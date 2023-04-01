Restaurant header imageView gallery

Culinary EXP

review star

No reviews yet

7500 Lohman Ford Rd

Lago Vista, TX 78645

Food

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Tacos 2

$6.00

Breakfast tacos 3

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, egg, cheese

Exp Burrito with egg

$14.00

Egg, braised beef, rice, beans, cheese

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

3 eggs any style, potato ,cheese, meat

Chicken Biscuit

$13.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, fried chicken, syrup

Chicken waffle

$14.00

Waffle, Crispy chicken, egg any style

Biscuit and gravy

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuits and house gravy

Lunch /Dinner

Exp Burrito

$14.00

Protein, rice, beans, cheese, Peppers, Onions

Street Taco plate

$15.00

3 tacos, choice of meat, rice and beans

EXP Cuban

$16.00

Pork, bacon, pickles, Dijon,cheese

Chicken Poblani Panini with poblano cream

$15.00

Chicken, poblano, onions, cheese,

Slider Trio

$16.00

Three different sliders, aioli Pickle

Sauteed veggie bowl

$13.00

Veggies, chickpeas, vinaigrette, cheese

Greek salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

$14.00

Romaine tomato onions cucumber etc..

Lago Cheese Steak

$14.00

Beef peppers, onions, cheese, dijon

Culinary Caesar

$13.00

House made

French Dip panini press with au jus

$16.00

Beef, 3 cheeses, aioli, au jus

Protein Bowl( Beef, Pork ,Chicken)

$15.00

Beef, onion, pepper, rice Brussels

Seared Salmon and crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Salmon, Brussels, Parmesan, Aioli

Culinary Burger

$18.00

Traditional Burger

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Lago Veggie Salad with Feta

$13.00

Italian Chicken

$17.00

Sauteed Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Aioli, 10" Loaf

Pimento Slider

$14.00

Spice Blend

$8.00

Burger Slider

$8.00

Appetizers

Hand Cut fry basket

$6.00

French Fries

Crispy Brussels Sprout Basket

$6.00

Brussels, Parmesan

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Hand cut

Fried Olives Garlic Aioli

$7.00

Warm olives

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Side Fry

$2.00

Side Brussel

$2.00

Side Curd

$4.00

Dessert

$3.00

Nachos

$8.00

Chips

$2.00

Shirts

$15.00

Cookies

$3.00

Northlake

Fried Chicken Dinner 150x$15

$2,250.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7500 Lohman Ford Rd, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Directions

