallan 12 Year

$25.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Empress

$15.00

Carbonero

$10.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$10.00

Claze Azul Repo

$30.00

Casa Dragones

$17.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Chopin

$11.00

Tito's

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Ruby Red Deep Eddy

$9.00

Ryka

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac

$12.00

Campari

$9.00

Chamborde

$9.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Amaro

$12.00

Campari

$9.00

St Germaine

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

HH FOOD

HH CALAMARI

$6.00

HH APP MEATBALL

$6.00

HH TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

HH SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE

$6.00

HH STEAK

$12.00Out of stock

HH Bar Sausage Pepper Penne

$6.00

HH Bar Arancini

$6.00

HH Ceaser

$6.00

HH DRINKS

HH OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

HH MANHATTAN

$12.00

HH BELLINI

$9.00

HH ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

HH NEGRONI

$10.00

HH MARG

$9.00

HH Bees Knees

$10.00

HH Sangria

$9.00

HH Pale Ale

$4.00

HH Drip Lager

$5.00

HH Shiner

$4.00

HH Dos XX

$5.00

HH RED WINE

$5.00

HH WHITE WINE

$5.00

APPS

CALAMARI

$13.00

APP MEATBALLS

$14.00

ARANCINI

$12.00

ITALIAN BREAD

$3.50

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

CROQUETTES

$13.00Out of stock

FONDUE

$15.00Out of stock

CRUDO

$17.00Out of stock

CHARCUTERIE

$19.00Out of stock

CHEESE BOARD

$18.00Out of stock

COMBO BOARD

$36.00Out of stock

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00Out of stock

SALAD/ SOUP

CASESAR

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

SM HOUSE SALAD

$6.00Out of stock

SM CASESAR

$5.00Out of stock

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

WEDDING SOUP

$8.00Out of stock

PASTA

LASAGNA

$21.00

CHICKEN PARM

$20.00

Entree Meatball

$21.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$17.00

BOLOGNESE

$20.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$32.00

TRIPPLE DELIGHT

$24.00

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$21.00

Sausage Pepper Penne Pasta

$20.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$21.00Out of stock

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Out of stock

Per Person

$50.00

STEAK

FILET

$48.00

PORK CHOP

$24.00

IRON TABLE WAGYU NY STRIP

$100.00

BRAVEHEART RIBEYE

$70.00

TOMAHAWK RIBEYE

Out of stock

SEA

SALMON

$26.00

BASS

Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS MEATBALLS

$11.00

KIDS MARINARA

$9.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$10.00

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$8.00

KIDS PIZZA

$10.00Out of stock

VEGGIES

BROCCOLINI

$8.00

BRUSSELS

$8.00

CARROTS

Out of stock

Tobacco Onions

$2.50

SIGNATURE SIDES

LOBSTER MAC

Out of stock

PASTA SIDES

Side SPAGHETTI

$5.00

Side FETTUCCINE

$8.00

Side PENNE

$8.00

Side PAPPARDELLI

$8.00

WINE DINNER

WINE Locker

$800.00

Extra Pour

$45.00

Quattro Bianchi 2021

$74.99

Annalyce Rose 2021

$29.99

Proprietary Red Wine 2018

$84.99

La Boucher Cabernet Franc Red Blend 2018

$199.99

3 Acre Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$174.99

Elevation 1147 2017

$264.99

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.00

Side Bolegnese

$10.00

SIGNATURE DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
An upscale Italian steakhouse in the heart of downtown Waco

401 South 3rd Street, Waco, TX 76706

