Leander restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Leander, Texas

If you've never visited the Texas Hill Country, Leander is a town near the Austin-Round Rock metro area that's a great place to grab a bite to eat. To travel there, you have to drive along I-35 to Highway 183, making sure that you don't keep going to Round Rock because Highway 183 will take you west a tad beyond North Austin. Eventually, you end up in Leander, which is a hidden gem of sorts.



Once you’re in Leander, you can find restaurants along FM 1431 that serve menu items like hamburgers, seafood, Korean food, BBQ, Asian food, and American fare too. How many small cities in central Texas do you know that offer this much range in one area? The answer is not many because this is the Austin-Round Rock metro area we are talking about. The region features such diversity in its people, entertainment, and cuisine options that it’s difficult to define the restaurant scene other than this: you’ll never get bored as long as you’re brave enough to try something different from time to time.