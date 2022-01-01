Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kai Sushi

532 Reviews

$$

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400

Leander, TX 78641

Order Again

Popular Items

SAKE (SALMON)
California Roll
Shaggy Dog Roll

Chopsticks & Soy Sauce

How Many Chopsticks Do You Need?

Do You Need Soy Sauce?

Sushi Lunch (Mon to Fri 11:30am-2:30pm ONLY)

Sushi Lunch Specials Available Mon to Fri 11:30AM-2:30PM ONLY). All Sushi Lunch Specials are served with complimentary miso soup and house side salad.
5 PCS Nigiri & Roll Choice

5 PCS Nigiri & Roll Choice

5 pieces of sushi (Chef's choice - no substitutions) and choice of Roll. Served with complimentary miso soup and house salad.

5 PCS Nigiri & 4 PCS Sashimi

$16.95

5 pieces of Sushi & 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.

5 PCS Nigiri & 6 PCS Sashimi

$18.95

5 pieces of Sushi & 6 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.

5 PCS Nigiri, 4 PCS Sashimi & Roll Choice

5 pieces of Sushi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions), 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions) & choice of roll. Served with complimentary house salad & miso soup.

Lunch Bento Box (Mon to Fri 11:30AM-2:30PM ONLY)

Lunch Bento Specials are served with choice of rice, miso soup, house salad, 2 pcs of fried gyoza, and California Roll (4 pcs). Option to add Jumbo Shrimp Tempura for $3.95 available.
Katsu Chicken Bento

Katsu Chicken Bento

$12.95

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.

Katsu Pork Bento

$12.95Out of stock

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried pork cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).

Tempura Shrimp & Veg Bento

$12.95

2 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 4 pieces of assorted vegetable. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura Shrimp Bento

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$12.95

4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura Assorted Veg Bento

$12.95

Lightly battered, deep-fried assorted vegetable tempura (5 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95

Teriyaki Salmon Bento

$15.95Out of stock

Grilled salmon (4oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sprinkled w/ sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95.

Sushi Bar Starters

Ahi Tower (GF)

Ahi Tower (GF)

$13.95Out of stock

Layers of sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, and tuna* topped with tobiko. Served w/ spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & Sriracha. (Gluten-Free)

Avocado Bomb

Avocado Bomb

$6.95

Baked avocado stuffed with spicy kani crab mix. Topped w/ ebi shrimp, masago, spicy mayo & toasted sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Tempura fried jalapeño stuffed w/ cream cheese, spicy tuna. Topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.

Kai Special Sashimi

$15.95

Ceviche-inspired thin-sliced sashimi (12 pcs - tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper) in house ponzu sauce and rayu sauce garnished w/ chopped organic cilantro. Served w/ daikon noodles, seaweed salad, sliced jalapeños.

Mushroom Poppers

$7.95

Tempura fried mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna*, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds.

Sashimi Salad

$12.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Seasoned seaweed, toasted sesame seeds, red pepper, sesame oil.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)

$7.95

Crispy fried sushi rice balls topped with tuna* mixed in spicy sauce. Topped with jalapeño, spicy mayo, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free

Spicy Tataki Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Squid Salad

$5.95

Squid salad with Japanese picked vegetables.

Sunomono

$5.95

Thin-sliced English cucumbers in house ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tataki Sashimi (8 pcs)

$15.95Out of stock

seared tuna* served with house ponzu sauce & Rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce

Nigiri (2 pcs)

AVOCADO NIGIRI

$4.00

AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)

$9.95Out of stock

BINCHO (ALBACORE)

$4.95Out of stock

EBI (SHRIMP)

$4.95

ESCOLAR

$4.95

HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)

$5.95

HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)

$4.95

HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)

$5.95Out of stock

IKA (SQUID)

$4.95

IKURA (SALMON ROE)

$5.95

KANI CRAB

$4.95

MAGURO (TUNA)

$6.50

MASAGO (SMELT ROE)

$4.95

PEPPER TUNA

$7.50

SABA (MACKERAL)

$4.95

SAKE (SALMON)

$5.50

SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)

$5.95

SEARED TUNA

$6.95

SMOKED SALMON

$4.95

SNOW CRAB (1 PC)

$3.50

TAI (RED SNAPPER)

$4.50

TAKO (OCTOPUS)

$4.95

TAMAGO (SWEET EGG)

$4.50

TOBIKO (FLYING FISH ROE)

$4.95

UNAGI (EEL)

$5.95

Sashimi (4 pcs)

Sashimi AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)

$18.95Out of stock

Sashimi BINCHO (ALBACORE)

$8.95Out of stock

Sashimi ESCOLAR

$8.95

Sashimi HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)

$10.95

Sashimi HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)

$8.95

Sashimi HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)

$10.95Out of stock

Sashimi IKA (SQUID)

$8.95

Sashimi MAGURO (TUNA)

$12.95

Sashimi PEPPER TUNA

$13.50

Sashimi SABA (MACKERAL)

$8.95

Sashimi SAKE (SALMON)

$10.50

Sashimi SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)

$10.95

Sashimi SEARED TUNA

$12.95

Sashimi SMOKED SALMON

$9.95

Sashimi TAI (RED SNAPPER)

$8.95

Sashimi TAKO (OCTOPUS)

$9.95

Sashimi UNAGI (EEL)

$11.95

Handrolls (1 Pc - NOT CUT)

Handroll Avocado

$4.95

Inside: Avocado Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT

Handroll California

$6.45

Inside: Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT

Handroll Cucumber

$4.95

Inside: Cucumber Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT

Handroll Salmon

$5.95

Inside: Salmon* Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT

Handroll Salmon Skin

$6.95Out of stock

Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce. Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT

Handroll Spicy Salmon

$6.95

Handroll Spicy Scallop

$7.95Out of stock

Handroll Spicy Tuna

$7.95

Handroll Spicy Yellowtail

$6.95

Handroll Tuna

$7.50

Handroll Unagi (Eel)

$7.95

Handroll Yellowtail

$6.50

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll (GF)

$5.95

Avocado and sushi rice. Seaweed on the outside.

California Roll

$6.95

Inside: kani crab (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber. Outside: toasted sesame seeds, rice wrapped on the outside.

Cucumber Roll (GF)

$5.95

Cucumber and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free

Salmon Roll (GF)

$6.95

Salmon and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce. Inside-out (rice on the outside) roll w/ sesame seeds. *contains: sesame seeds *sauce contains: wheat, soy

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.95Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Unagi (Eel) Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Classic Rolls

Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

inside: unagi (eel), cucumber top: avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds

Crunchy Roll

$10.95

inside: shrimp tempura, kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce ***contains: wheat, soy

Dragon Roll

$12.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds

Futomaki

$9.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), tamago, kanpyo (pickled gourd), avocado, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish). wrapped seaweed on the outside ***contains: egg, wheat, soy

Philly Roll

$8.95

inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds ***contains: milk, sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: tuna*, salmon*, escolar*, red snapper*, shrimp, avocado ***contains: wheat - for GF version, sub Snow Crab (+$3)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.95

inside: fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, kaiware top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds. seaweed wrapped on the outside ***contains: soybean, wheat from eel sauce

Kai Specialty Rolls

***NEW***Asparagus Tempura Roll

$8.95

inside: asparagus tempura, cucumber, avocado top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy

ATX Roll

$13.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, Rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce ***contains: wheat, soy

Crabbean Roll

$12.95

inside: fried soft-shell crab, spicy tuna*, daikon noodles, cucumber, masago top: house eel sauce, inside out roll with sesame seeds on the outside of roll ***contains: sesame seeds, soy, wheat

Geisha Roll (GF)

Geisha Roll (GF)

$13.95

inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo ***Gluten-free

Godzilla Roll

$14.95

BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce ***contains: wheat

Hot Mama Roll

Hot Mama Roll

$14.95

inside: shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado top: Torched Ponzu-Glazed Salmon & Escolar, Finished w/ Mustard-Soy Sauce & Fried Garlic Chip, Green Onions ***contains: wheat, soy

Jay's Signature Roll

$13.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado Top: Salmon*, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Judy Roll

Judy Roll

$14.95

inside: pepper tuna, cucumber, avocado top: tuna, salmon, snapper, escolar, shrimp, jalapeno, mustard-soy sauce

Kai Roll

$11.95

in: Salmon*, Ebi Shrimp, Kani Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado wrapped in Soy Paper Top: Crunchy Flakes, Eel Sauce

Kai Spring Roll (No Rice)

Kai Spring Roll (No Rice)

$13.95

In: Kani (imitation crab), Salmon*, Tuna*, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware (radish sprouts), Organic Spring Mix wrapped in rice paper Top: Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Leander Roll

Leander Roll

$13.95

In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber Top: Escolar, Jalapeno, Tobiko, House Ponzu Sauce

Lobster Tempura Roll

$12.95

In: Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware Top: Crunchy Flakes, House Eel Sauce, House Spicy Mayo

Mexican Roll

$14.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Spicy Tuna*, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions

Mikey Roll

$11.95

in: tuna roll battered and tempura fried Top: house butter sauce, house eel sauce, Sriracha, masago, green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Ninja Roll (GF)

Ninja Roll (GF)

$14.95

inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno top: yellowtail*, dabs of spicy mayo and Sriracha *Gluten-Free

Red Dragon Roll

$13.95

inside: unagi (eel), kani (imitatio crab), avocado, cucumber top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Shaggy Dog Roll

Shaggy Dog Roll

$13.95

inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado top: kani (imitation crab), house spicy mayo, house eel sauce

Skinny Roll (No Rice)

$13.95

inside: tuna*, salmon*, white fish*, kani (imitation crab), daikon noodles, wrapped in cucumber (NO RICE) top: house ponzu sauce

Spicy Tataki Roll

$14.95

inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: seared tuna*, jalapeno, house ponzu sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce

Sumo Roll

$14.95

BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: tuna*, salmon*, yellowtail*, cucumber, avocado, kaiware top: house spicy mayo, house eel sauce

Sweet Dragon Roll

$14.95

inside: shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Tempura Roll

$11.95

inside: salmon*, cream cheese, avocado roll battered and tempura fried top: house spicy mayo

TNT Roll

$13.95

inside: salmon*, kani (imitation crab), avocado, jalapeno wrapped in soy paper top: spicy mix of kani and shrimp tempura, house eel sauce

Tunagi Roll

$14.95

inside: unagi (eel), kani (imitation crab), avocado top: tuna*, house eel sauce

Vegas Roll

$11.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, masago top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$14.95Out of stock

inside: kani (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber top: baked spicy mix of bay scallops, kani, masago

White Dragon Roll

$12.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: escolar*, fried garlic chip, wasabi mayo

Sushi Entrees

Chirashi Rice Bowl

$21.95

Hwedupbap Rice Bowl

$17.95

Kai Special Sushi Combo

$26.95

8 pieces of sushi (chef's choice) with choice of specialty roll. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Sashimi Dinner

$26.95

12 pieces of sashimi* (chef's choice) and a salmon* roll. (Sub for Tuna* Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll* for extra $2). Served with miso soup and house salad.

Sushi Dinner

$21.95

8 pieces of sushi and Salmon Roll. Add $2 for Tuna Roll. Served with complimentary miso soup and house salad.

Una Don Rice Bowl

$19.95

Sushi Sauces & Extras

Eel Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Extra Wasabi (Paste) 2oz

$0.50

Fresh Wasabi

$3.95

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Rayu Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.95

Wasabi Mayo 2oz

$0.95

STARTERS

Age Dashi Tofu

$7.95

Crispy tofu topped with dried bonito flakes and green onion served with light soy broth. *sauce contains: soy, wheat

Edamame (GF)

$5.95

green soybeans, himalayan salt

Edamame Spicy Garlic

$6.95

green soybeans stir-fried in/ spicy garlic sauce. *contains: soy, wheat

Gyoza - Chicken

$6.95

Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese chicken and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil

Gyoza - Pork

Gyoza - Pork

$6.95

Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese pork and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil

Idako (Grilled)

$9.95

Char-grilled Japanese marinated baby octopus served with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top. ***sesame seeds in the marinade can not be removed. contains: soy, wheat, sesame seeds

Tempura Appetizer

$8.95

2 pieces of jumbo tempura shrimp and 4 pieces of vegetables *contains: wheat, soybean *sauce contains: wheat, soy

House Salad

$3.95

Organic spring mix w/ English cucumber and cherry tomatoes served with house ginger dressing.

Miso Soup (GF)

$2.95

tofu, green onions, seaweed in white miso broth. *Gluten-Free

Yakitori Negima

$6.95Out of stock

chicken breast (marinated) & green onions (2 skewers - 4 pcs) topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. *contains: soy, wheat (sauce) *contains: soy, wheat (chicken)

Salmon Skewers

$8.95

Salmon skewers served with house teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds on top. *contains: sesame seeds *sauce contains: soy, wheat

Dinner Entrees

Katsu - Chicken

$13.95

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad. *contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura - Assorted Vegetables

$15.95

Assorted Vegetable Tempura (10 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura - Shrimp

$17.95

8 pieces of lightly battered and deep-fried jumbo black tiger shrimps served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad. *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetables

$16.95

4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 8 pieces of assorted vegetable lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad. *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Teriyaki - Chicken

$13.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat *teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat

Teriyaki - Salmon

$17.95

Grilled salmon (7oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ stir-fried vegetable, choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat

Udon

$9.95

Japanese noodle soup in special broth garnished with kani (imitation crab), kamaboko (Japanese fish cake), wakame seaweed, green onions, and crunchy flakes. Togarashi (Japanese pepper) available upon request.

Udon - Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Udon - Vegetable Tempura

$12.95

Kids Menu

Kids Bento Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

Kids Bento Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Kids Bento Chicken Katsu

$8.95

Kids Udon (Noodle & Broth Only)

$6.95

Sauces & Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Brown Rice

$3.95

Side of Kimchee

$3.95Out of stock

Side Stir-Fried Vegetables

$4.95

Sliced Oranges (Half)

$0.75

Ginger Dressing 2oz

$0.95

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Katsu Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Sriracha Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.95

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.95

Matcha Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Matcha Green Tea Cheesecake

$4.50

Drinks

Water

COKE

COKE

$2.95
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.95
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.95
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.95
MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE
$2.95

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

FUZE SWEET TEA

$2.95

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.75

HOT GREEN TEA

$2.95

HOT JASMINE TEA

$2.95
RAMUNE STRAWBERRY

RAMUNE STRAWBERRY
$3.95

$3.95
RAMUNE MELON

RAMUNE MELON
$3.95

$3.95

RAMUNE PEACH

$3.95

Minute Maid Apple Juice 10oz Bottle

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi, but an experience! Currently no dine-in, just takeout/delivery only Due to Staff Shortage. Monday 4:30PM-9PM Tuesday thru Saturday 11:30AM-2:30PM; 4:30PM-9PM

Website

Location

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

