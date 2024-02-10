- Home
Dos Hermanos Cafe & Tex Mex - Cedar Park 1201 Lakeline Boulevard #900
1201 Lakeline Boulevard #900
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Breakfast
American Plates
BYO Breakfast Burrito
BYO Breakfast Taco
BYO Omelette
Mexican Plates
- Chilaquiles$10.99
Crispy tortilla chips, sauce, two eggs, refried beans, sour cream, sliced avocado, & queso fresco
- Chorimigas$12.99
Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, corn tortilla strips, pico, & cheese
- Chorizo & Eggs$11.99
Mexican sausage mixed with eggs & pico
- Huevos Divorciados$10.99
One egg topped with green sauce, the other with ranchera sauce, divided by bacon
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Corn tortilla covered in beans, two eggs, ranchera sauce, sour cream, & cheese
- Migas$11.99
Scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortilla strips, pico, & cheese
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
- 2 Pancakes$5.99
Topped with powdered sugar
- Short Stack Combo$10.99
Topped with powdered sugar
- Short Stack Super Combo$12.49
Topped with powdered sugar
- 3 Pancakes$8.19
Topped with powdered sugar
- Full Stack Combo$12.99
Topped with powdered sugar
- Full Stack Super Combo$14.49
Topped with powdered sugar
- Two Brothers$16.99
One blueberry pancake, one chocolate chip pancake, one with strawberries, topped with powdered sugar. 3 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage links, & hashbrowns
- Chicken & Waffles$13.99
- Huge Waffle$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar
- Waffle Combo$12.99
Topped with powdered sugar
- Waffle Super Combo$14.49
Topped with powdered sugar
- French Toast$8.99
- French Toast Combo$11.99
- French Toast Super Combo$13.49
Sides
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Botana Platter$15.99
Cheese quesadilla with pico, flautas, (2) beef stuffed jalapenos, (2) shrimp diablos, & CCQ
- Cheesy Fries$8.99
Topped with queso & bacon
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Topped with jalapenos
- CP Bullets$9.99
(5) Lightly fried homemade cheese stuffed jalapenos
- Fajita Nachos$13.99
Fajita, beans, & cheese
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Lg Chile Con Queso$7.99
- Lg Guac$7.99
- Nachos Especiales$12.99
Chorizo, beans, & monterey jack cheese
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Queso Compuesto$9.99
CCQ with ground beef, guacamole, & pico de gallo
- Queso Flameado$11.99
Melted monterey jack cheese with chorizo, mushrooms, & topped with sliced avocado
- Shrimp Diablos$12.99
(6) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & lightly fried
- Sm Chile Con Queso$5.99
- Sm Guac$5.99
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad$4.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, & sliced chicken breast
- Fajita Salad$13.99
Fajita with bell peppers & onions, romaine lettuce, cheese, pico, sliced avocado & sour cream
- Fried Chicken Salad$13.49
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, bacon, cheese, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onion, & a hard boiled egg
- House Salad$4.99
- Lg Tortilla Soup$7.99
- Sm Tortilla Soup$5.99
Taco Plates
- Carne Guisada Taco Plate$14.99
(3) tender beef chunks in gravy
- Crispy Tacos Plate$13.49
(3) with lettuce, cheese, & tomatoes
- Fajita Taco Plate$15.99
(3) with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes
- Fish Taco Plate$14.99
(3) with cabbage & chipotle ranch on corn tortillas
- Mini Tacos$13.99
(5) with cilantro, onions, monterey jack cheese, & sliced avocado on mini corn tortillas
Enchilada Plates
- Carne Guisada Enchiladas$12.99
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado
- Creamy Chicken Ranchera Enchiladas$12.99
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado
- Enchilada Dinner$12.99
(3) Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado
- La Bandera Plate$13.99
One chicken enchilada with green sauce, one cheese enchilada with suiza sauce, & one beef enchilada with chile con carne sauce. Topped with cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado
- Shrimp Enchiladas$14.99
(3) Topped with chipotle sauce, cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado
- Veggie Enchiladas$11.99
(3) Filled with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, & green sauce
Fajitas
- Beef for 1$19.99
- Beef for 2$38.99
- Chicken for 1$18.99
- Chicken for 2$36.99
- Combo Beef/Chicken for 1$19.99
- Combo Beef/Chicken for 2$37.99
- Combo Shrimp/Beef for 1$23.99
- Combo Shrimp/Beef for 2$42.99
- Combo Shrimp/Bf/Chk for 1$22.99
- Combo Shrimp/Bf/Chk for 2$41.99
- Combo Shrimp/Chicken for 1$20.99
- Combo Shrimp/Chicken for 2$37.99
- Shrimp for 1$21.99
- Shrimp for 2$40.99
House Specialties
- Broccoli Chicken$15.99
Juicy chicken breast topped with our creamy broccoli sauce
- Carne Guisada Dinner$15.99
Beef chunks slow cooked in gravy & spices
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
- Chile Relleno$14.99
- Creamy Chicken Ranchera$15.99
Chopped chicken breast tossed in green sauce, ranchera sauce, & sour cream & topped with monterey jack cheese
- Fajita Burrito$13.99
Big flour tortilla stuffed with fajita, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese, sliced avocado, rice, beans, & chipotle ranch
- Fajita Plate$15.99
Fajita with bell peppers & onions
- Fajita Quesadilla$15.49
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with fajita & cheese
- Flautas de Pollo$14.99
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Served with CCQ
- Mushroom Chicken$15.99
Chicken breast topped with our creamy mushroom sauce
- Pechuga de Pollo$16.99
Juicy chicken breast topped with bell peppers, onions, monterey jack cheese, & ranchera sauce
- Pollo Plate$13.99
Chicken fajita with bell peppers & onions on a bed of rice. Served with steamed veggies & CCQ
- Steak a la Mexicana$17.99
Chopped steak topped with bell peppers, onions, & ranchera sauce
- Stuffed Avocado$14.99
A breaded, lightly fried avocado stuffed with chicken fajita, bacon, green onions, & monterey jack cheese
- Tostada Plate$12.99
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese
- Traditional Chimichanga$15.49
Fajita & cheese stuffed in a huge flour tortilla & lightly fried
- Traditional Flautas$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Topped with ranchera sauce, sour cream, & cheese
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.99
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese
Combination Plates
- Abelito's$9.49
One fajita taco & small tortilla soup
- Aiden's Plate$10.99
One beef enchilada topped with chile con queso, one soft chicken taco, rice & refried beans
- Angi's Fave$10.99
One cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne, one crispy beef taco, rice & charro beans
- Dos Hermanos$18.99
Ribeye steak, one cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce & one chicken tostada. Served with rice & charro beans
- Elena's Choice$12.99
One cheese enchilada topped with green sauce, one chicken flauta, & one crispy beef taco. Served with rice & refried beans
- Manny's Combo$12.49
Two chicken enchiladas topped with suiza sauce, one beef tostada, & rice
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & swiss cheese
- Chicken Strip Sandwich$10.99
Chicken strips topped with Honey BBQ sauce & swiss cheese on Texas toast
- Chorizo Burger$11.99
Burger with chorizo, bell peppers, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, & chipotle ranch
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
Fried tilapia with tartar sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
- Good Ol' Cheeseburger$9.99
Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese, & pickles
- Mexican Torta$14.99
Fajita, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, sliced avocado, sour cream, & queso fresco
- Mushroom Burger$11.99
Mustard, mayo, mushrooms, sliced avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onions
- Spicy Monterey Burger$11.99
Burger with bell peppers, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, & jalapeno ranch
American Dishes
- Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner$15.99
Topped with gravy & served with mashed potatoes & green beans
- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$15.99
Topped with gravy & served with mashed potatoes & green beans
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
(3) chicken tenders served with fries, a house salad, & a slice of Texas toast
- Fish & Chips$13.99
Fried tilapia served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, & fries
- Surf & Turf$18.99
Ribeye steak, (4) jumbo shrimp on a bed of white rice. Served with mashed potatoes
- T-bone Steak$16.99
Served with steamed vegetables & french fries
Sides
Dessert
Beverages
- 2% Milk$3.19
- Apple Juice$3.19
- Chocolate Milk$3.19
- Coffee$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.19
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.19
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Jarritos$3.49
- Lemonade$2.99
- Manzanita Sol$3.49
- Mexican Coke$3.49
- Orange Fanta$2.99
- Orange Juice$3.19
- Powerade$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Topo Chico$3.49
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Water Bottle$1.99
Kid's Menu
Breakfast
Our menu ranges from classic breakfast items such as pancakes and huevos rancheros to hearty Tex-Mex favorites like fajitas and enchiladas. The atmosphere is pleasant, inviting, and friendly. This is the perfect spot for a delicious and satisfying meal any time of the day.
1201 Lakeline Boulevard #900, Cedar Park, TX 78613