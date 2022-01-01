Belton restaurants you'll love

Belton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Belton

Belton's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Must-try Belton restaurants

The Gin at Nolan Creek image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Gin at Nolan Creek

219 S East St., Belton

Avg 3.7 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Gin Burger$8.95
A classic Texas-made burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with a side of house potato chips.
Nolan Creek Cheese Burger$9.75
Our juicy patty smothered in American, Swiss, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with a side of house potato chips.
Avocado Steak Salad$15.95
Thin slices of grilled steak with sliced fresh avocado, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and cucumber topped with crumbled Feta cheese.
More about The Gin at Nolan Creek
Dough Re Mi image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM

Dough Re Mi - Belton

2415 North Main Street, Belton

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bites Box$10.00
12 bite sized flavors! Designed as a gift box, this included Chocolate Chip, Cookies N Cream, Red Velvet, and Snickerdoodle.
Snickerdoodle
Pint Birthday Cake
More about Dough Re Mi - Belton
Mosaic Grill image

FALAFEL • GRILL

Mosaic Grill

2608 N. Main St, Ste A, Belton

Avg 4.1 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mosaic Queso Fries$6.99
Our fries seasoned with our specialty mix, and drizzled with our housemade Three Cheese Queso.
Falafel$7.99
Hand formed falafel (crushed chickpeas, cilantro, parsley, garlic) with tahini dipping sauce and romaine lettuce.
Shawarma Beef Wrap$13.99
Marinated and mosaic seasoned shawarma beef from our vertical broiler with red onions, tomatoes, pickles, and our tahini sauce in a pita bread wrap. Served with one side and a large drink.
More about Mosaic Grill
Daiquiri Fusion - Bellmead image

 

Daiquiri Fusion - Bellmead

608 east central av, Belton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita
More about Daiquiri Fusion - Bellmead
Banner pic

 

Mad Munchies

601 North Main Street, Belton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mad Munchies
More near Belton to explore

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet

Salado

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
