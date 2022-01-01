Leander restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Leander, Texas
If you've never visited the Texas Hill Country, Leander is a town near the Austin-Round Rock metro area that's a great place to grab a bite to eat. To travel there, you have to drive along I-35 to Highway 183, making sure that you don't keep going to Round Rock because Highway 183 will take you west a tad beyond North Austin. Eventually, you end up in Leander, which is a hidden gem of sorts.
Once you’re in Leander, you can find restaurants along FM 1431 that serve menu items like hamburgers, seafood, Korean food, BBQ, Asian food, and American fare too. How many small cities in central Texas do you know that offer this much range in one area? The answer is not many because this is the Austin-Round Rock metro area we are talking about. The region features such diversity in its people, entertainment, and cuisine options that it’s difficult to define the restaurant scene other than this: you’ll never get bored as long as you’re brave enough to try something different from time to time.
Leander's top cuisines
Must-try Leander restaurants
An Thinh
2082 N Highway 183, Leander
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$7.95
|Cheese Rangoon (Hoanh Thanh Cheese) 5pcs
|$4.95
|General Tso Chicken
|$13.95
Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
2403 S Highway 183, Leander
|Popular items
|Mr. Jones
|$10.00
Original kielbasa link, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing served on a toasty baguette quarter.
|Original Kielbasa Link
|$4.00
Dry smoked, cured pork link made in house with garlic, marjoram, black pepper, course salt, cure #1. A signature favorite, wrapped cold for you to enjoy or prepare at home.
|Snack Sticks
|$0.75
Smoked in house without casing this long, thin Kielbasa snack is notable for its applewood flavor.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Popular items
|Junior Sharksburger
|$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
|Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
|Sharksburger
|$5.99
Double patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
The Thirsty Chicken
104 W Willis St, Leander
|Popular items
|The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
2 Strips of Chicken Tenders bathed in your favorite Bird Bath, TRAPPED inside a savory toasted bun. Topped with dill pickles.
*Comes with our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear
|Fried Pickles
Our Crispy dill pickle spears are breaded in our Original Naked Hen Seasoning. It is accompanied with a choice of 1 Big Dipper.
|WHAT THE FLOCK: 20 Piece Wings
|$28.00
Traditional Wings Seasoned in (4) Bird Baths of Choice, (4) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with (2) Orders of Our Signature Fries & (2) Fried Pickle Spears!
PIZZA • GRILL
Leander Beer Market
106 W Willis St, Leander
|Popular items
|5 And More Toppings
|$15.00
|Beef Lasagna
|$11.00
|Jalapeno Pesto Fries
|$6.00
SUSHI
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Popular items
|Geisha Roll (GF)
|$12.00
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber
top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo
***Gluten-free
|Gyoza - Pork
|$4.95
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce.
|Godzilla Roll
|$13.00
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS
inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno
Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce
***contains: wheat
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander
|Popular items
|Latte (Regular) - 8oz
|$4.25
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
|Peppermint Mocha
|$5.25
House-crafted peppermint syrup sends this classic right to the top of our holiday to-do list.
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Choose (Bacon, Sausage), Choose (Pepper Jack Or American Cheese), Avocado
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Costa Bake Shop
201 Bagdad St, Leander
|Popular items
|Banana Nutella Danish
|$5.00
Light, airy and flakey turnover pastry filled with a decadent center of fresh bananas and gooey Nutella. Finished with a sprinkling of sugar.
Ingredients: puff pastry, egg, banana, Nutella hazelnut spread, sugar *contains nuts*
|Latte
|$4.00
Our rich Cabral espresso from Brazil and perfectly steamed milk. Please see below for options on homemade syrup flavors and alternative milk options. Enjoy hot or iced all year long!
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
A Texas-sized roll of cinnamon sugar goodness! Topped with a generous portion of our vanilla glaze. Sized to share...but we won't judge you if you don't want to!
Ingredients: milk, oil, yeast, water, sugar, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, butter, cinnamon
Elvias Kitchen
2036 US 183, Leander
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
Red Sauce, Cheese, & Pepperoni
|Classic Cheese
Red Sauce & Cheese
|Alfredo
|$11.00
Linguine Pasta in our Creamy Alfredo Sauce
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander
|Popular items
|Junior Sharksburger
|$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
|Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger
|$8.59
Double patty Angus beef topped with fresh roasted jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
|Rise & Shine Burger
|$8.99
Double patty Angus burger topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Sabino's Pizza Pub
2082 US Highway 183, Leander
|Popular items
|10" BYO Stuffed
|$14.95
10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
|14" BYO
|$12.95
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
|Bread Bites
|$6.50
Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Popular items
|Wrangler Patty Melt
|$13.95
double short rib special blend patty, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, colby jack, jalapeno pepper mousse, comeback sauce, texas toast
|The Barnyard Fowl
|$12.95
grilled chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalapeno havarti, baby spinach, farm tomatoes, crispy onion rings, avocado redneck ranch, branded bistro bun
|Queso Blanco
|$8.95
green chile pico, crema, avocado smash, ancho salsa drizzle
Beachside Billy's
16107 FM 2769, Leander
|Popular items
|Kids Chick Tender
|$7.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$7.00
Homemade mac with french fries
|Texan
|$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
SANDWICHES
Perky Beans Coffee
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Popular items
|Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$5.25
Hot bagel sandwich with sliced ham, bacon, fried egg and American cheese
|Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl
|$8.49
Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, shaved coconut, and honey.
|Turkey Melt
|$7.75
Hot sandwich with sliced turkey, garlic aioli, Muenster cheese, tomato, and spring mix on ciabatta
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso +
|$1.79
Add ground beef, carnitas, or chicken $2.00. Angus for $3.00.
Served in a small (2oz), medium (6oz) or large (10oz) container.
|Cauli-Quesadilla w/Meat +
|$13.00
A large cauliflower crust quesadilla grilled to golden crispness and filled with your meat choice (or veggie) and a creamy blend of shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
|CAB (Certified Angus Beef) Steak Taco +
|$4.50
Tender skirt steak marinated in Guaco seasoning, sautéed with onion and served with Monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico, lettuce.
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
|Boudin Balls
|$11.99
Mouton's Signature Dish! Our homemade boudin battered and fried golden brown
|Cajun Colette
|$16.99
Penne rigate, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and garlic tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Popular items
|Country Skillet
|$11.49
3 scrambled eggs cooked with hash browns, smoked ham, hatch chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and our house-made country sausage gravy. Served with side of toast.
|PB's Club
|$11.99
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or stout beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
|Rancher Omelet
|$11.49
3-egg omelet with smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
Cluck-N-Burger
422 Venture Blvd. S., Lago Vista
Sundancer Grill 2
18200 Lakepoint Cove, Point Venture