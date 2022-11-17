Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Cabos Seafood Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1215 South Fort Hood Street

Harker Heights, TX 76542

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.25+

Bean And Cheese Nachos

$6.25+

Chile Con Queso

$5.25

Calamari

$8.99

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Camarones Coco

$7.99

Carne Asada Fries

$10.99

Oysters

$10.99+

Wings

$8.99+

Burgers

Mexican Burger

$9.99

Classic Burger

$8.99

Burritos

Supreme Burrito

$10.99

Old Burrito

$9.99

Desserts

Churros

$4.25

Flan

$4.25

Sopapillas

$4.25

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25

Happy BDay Churro

Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$8.99

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99

Carbon Enchiladas

$9.99

Tex-Mex Enchiladas

$8.99

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS

$8.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN Enchilada

$8.99

Ensaladas

Mexican Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Kids Menu (12 Under)

Kids Taco Plate

$6.50

Kids Enchilada Plate

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Mexican Favorites

Tampiquena Plate

$11.75

Carne Asada

$12.99

Street Tacos

$9.99

Beef Steak Ranchero

$12.99

Chicken Flautas Plate

$9.49

Beef Fajitas Plate

$12.50

Chicken Fajitas Plate

$12.50

Shrimp Fajitas Plate

$13.99

Birria Tacos Plate

$11.99

Mexican Traditional

Crispy Taco

$2.50

Burritos

$8.99

Tortas

$7.50

Torta Cubana

$7.99

Chalupa

$6.99

Gorditas

$6.99

Tacos

$2.99

Parilladas

Beef Fajitas

$15.99+

Chicken and Beef Fajitas

$15.99+

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99+

Hawaiian Fajitas

$16.99+

Molcajete

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.50+

T BONE

$20.50

Texas Fajitas

$18.25+

Quesadillas

beef fajita quesadilla

$7.49+

Chicken fajita quesadilla

$7.49+

Cheese quesadilla

$6.99+

Shirimp quesadilla

$8.25+

Seafood

Torres Los Cabos

$16.99

Ceviche De Camaron

$13.99

Ceviche De Pescado

$13.99

Ceviche Los Cabos Plate

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.75

Camarones Cucarachas

$18.99

Cancun Tilapia

$11.99

Tequila Agave Salmon

$14.99

10 Fried Shrimp and Fries

$11.99

Mojarra

$14.99

Aguachile Verde

$12.99

Mojarra Yojoha

$14.99

Camarones al ajillo

$12.99

Tostada de Camaron

$7.99

Tostadas de pescado

$7.99

Coctel a la campechana

$15.50

Coctel de camaron y pulpo

$14.50

Coctel de camaron

$13.99

Tostada de ceviche los cabos

$8.99

Camarones a la Plancha

$12.99

capeado de camaron

Soups

Pozole

$8.99+

Caldo De Mariscos

$13.99+

Caldo De Pescado

$9.99+

Caldo De Camaron

$9.99+

Chicken Tortillas Soup

$7.49+

Menudo

$8.99+

Caldo de Res

$8.50+

caldo de pollo

$8.50+

Tacos

Tacos Plate

$8.99

Single Taco

$2.99

Taco de shrimp

$3.99

Birria Taco

$3.50

taco tripa

$2.99

taco chorizo

$2.99

Tex-Mex Favorite

Chimichanga

$11.50

Plate Chile Relleno

$10.75

Quesadilla Plate

$9.49

Crispy Tacos

$7.99

Soft Tacos

$7.99

Tres leches

Tres leches

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

night life menu

calamaris

$9.99

camaron buffalo

$8.99

ceviche los cabos

$16.99

wings 6

$9.00

wings 12

$17.00

oysters 6

$8.00

oysters 12

$16.00

camaron coco

$8.99

chile con queso

$6.00

diablitos

$10.00

nachos

$12.25

carne asada fires

$11.99

Drink

Pink Love

$5.99

Kiss me

$5.99

Postre

$4.99

house margarita

house margarita

$6.99

house margarita any flavor

$7.99

paloma

paloma

$10.00

tequila sunrise

tequila sun rise

$9.00

adios m f

adios mf

$14.00

long island

long island

$14.00

mojito

mojito

$11.00

mojito strawberry

$12.00

mojito mango

$12.00

pica piedra

pica piedra

$14.00

vegas bomb

vegas bomb

$8.00

well vodka

well vodka

$6.00

well vodka with oj

$7.00

well vodka with pina

$7.00

well vodka with red bull

$8.00

well vodka with cranberry

$7.00

top shelf vodka

top shelf vodka

$10.00

top shelf vodka with oj

$11.00

top shelf vodka with pina

$11.00

top shelf vodka with red bull

$12.00

top shelf vodka with cranberry

$11.00

don Q

don q

$7.00

don q wit oj

$8.00

don q wit pina

$8.00

don q con cranberry

$8.00

don q wit red bull

$9.00

fire ball

fire ball

$5.00

well wiskey

well wiskey

$6.00

well wiskey with oj

$7.00

well wiskey with pina

$7.00

well wiskey with red bull

$8.00

well wiskey with cranberry

$7.00

top shelf wiskey

crown royal

$9.00

crown apple

$9.00

jameson

$9.00

jack daniels

$9.00

markers mark

$13.00

blantons

$13.00

house tequila

house tequila shot

$6.00

top shelf tequila

patron silver

$10.00

caza noble silver

$10.00

don julio silver

$10.00

herradura silver

$10.00

1800 silver

$10.00

patron reposado

$11.00

amorada reposado

$11.00

don julio reposado

$11.00

herradura reposado

$11.00

cazadores reposado

$11.00

corralejo reposado

$11.00

caza noble reposado

$11.00

jose cuervo silver

$7.00

jose cuervo gold

$8.00

amorada anejo

$12.00

casa noble anejo

$12.00

don julio anejo

$12.00

corralejo anejo

$12.00

herradura anejo

$12.00

don julio 70

$12.00

well rum

well rum

$6.00

well rum with oj

$7.00

well rum with pina

$7.00

well with cranberry

$7.00

top shelf rum

capitan morgan

$6.00

capitan morgan with oj

$7.00

capitan morgna with pina

$7.00

capitan with cranberry

$7.00

malibu

$7.00

malibu pina

$8.00

malibu with oj

$8.00

malibu with cranberry

$8.00

bacardi

$7.00

bacardi with oj

bacardi with pina

$8.00

bacardi with cranberry

$8.00

scotch

buchanans 12

$11.00

red label

$10.00

black label

$11.00

buchanas with cranberry

$12.00

buchanas with red bull

$12.00

buchanas with pina

$12.00

red label with oj

$11.00

red label pina

$11.00

red label with cranberry

$11.00

red label with red bull

$12.00

black label with oj

$12.00

black label pina

$12.00

black label with cranberry

$12.00

black label with red bull

$12.00

beer

corona

$4.99

modelo

$4.99

negra modelo

$4.99

xx

$4.99

victoria

$4.99

pacifico

$4.99

heineken

$4.99

stella artois

$4.99

blue moom

$4.99

estrella

$4.99

bud light

$4.99

miller lite

$4.99

coors light

$4.99

budweiser

$4.99

michelob ultra

$4.99

cognac

hennesy

$10.00

amaretto

well amaretto

$6.00

disaronno

$9.00

jueves margaritas

jueves margaritas

$2.99

taco tuesday

taco tuesday

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1215 South Fort Hood Street, Harker Heights, TX 76542

