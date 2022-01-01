Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
Barbeque

The Gin at Nolan Creek

1,188 Reviews

$$

219 South East Street

Belton, TX 76513

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Farm-Raised Catfish
The Gin Burger

Appetizers

Baja Shrimp App

$14.95

Brisket Nachos

$14.95

Tortilla chips topped with queso, tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheddar and brisket. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.95
Cotton Balls

Cotton Balls

$13.95

Six tender Bites of Chicken wrapped in a Crispy Bacon Shell with a Spicy Cheese Center. Served With our House-Made Ranch Dressing.

Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$10.95

6 Slices of Fresh Avocado covered in seasoned panko. Served with our House-made Jalapeno Dressing.

Fried Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.95

Sweet Onions, cut thick and freshly battered. Served with Chipotle Ketchup.

Pickle Spears

$9.95

Six Crunchy Pickle Spears Hand Battered and fried to a Golden Brown. Served with our House-made Jalapeno Ranch.

Queso & Chips

$8.95

Queso Chili Fries

$9.95

Queso Chili Nachos

$9.95
Sampler

Sampler

$14.95

A Little Bit of Everything; Fried Avocados, Cotton Balls, Homemade Onion Rings, and Fried Pickle Spears. Served with Chipotle Ketchup and House-made Ranch.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.95

A Classic, creamy dip topped with our Nolan Creek Salsa and served with toasted baguette slices.

Soups & Salads

Avocado Steak Salad

Avocado Steak Salad

$18.95

8oz sirloin and sliced fresh avocado, mixed greens, black olives, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and cucumber topped with crumbled Feta cheese.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.95

Spring Mix Greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, topped with feta and a Grilled Salmon Filet.

Mahi Salad

$16.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Traditional romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons tossed with our house Caesar dressing.

Salmon Caesar

Salmon Caesar

$16.95

Traditional romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons tossed with our house Caesar dressing. Topped with a grilled salmon filet.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Tender strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, black olives, bacon bits, and shredded cheddar.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.95

Golden crispy chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, black olives, bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese.

Lite Avocado Steak Salad

$14.95

Lite Caesar Salmon

$14.95

Lite Mahi Salad

$13.95

Lite Salmon Salad

$14.95

Lite Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Lite Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95
The Gin House Salad

The Gin House Salad

$8.95

Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bacon bits, shredded cheddar and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.95
Bowl Soup Of The Day

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Chili Cup

$8.95

Our Texas Chili to warm you up. Topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Chili Bowl

$10.95

Our Texas Chili to warm you up. Topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches & Burgers

The Gin Burger

The Gin Burger

$13.95

A classic Texas-made burger with American cheese, bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with a side of fries.

The Lone Star

The Lone Star

$14.95

Grilled patty topped with guacamole, jalapeños, smoked bacon, and house-made spicy chipotle mayo. Served with a side of fries.

Chili Queso Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Mesquite grilled patty on a kaiser bun smothered with our Texas chili and topped with queso cheese. Served on a bed of fries.

Black N' Bleu Burger

$14.95

Mesquite grilled patty with blackened seasoning topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and bacon. Served with a side of fries.

True Texan

$19.95
Southern Chicken Sandwich

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, sliced red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and creamy chipotle mayo on a toasted jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with a side of fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Brisket Mac Grilled Cheese

$14.95
Ranch Fried Chicken Club

Ranch Fried Chicken Club

$14.95

Fried chicken tenderloin, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with a side of fries.

Smoked Turkey Club

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast piled with bacon, sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of fries.

BBQ Brisket & Bacon Sandwich

$13.95

BBQ brisket and thick cut bacon with pickles and onions, served on a kaiser bun with a side of fries.

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.95

The Wrangler

$14.95Out of stock

Tenderized hand-battered choice steak on a kaiser bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions. Side of gravy available upon request. Served with a side of fries.

Fried Avocado Burger

$13.95

No meat, just slices of fried avocado topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, on a kaiser bun. Served with a side of fries.

Salmon Burger

$14.95

A Whole piece of tender grilled salmon on our Jalapeno bun with avocado, fresh spinach greens, red onion and our house dill aioli.

Texas Cheese Steak

Texas Cheese Steak

$14.95Out of stock

Shaved ribeye steak served on a hoagie bun with grilled onions and peppers covered in Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a side of fries.

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Our mesquite grilled patty with pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Smothered in chipotle mayo and Nolan Creek sauce (tomato-basil salsa) and sandwiched between (2) crispy quesadillas. Served with a side of fries.

Meat Eaters

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Tenderized, choice steak hand-battered Texas style and accompanied with a bowl of our country gravy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.

8oz Sirloin

8oz Sirloin

$21.95

8oz sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides.

Loaded Sirloin

$24.95

S&T Sirloin Blackened Mahi

$28.95

8oz sirloin grilled to your liking with a grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of two sides.

S&T Sirloin Blackened Salmon

$28.95

S&T Sirloin Baja Shrimp

$26.95

S&T Sirloin Grilled Shrimp

$26.95
12oz Rib Eye Steak

12oz Rib Eye Steak

$34.95Out of stock

Steak at its best, well marbled for peak flavor and deliciously juicy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.

New York Strip

$23.95Out of stock

10oz New York Strip grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides.

Flank Steak

$18.95Out of stock

Marinated flank steak with grilled onions and your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf Ribeye

$36.95Out of stock

14oz ribeye grilled to your liking with a grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf New York

$26.95Out of stock

10oz NY Strip grilled to your liking with a grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of two sides.

Entrees

Stuffy

Stuffy

$18.95

Airline breast of chicken stuffed with a creamy mixture of artichoke hearts and spinach grilled and served over a bed of seasoned rice. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.

Gin Fried Chicken

Gin Fried Chicken

$14.95

Hand battered chicken breast, tenderized, golden brown, and accompanied with a bowl of country gravy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.

Sweet Jalapeno Chicken

Sweet Jalapeno Chicken

$16.95

A juicy, grilled airline chicken breast topped with fresh tomato basil salsa. Served over seasoned rice and a side of crumbled feta cheese. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Grilled Chicken

$14.95Out of stock
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Grilled or blackened salmon on our mesquite wood fire grill. Served over a bed of seasoned rice, and your choice of two sides.

Farm-Raised Catfish

Farm-Raised Catfish

$13.95

A catfish fillet cut into strips, hand-breaded, and served with coleslaw, french fries, and (3) hushpuppies.

Country Fried Fish

$14.95

This Huge portion of catfish has been chicken fried to golden perfection. Served with country gravy and fries.

Blackened Mahi

$18.95

Bacon Jala Mac

$13.95

Creamy, cheesy penne noodles with grilled chicken and bacon bits. Served with a side of garlic TX Toast.

Brisket Mac

$13.95

Creamy, cheesy penne noodles topped with your choice of BBQ or plain Brisket. Served with a side of garlic TX Toast.

Veggie Mac

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.95

Chili Mac

$13.95

Avocado Tacos

$13.95

Your choice of fresh or fried avocado with flour tortillas. Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, cilantro and drizzled with jalapeno ranch dressing. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Mahi Tacos

$13.95

Fried Mahi with flour tortillas, topped with coleslaw, jalapeno ranch and cilantro. Served with your choice of two sides. Corn tortillas available upon request.

Birria Brisket Tacos

$13.95

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.95
Veggie Trio

Veggie Trio

$11.95

Personalize your selection of any three of your favorite Gin side items to create your own platter.

Blackend Catfish

$15.95Out of stock

Youngin's

KIDS Chicken Tenders

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.99
KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.99
KIDS Plain Peanut Butter & Jelly

KIDS Plain Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.99
KIDS Grilled PB & J

KIDS Grilled PB & J

$7.99
KIDS Quesadilla

KIDS Quesadilla

$7.99

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.99

KIDS Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

KIDS Root Beer Float

$2.00

Sweet Endings

The Gin Cobbler

The Gin Cobbler

$6.95

Traditional homemade cobbler filled with seasonal Texas Fruits. Served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Bread Pudding

$7.50Out of stock

Mixed bag of donuts baked into a soft custard with peaches and top with our bourbon Carmel.

Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Ice cream

$1.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Quick Lunch

Ranch Fried Chicken Club

Ranch Fried Chicken Club

$14.95

Fried chicken tenderloin, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with a side of fries.

Smoked Turkey Club

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast piled with bacon, sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of fries.

BBQ Brisket & Bacon Sandwich

$13.95

BBQ brisket and thick cut bacon with pickles and onions, served on a kaiser bun with a side of fries.

BLAT

$11.99

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomato served on TX toast and with a side of fries.

Gin House Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bacon bits, croutons and shredded cheddar, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Extras & Sides

SIDE BROCCOLI

$4.95

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$2.50

Cucumbers

$0.75

Chicken Strip

$1.45

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Jala Ranch

$0.99

Loaded set up

$1.50

MAC N CHEESE

$1.95

Pint of Ranch

$8.99

Burger Patty

$4.95

Salmon Filet

$6.00

Side 1 piece bacon

$1.00

SIDE 3 Hush Puppies

$2.00

SIDE of Chips

$1.95Out of stock

Side Onion Ring

$4.95

side fruit cup

$1.25

Side Jelly

$0.50

SIDE of Chedder Cheese

$1.25

SIDE of Fries

$3.95

SIDE of Gravy - SMALL

$0.99

SIDE of gravy -- LARGE

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$1.95

SIDE of Jalapenos

$0.99

SIDE of Onions

$0.99

Side of Peanut Butter

$1.25

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Spicy Ketchup

$0.99

Side Tarter

$0.99

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.99

Side of Texas Toast

$1.50

Extra Bun-Kaiser

$1.50

Extra Bun- Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Parm Sauce ( Stuffy Sauce)

$0.99

(1) Mahi Taco

$3.00Out of stock

(1) Avo Taco

$3.99

Side of Queso

$3.95

Side Street Corn

$4.95Out of stock

Side Cucumber Salad

$1.95

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.95Out of stock

SIDE Brisket

$4.95

Family Packs

Shrimp & Fish Family 4

$45.00Out of stock

Cajun Pasta

$35.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$35.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$35.00Out of stock

Beef Enchiladas

$35.00Out of stock

King Ranch

$35.00

Fish Fry for 4 People

$55.00Out of stock

CFS for 4 People

$55.00Out of stock

Gin Fried Chicken for 4 People

$51.95Out of stock

Package 30.00

$30.00Out of stock

Comfort Food Pack

Bell County Family In need

$60.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

219 South East Street, Belton, TX 76513

Directions

Gallery
The Gin at Nolan Creek image
The Gin at Nolan Creek image
The Gin at Nolan Creek image
The Gin at Nolan Creek image

Map
