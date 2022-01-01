Belton restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Gin at Nolan Creek
219 S East St., Belton
|The Gin Burger
|$8.95
A classic Texas-made burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with a side of house potato chips.
|Nolan Creek Cheese Burger
|$9.75
Our juicy patty smothered in American, Swiss, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with a side of house potato chips.
|Avocado Steak Salad
|$15.95
Thin slices of grilled steak with sliced fresh avocado, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and cucumber topped with crumbled Feta cheese.
COOKIES • ICE CREAM
Dough Re Mi - Belton
2415 North Main Street, Belton
|Bites Box
|$10.00
12 bite sized flavors! Designed as a gift box, this included Chocolate Chip, Cookies N Cream, Red Velvet, and Snickerdoodle.
|Snickerdoodle
|Pint Birthday Cake
FALAFEL • GRILL
Mosaic Grill
2608 N. Main St, Ste A, Belton
|Mosaic Queso Fries
|$6.99
Our fries seasoned with our specialty mix, and drizzled with our housemade Three Cheese Queso.
|Falafel
|$7.99
Hand formed falafel (crushed chickpeas, cilantro, parsley, garlic) with tahini dipping sauce and romaine lettuce.
|Shawarma Beef Wrap
|$13.99
Marinated and mosaic seasoned shawarma beef from our vertical broiler with red onions, tomatoes, pickles, and our tahini sauce in a pita bread wrap. Served with one side and a large drink.
Daiquiri Fusion - Bellmead
608 east central av, Belton
|Margarita
Mad Munchies
601 North Main Street, Belton