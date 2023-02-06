  • Home
Lakeside Subs 7708 Lohman Ford Road Suite B102

No reviews yet

7708 Lohman Ford Road

B102

Lago Vista, TX 78645

Order Again

Popular Items

Road House

Subs

Cali Club

Cali Club

$10.25+

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Light Mayo, Honey Mustard

Italian

$9.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Olives, Spinach, Provolone, Italian Dressing

Lakeside Club

Lakeside Club

$9.75+

Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo, Oil

Road House

Road House

$12.25+

Prime rib, swiss, spinach, tomato, onion, cucumber, steak sauce, bleu cheese dressing, and black pepper served toasted with a garlic butter spread.

Super Italian

Super Italian

$10.00+

Capicola, Prosciutto, Ham, Mozzarella, Provolone, Olives, Spinach, Pepperoncinis, Italian Dressing

Big Boat

$11.50+

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Salami, Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.75+

Sliced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, ranch

Melt

Melt

$9.75+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Honey Mustard

French Dip

French Dip

$12.25+

Prime Rib, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, and Horseradish Mayo served with a cup of auju for dipping

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.50

Original Philly Sliced Beef Steak, Onions, Peppers, White American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo *Served on a classic hoagie roll

North Shore Reuben

North Shore Reuben

$12.50

Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing, served on toasted rye bread

Meatball

$9.75+

Meatballs and marinara sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and italian dressing

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$9.75+

Sliced chicken, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara, light onion

Veggie

$7.75+

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, olives, onions, avocado and your choice of dressing

BLT

$9.75+

Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

BYO Subs

Regular BYO One Meat

$8.75

Large BYO One Meat

$12.50

Regular BYO 2 Meat

$9.15

Large BYO 2 Meat

$13.00

Regular BYO 3 Meat

$9.75

Large BYO 3 Meat

$13.75

Kids (13 and Under)

$8.50

Chips & Cookies

Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$2.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Canned & Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Combo

$3.85
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sliced to order subs and salads! Locally owned and operated by The Mioton! Come see us!

7708 Lohman Ford Road, B102, Lago Vista, TX 78645

