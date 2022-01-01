Leander restaurants you'll love

If you've never visited the Texas Hill Country, Leander is a town near the Austin-Round Rock metro area that's a great place to grab a bite to eat. To travel there, you have to drive along I-35 to Highway 183, making sure that you don't keep going to Round Rock because Highway 183 will take you west a tad beyond North Austin. Eventually, you end up in Leander, which is a hidden gem of sorts.

Once you’re in Leander, you can find restaurants along FM 1431 that serve menu items like hamburgers, seafood, Korean food, BBQ, Asian food, and American fare too. How many small cities in central Texas do you know that offer this much range in one area? The answer is not many because this is the Austin-Round Rock metro area we are talking about. The region features such diversity in its people, entertainment, and cuisine options that it’s difficult to define the restaurant scene other than this: you’ll never get bored as long as you’re brave enough to try something different from time to time.

Must-try Leander restaurants

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$7.95
Cheese Rangoon (Hoanh Thanh Cheese) 5pcs$4.95
General Tso Chicken$13.95
More about An Thinh
Ziggy’s Kielbasa House image

 

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

2403 S Highway 183, Leander

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mr. Jones$10.00
Original kielbasa link, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing served on a toasty baguette quarter.
Original Kielbasa Link$4.00
Dry smoked, cured pork link made in house with garlic, marjoram, black pepper, course salt, cure #1. A signature favorite, wrapped cold for you to enjoy or prepare at home.
Snack Sticks$0.75
Smoked in house without casing this long, thin Kielbasa snack is notable for its applewood flavor.
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
Sharks Burger image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

12681 Hero Way West, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Junior Sharksburger$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Sharksburger$5.99
Double patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
More about Sharks Burger
The Thirsty Chicken image

 

The Thirsty Chicken

104 W Willis St, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich$12.00
2 Strips of Chicken Tenders bathed in your favorite Bird Bath, TRAPPED inside a savory toasted bun. Topped with dill pickles.
*Comes with our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear
Fried Pickles
Our Crispy dill pickle spears are breaded in our Original Naked Hen Seasoning. It is accompanied with a choice of 1 Big Dipper.
WHAT THE FLOCK: 20 Piece Wings$28.00
Traditional Wings Seasoned in (4) Bird Baths of Choice, (4) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with (2) Orders of Our Signature Fries & (2) Fried Pickle Spears!
More about The Thirsty Chicken
Leander Beer Market image

PIZZA • GRILL

Leander Beer Market

106 W Willis St, Leander

Avg 4.5 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 And More Toppings$15.00
Beef Lasagna$11.00
Jalapeno Pesto Fries$6.00
More about Leander Beer Market
Kai Sushi image

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Geisha Roll (GF)$12.00
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber
top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo
***Gluten-free
Gyoza - Pork$4.95
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce.
Godzilla Roll$13.00
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS
inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno
Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce
***contains: wheat
More about Kai Sushi
RH Brewery & Roastery image

 

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte (Regular) - 8oz$4.25
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
Peppermint Mocha$5.25
House-crafted peppermint syrup sends this classic right to the top of our holiday to-do list.
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Choose (Bacon, Sausage), Choose (Pepper Jack Or American Cheese), Avocado
More about Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
Casa Costa Bake Shop image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Costa Bake Shop

201 Bagdad St, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Nutella Danish$5.00
Light, airy and flakey turnover pastry filled with a decadent center of fresh bananas and gooey Nutella. Finished with a sprinkling of sugar.
Ingredients: puff pastry, egg, banana, Nutella hazelnut spread, sugar *contains nuts*
Latte$4.00
Our rich Cabral espresso from Brazil and perfectly steamed milk. Please see below for options on homemade syrup flavors and alternative milk options. Enjoy hot or iced all year long!
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
A Texas-sized roll of cinnamon sugar goodness! Topped with a generous portion of our vanilla glaze. Sized to share...but we won't judge you if you don't want to!
Ingredients: milk, oil, yeast, water, sugar, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, butter, cinnamon
More about Casa Costa Bake Shop
Elvias Kitchen image

 

Elvias Kitchen

2036 US 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni
Red Sauce, Cheese, & Pepperoni
Classic Cheese
Red Sauce & Cheese
Alfredo$11.00
Linguine Pasta in our Creamy Alfredo Sauce
More about Elvias Kitchen
Sharks Burger image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Junior Sharksburger$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger$8.59
Double patty Angus beef topped with fresh roasted jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Rise & Shine Burger$8.99
Double patty Angus burger topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.
More about Sharks Burger
Sabino's Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sabino's Pizza Pub

2082 US Highway 183, Leander

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" BYO Stuffed$14.95
10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
14" BYO$12.95
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
Bread Bites$6.50
Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese
More about Sabino's Pizza Pub
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrangler Patty Melt$13.95
double short rib special blend patty, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, colby jack, jalapeno pepper mousse, comeback sauce, texas toast
The Barnyard Fowl$12.95
grilled chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalapeno havarti, baby spinach, farm tomatoes, crispy onion rings, avocado redneck ranch, branded bistro bun
Queso Blanco$8.95
green chile pico, crema, avocado smash, ancho salsa drizzle
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Beachside Billy's image

 

Beachside Billy's

16107 FM 2769, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chick Tender$7.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
Homemade mac with french fries
Texan$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
More about Beachside Billy's
Perky Beans Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Perky Beans Coffee

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.25
Hot bagel sandwich with sliced ham, bacon, fried egg and American cheese
Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl$8.49
Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, shaved coconut, and honey.
Turkey Melt$7.75
Hot sandwich with sliced turkey, garlic aioli, Muenster cheese, tomato, and spring mix on ciabatta
More about Perky Beans Coffee
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls image

 

Guaco Taco Crystal Falls

1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Queso +$1.79
Add ground beef, carnitas, or chicken $2.00. Angus for $3.00.
Served in a small (2oz), medium (6oz) or large (10oz) container.
Cauli-Quesadilla w/Meat +$13.00
A large cauliflower crust quesadilla grilled to golden crispness and filled with your meat choice (or veggie) and a creamy blend of shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
CAB (Certified Angus Beef) Steak Taco +$4.50
Tender skirt steak marinated in Guaco seasoning, sautéed with onion and served with Monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico, lettuce.
More about Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
Moutons Southern Bistro image

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
Boudin Balls$11.99
Mouton's Signature Dish! Our homemade boudin battered and fried golden brown
Cajun Colette$16.99
Penne rigate, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and garlic tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro
The Gnarly Gar image

 

The Gnarly Gar

18200 Lakepoint Cove, Point Venture

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Gnarly Gar
Coffee and Crisp - Corporate image

 

Coffee and Crisp - Corporate

1615 Scottsdale Dr., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Coffee and Crisp - Corporate
Woks It 2 U image

 

Woks It 2 U

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Woks It 2 U
The Fieldhouse image

 

The Fieldhouse

1717 Scottsdale Drive, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Fieldhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Mexico Cantina

7708 Lohman Ford,Suite 103, Lago Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa Mexico Cantina
Perky Beans' PB Café image

 

Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Skillet$11.49
3 scrambled eggs cooked with hash browns, smoked ham, hatch chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and our house-made country sausage gravy. Served with side of toast.
PB's Club$11.99
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or stout beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Rancher Omelet$11.49
3-egg omelet with smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Cluck-N-Burger image

 

Cluck-N-Burger

422 Venture Blvd. S., Lago Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cluck-N-Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Sundancer Grill 2

18200 Lakepoint Cove, Point Venture

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sundancer Grill 2

