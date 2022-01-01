- Home
The Gin at Nolan Creek
1,188 Reviews
$$
219 South East Street
Belton, TX 76513
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baja Shrimp App
Brisket Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso, tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheddar and brisket. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
Brisket Quesadilla
Chips and Salsa
Cotton Balls
Six tender Bites of Chicken wrapped in a Crispy Bacon Shell with a Spicy Cheese Center. Served With our House-Made Ranch Dressing.
Fried Avocado
6 Slices of Fresh Avocado covered in seasoned panko. Served with our House-made Jalapeno Dressing.
Fried Stuffed Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Sweet Onions, cut thick and freshly battered. Served with Chipotle Ketchup.
Pickle Spears
Six Crunchy Pickle Spears Hand Battered and fried to a Golden Brown. Served with our House-made Jalapeno Ranch.
Queso & Chips
Queso Chili Fries
Queso Chili Nachos
Sampler
A Little Bit of Everything; Fried Avocados, Cotton Balls, Homemade Onion Rings, and Fried Pickle Spears. Served with Chipotle Ketchup and House-made Ranch.
Spinach Dip
A Classic, creamy dip topped with our Nolan Creek Salsa and served with toasted baguette slices.
Soups & Salads
Avocado Steak Salad
8oz sirloin and sliced fresh avocado, mixed greens, black olives, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and cucumber topped with crumbled Feta cheese.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Spring Mix Greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, topped with feta and a Grilled Salmon Filet.
Mahi Salad
Caesar Salad
Traditional romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons tossed with our house Caesar dressing.
Salmon Caesar
Traditional romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons tossed with our house Caesar dressing. Topped with a grilled salmon filet.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, black olives, bacon bits, and shredded cheddar.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Golden crispy chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, black olives, bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese.
Lite Avocado Steak Salad
Lite Caesar Salmon
Lite Mahi Salad
Lite Salmon Salad
Lite Grilled Chicken Salad
Lite Crispy Chicken Salad
The Gin House Salad
Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bacon bits, shredded cheddar and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Chili Cup
Our Texas Chili to warm you up. Topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese.
Chili Bowl
Our Texas Chili to warm you up. Topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches & Burgers
The Gin Burger
A classic Texas-made burger with American cheese, bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with a side of fries.
The Lone Star
Grilled patty topped with guacamole, jalapeños, smoked bacon, and house-made spicy chipotle mayo. Served with a side of fries.
Chili Queso Burger
Mesquite grilled patty on a kaiser bun smothered with our Texas chili and topped with queso cheese. Served on a bed of fries.
Black N' Bleu Burger
Mesquite grilled patty with blackened seasoning topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and bacon. Served with a side of fries.
True Texan
Southern Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, sliced red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and creamy chipotle mayo on a toasted jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with a side of fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Brisket Mac Grilled Cheese
Ranch Fried Chicken Club
Fried chicken tenderloin, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with a side of fries.
Smoked Turkey Club
Smoked turkey breast piled with bacon, sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of fries.
BBQ Brisket & Bacon Sandwich
BBQ brisket and thick cut bacon with pickles and onions, served on a kaiser bun with a side of fries.
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap
The Wrangler
Tenderized hand-battered choice steak on a kaiser bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions. Side of gravy available upon request. Served with a side of fries.
Fried Avocado Burger
No meat, just slices of fried avocado topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, on a kaiser bun. Served with a side of fries.
Salmon Burger
A Whole piece of tender grilled salmon on our Jalapeno bun with avocado, fresh spinach greens, red onion and our house dill aioli.
Texas Cheese Steak
Shaved ribeye steak served on a hoagie bun with grilled onions and peppers covered in Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a side of fries.
Quesadilla Burger
Our mesquite grilled patty with pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Smothered in chipotle mayo and Nolan Creek sauce (tomato-basil salsa) and sandwiched between (2) crispy quesadillas. Served with a side of fries.
Meat Eaters
Chicken Fried Steak
Tenderized, choice steak hand-battered Texas style and accompanied with a bowl of our country gravy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
8oz Sirloin
8oz sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides.
Loaded Sirloin
S&T Sirloin Blackened Mahi
8oz sirloin grilled to your liking with a grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of two sides.
S&T Sirloin Blackened Salmon
S&T Sirloin Baja Shrimp
S&T Sirloin Grilled Shrimp
12oz Rib Eye Steak
Steak at its best, well marbled for peak flavor and deliciously juicy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
New York Strip
10oz New York Strip grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides.
Flank Steak
Marinated flank steak with grilled onions and your choice of two sides.
Surf & Turf Ribeye
14oz ribeye grilled to your liking with a grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of two sides.
Surf & Turf New York
10oz NY Strip grilled to your liking with a grilled salmon filet. Served with your choice of two sides.
Entrees
Stuffy
Airline breast of chicken stuffed with a creamy mixture of artichoke hearts and spinach grilled and served over a bed of seasoned rice. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
Gin Fried Chicken
Hand battered chicken breast, tenderized, golden brown, and accompanied with a bowl of country gravy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
Sweet Jalapeno Chicken
A juicy, grilled airline chicken breast topped with fresh tomato basil salsa. Served over seasoned rice and a side of crumbled feta cheese. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Salmon
Grilled or blackened salmon on our mesquite wood fire grill. Served over a bed of seasoned rice, and your choice of two sides.
Farm-Raised Catfish
A catfish fillet cut into strips, hand-breaded, and served with coleslaw, french fries, and (3) hushpuppies.
Country Fried Fish
This Huge portion of catfish has been chicken fried to golden perfection. Served with country gravy and fries.
Blackened Mahi
Bacon Jala Mac
Creamy, cheesy penne noodles with grilled chicken and bacon bits. Served with a side of garlic TX Toast.
Brisket Mac
Creamy, cheesy penne noodles topped with your choice of BBQ or plain Brisket. Served with a side of garlic TX Toast.
Veggie Mac
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Chili Mac
Avocado Tacos
Your choice of fresh or fried avocado with flour tortillas. Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, cilantro and drizzled with jalapeno ranch dressing. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Mahi Tacos
Fried Mahi with flour tortillas, topped with coleslaw, jalapeno ranch and cilantro. Served with your choice of two sides. Corn tortillas available upon request.
Birria Brisket Tacos
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Veggie Trio
Personalize your selection of any three of your favorite Gin side items to create your own platter.
Blackend Catfish
Youngin's
Sweet Endings
The Gin Cobbler
Traditional homemade cobbler filled with seasonal Texas Fruits. Served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Bread Pudding
Mixed bag of donuts baked into a soft custard with peaches and top with our bourbon Carmel.
Cheesecake
Ice cream
Key Lime Pie
Quick Lunch
Ranch Fried Chicken Club
Fried chicken tenderloin, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with a side of fries.
Smoked Turkey Club
Smoked turkey breast piled with bacon, sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of fries.
BBQ Brisket & Bacon Sandwich
BBQ brisket and thick cut bacon with pickles and onions, served on a kaiser bun with a side of fries.
BLAT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomato served on TX toast and with a side of fries.
Gin House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bacon bits, croutons and shredded cheddar, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Extras & Sides
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE MASHED POTATOES
Cucumbers
Chicken Strip
Grilled Chicken
Jala Ranch
Loaded set up
MAC N CHEESE
Pint of Ranch
Burger Patty
Salmon Filet
Side 1 piece bacon
SIDE 3 Hush Puppies
SIDE of Chips
Side Onion Ring
side fruit cup
Side Jelly
SIDE of Chedder Cheese
SIDE of Fries
SIDE of Gravy - SMALL
SIDE of gravy -- LARGE
Side of Guacamole
SIDE of Jalapenos
SIDE of Onions
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Ranch
Spicy Ketchup
Side Tarter
Side of Cocktail Sauce
Side of Texas Toast
Extra Bun-Kaiser
Extra Bun- Jalapeno Cheddar
Parm Sauce ( Stuffy Sauce)
(1) Mahi Taco
(1) Avo Taco
Side of Queso
Side Street Corn
Side Cucumber Salad
Baked Sweet Potato
SIDE Brisket
Family Packs
Shrimp & Fish Family 4
Cajun Pasta
Lasagna
Meatloaf
Beef Enchiladas
King Ranch
Fish Fry for 4 People
CFS for 4 People
Gin Fried Chicken for 4 People
Package 30.00
Comfort Food Pack
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
219 South East Street, Belton, TX 76513