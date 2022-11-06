Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabino's Pizza Pub

778 Reviews

$$

2082 US Highway 183

Suite 110

Leander, TX 78641

Order Again

Popular Items

14" BYO
10" BYO
10 pc

10". BUILD YOUR OWN

10" BYO

10" BYO

$8.95

10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire

10" BYO Stuffed
$14.95

10" BYO Stuffed

$14.95

10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside

14". BUILD YOUR OWN

14" BYO

14" BYO

$12.95

14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire

14" BYO Stuffed
$19.95

14" BYO Stuffed

$19.95

14 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside

Specialty Pizza-Small

#1 5-Cheese

#1 5-Cheese

$9.95

A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.

#2 The Meats

#2 The Meats

$14.95

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham

#3 Deluxe

#3 Deluxe

$13.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.95

#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing on a garlic butter base.

#5 Hawaiian

#5 Hawaiian

$11.95

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.

#6 THE WHITE PIZZA
$12.95

#6 THE WHITE PIZZA

$12.95

A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!

#7 Breakfast Scramble
$11.95

#7 Breakfast Scramble

$11.95

Breakfast Sausage, bell pepper, onion, eggs, and Monterey cheddar cheese blend on a garlic butter base. Served with maple syrup for dipping!

#8 Smokey BBQ Chicken
$12.95

#8 Smokey BBQ Chicken

$12.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!

#9 Mama's Pie

#9 Mama's Pie

$11.95

Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.

#10 Fiery Hawaiian
$12.95

#10 Fiery Hawaiian

$12.95

Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.

#11 Spicy Italian
$12.95

#11 Spicy Italian

$12.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese

#12 Bacon Cheeseburger
$11.95

#12 Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

#13 Veggie Lover
$11.95

#13 Veggie Lover

$11.95

Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic

#14 EL DIABLO

#14 EL DIABLO

$12.95

Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini. HOT HOT HOT

Specialty Pizza-Large

#1 5-Cheese

#1 5-Cheese

$12.95

A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.

#2 The MEATS!

#2 The MEATS!

$21.95

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham

#3 Deluxe

#3 Deluxe

$19.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch
$17.95

#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.

#5 Hawaiian

#5 Hawaiian

$16.95

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.

#6 THE WHITE PIZZA-14" Large
$17.95

#6 THE WHITE PIZZA-14" Large

$17.95

A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!

#7 Breakfast Scramble
$16.95

#7 Breakfast Scramble

$16.95

Breakfast Sausage, bell pepper, onion, eggs, and monterey cheddar cheese blend on a garlic butter base.

#8 Smokey BBQ Chicken
$19.95

#8 Smokey BBQ Chicken

$19.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!

#9 Mama's Pie

#9 Mama's Pie

$16.95

Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.

#10 Fiery Hawaiian
$18.95

#10 Fiery Hawaiian

$18.95

Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.

#11 Spicy Italian
$17.95

#11 Spicy Italian

$17.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese

#12 Bacon Cheeseburger
$16.95

#12 Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

#13 Veggie Lover
$16.95

#13 Veggie Lover

$16.95

Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic

#14 EL DIABLO

#14 EL DIABLO

$18.95

Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini

Pasta Entrees

Spaghetti Plate
$9.95

Spaghetti Plate

$9.95

A large serving of spaghetti covered with Sabino's house spaghetti sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$12.95

Delicious ravioli stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with Sabino's house spaghetti sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Cheese Tortellini
$11.95

Cheese Tortellini

$11.95

Tri-colored Tortellini filled with ricotta, parmesan, romano cheeses and topped with Sabino's house spaghetti sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Fettucini Alfredo
$12.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.95

***NOW AVAILABLE*** Creamy, buttery alfredo sauce and fettuccini noodles cooked to perfection. Served with two slices of garlic infused bread.

Wings

10 pc

10 pc

$13.95

Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 pc

$26.95

Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers **NEW**
$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers **NEW**

$9.95

Juicy, spicy jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese. Served with side of mango habanero sauce.

Bread Bites

Bread Bites

$6.50

Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread
$8.25

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.25

Cheese, Garlic, and Herbs Baked on a Crispy Thin Crust. Served with House Red Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks
$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

8 Delicious, Crispy Cheese Sticks served with a side of Sabino's Signature Red Sauce

Salads

Sabino's Favorite Salad
$7.50

Sabino's Favorite Salad

$7.50

Lovely bed of spinach topped with red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, green olives, parmesan cheese served with a tasty creamy Italian dressing

Caesar Salad
$5.95

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Classic Caesar salad served on a bed of fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.50

Perfectly prepared salad that comes loaded with ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese served with Romaine lettuce and a side of ranch

Sandwiches

Italian Beef
$8.95

Italian Beef

$8.95

Slow-Cooked Italian Beef and Mozzarella with Au Jus Dipping Sauce

Sabino's Meatball
$8.75

Sabino's Meatball

$8.75

Italian Meatballs Smothered in Melted Mozzarella and House Red Sauce

Chicken Parmesan
$8.75

Chicken Parmesan

$8.75

Breaded Chicken Smothered in Cheese, House Red Sauce, and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese
$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Texas Toast Served with American Cheese

4 Meatball Bowl

$6.50

Rolls

Gyro Roll
$17.95
Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce. Feeds 2-3.
Beef Roll

Beef Roll

$17.95

Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Feeds 2-3.

Gyro Roll

Gyro Roll

$17.95

Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce. Feeds 2-3.

Pepperoni Roll
$17.95

Pepperoni Roll

$17.95

Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.

1/2 Beef roll

$9.95

1/2 A Roll of Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough

1/2 Gyro Roll

$9.95

1/2 A Roll of Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce

1/2 Pepperoni Roll

1/2 Pepperoni Roll
$9.95

$9.95

Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.

Desserts/ADD-ONS

Cinnamon Sugar Bites
$7.25

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$7.25

Homemade Dough Balls baked in Cinnamon & Sugar, Topped with Icing

Dessert Pizza
$8.95

Dessert Pizza

$8.95

Homemade Dough, Nutella Spread, Swirled with Icing

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

$3.50
Jumbo Cookie <3
$3.25

Jumbo Cookie <3

$3.25

Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

Bag Of Chips

$1.30

Side Of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.65

Side Red Sauce

$0.65

Side Blue Chz

$0.65

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

2 Liters

Diet Pepsi (2L)

$3.95

Pepsi (2L)

$3.95

Sierra Mist (2L)

$3.95

Root Beer (2L)

$3.95Out of stock

Soda Bottle

Big Red

$2.45
Brisk Lemon

Brisk Lemon

$2.45
Code Red

Code Red

$2.45
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.25
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew
$2.45

$2.45
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.45
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.45
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.45

Sierra Mist

$2.45

Water (16oz)

$1.50

Merchandise

SPP T-shirts

$18.00

Glassware

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sabino's Pizza Pub located in Leander, TX is the place to go watch games, enjoy drinks with friends, and eat the best thin crust and stuffed pizza around! Not Weird... Not A Chain... Just Great Pizza . Period. 🍕 🍕 🍕

Location

2082 US Highway 183, Suite 110, Leander, TX 78641

